Morpho crypto holds key level as TVL on Base nears $2b

Morpho crypto holds key level as TVL on Base nears $2b

Morpho traded near $1.39 and was 2.4% in the green on the day, as bulls look to hold a key price level, with resilience at this crucial zone showing as Morpho’s total value locked on Base nears $2 billion. The…
Crypto.news 2025/07/09 02:50
Tether Invests in Blockchain Analytics Firm Crystal Intelligence to Tackle Stablecoin Misuse

Tether Invests in Blockchain Analytics Firm Crystal Intelligence to Tackle Stablecoin Misuse

Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, has made a new investment in Crystal Intelligence, a blockchain analytics firm. In a blog post, Tether shares its growing focus on improving transparency and combating illicit use of stablecoins across blockchain networks. Tether Announces Strategic Investment in Crystal Intelligence, Strengthening Blockchain Forensics and Efforts to Combat Illicit Stablecoin Activity https://t.co/u0BB2cITrq — Tether (@Tether_to) July 8, 2025 Crystal Intelligence, originally launched by blockchain software firm Bitfury, provides data-driven tools for analyzing blockchain transactions. The firm is used by law enforcement, regulators, and financial institutions to detect and investigate suspicious crypto activity. With this investment, Tether said it aims to deepen its collaboration with Crystal and further integrate advanced analytics into its compliance and monitoring systems. Building on Past Collaboration: Scam Alert Platform Earlier this year, the two firm’s launched Scam Alert, a public platform that flags wallet addresses linked to fraud, hacks, and other malicious activity. The platform is designed to enhance transparency and give the crypto community and regulators more visibility into bad actors. Through the Scam Alert initiative, Tether and Crystal said they have already provided insights into addresses associated with phishing schemes and other illicit activity. The continued partnership will likely lead to broader data-sharing efforts and more sophisticated tools aimed at preventing criminal use of stablecoins. A Proactive Approach to Stablecoin Risk Tether said it has frequently faced criticism for its role in the broader crypto space, particularly regarding the potential misuse of its USDT token in illicit finance. However, this investment shows a more proactive and cooperative approach to addressing regulatory concerns. “We believe that combining Tether’s resources with Crystal’s analytics capabilities will significantly enhance our ability to identify and respond to illicit activities,” said Tether’s CEO Paolo Ardoino. The company has also emphasized its ongoing commitment to working closely with global regulators and law enforcement agencies to ensure its stablecoin remains a safe and transparent tool for global finance. As the demand for stablecoins continues to grow, so does the need for stronger compliance frameworks. Tether Unveils Plans for Decentralized AI Platform Tether is expanding beyond stablecoins and into artificial intelligence with the upcoming launch of Tether AI , a decentralized, open-source AI platform designed to run on peer-to-peer networks. Unveiled by CEO Paolo Ardoino on May 5, Tether AI will support direct payments in USDT and Bitcoin, and will operate without centralized servers or API keys. It’s described as a modular AI runtime capable of running on any device, offering developers greater privacy, autonomy, and security. At its core is a concept called “Personal Infinite Intelligence”, suggesting customizable AI agents tailored to user needs and hardware. Tether’s in-house AI models are already powering tools like a translation service, voice assistant, and Bitcoin wallet assistant, according to Ardoino.
CryptoNews 2025/07/09 02:00
Will Elon Musk’s America Party facilitate green Bitcoin?

Will Elon Musk's America Party facilitate green Bitcoin?

On July 7, 2025, on X, Elon Musk claimed that his recently announced political party will embrace Bitcoin, stating that “fiat is hopeless.” In the past, Musk had conflicting relations with Bitcoin. In 2021, his company, Tesla, halted support of…
Crypto.news 2025/07/09 01:57
Is Cardano’s Reeve the audit trail Wall Street never knew it needed?

Is Cardano's Reeve the audit trail Wall Street never knew it needed?

The days of manually reconciling financial reports may be numbered. The Cardano Foundation’s new Reeve platform aims to bridge legacy ERP systems with blockchain, offering CFOs something radical: a ledger that can’t lie, enforcing transparency where it’s needed most. On…
Crypto.news 2025/07/09 01:51
Dow Jones loses 100 points as markets eye Trump’s tariff moves

Dow Jones loses 100 points as markets eye Trump's tariff moves

Stocks were mixed, with Dow Jones seeing losses amid ongoing concerns over the trade war.
Crypto.news 2025/07/09 01:24
KULR secures $20m credit facility from Coinbase to buy more Bitcoin

KULR secures $20m credit facility from Coinbase to buy more Bitcoin

KULR Technology Group, a Bitcoin-first company listed on the NYSE American, has announced a $20 million credit facility with a subsidiary of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, funds the company plans to use to acquire more Bitcoin. KULR, which has added…
Crypto.news 2025/07/09 00:28
WzrdBot Launches Next-Generation Automated Trading Platform to Help Crypto Traders Secure Consistent Profits in Unpredictable Markets

WzrdBot Launches Next-Generation Automated Trading Platform to Help Crypto Traders Secure Consistent Profits in Unpredictable Markets

In a bold move to revolutionize the way crypto traders navigate today’s chaotic markets, WzrdBot announces the official launch of its cutting-edge AI-powered copy trading bot. Designed specifically for traders seeking consistent returns without the need to manually monitor the markets, WzrdBot introduces an automated front-running strategy that capitalizes on real-time institutional order flow and delivers unmatched performance even in volatile or bearish conditions. The launch comes at a critical time. Since 2023, the crypto market has been plagued by false rallies, failed narratives, and retail traders stuck holding dead-end altcoins. The long-awaited bull run has yet to materialize, leaving many portfolios underwater and investor sentiment at a historic low. Amidst this landscape, WzrdBot offers a tangible solution: a fully automated system that turns professional-grade trading strategies into daily passive income for users without requiring any manual intervention. A Problem No One Wants to Admit The reality of today’s crypto market is harsh. Most retail traders are chasing memes, AI tokens, and speculative narratives, only to suffer losses due to poor timing, overleveraged positions, or simply holding the wrong assets too long. The traditional four-year market cycle is no longer a reliable framework. With over 3 million altcoins launched in the past two years and institutional dominance on the rise, capital rotation has become increasingly difficult to navigate. “Retail traders are no longer playing a fair game,” said a spokesperson for WzrdBot. “The tools and data that institutions use have left the average trader behind. We built WzrdBot to bridge that gap.” WzrdBot: A New Standard in Smart Crypto Trading WzrdBot is more than just a copy trading bot. It’s an intelligent system engineered to front-run large market orders using real-time on-chain analytics and centralized order book data. This allows the bot to enter and exit trades ahead of major market movements securing profits with precision and speed. Key features include: Front-Running Strategy: Instead of mirroring random traders, WzrdBot tracks and front-runs large institutional orders using real-time blockchain and order book data. Automated Risk Management: The system adjusts leverage, stop-loss, and position sizing dynamically based on market volatility protecting user capital. Consistent Daily Profit Model: Leveraging proprietary scalping algorithms, WzrdBot has been fine-tuned to generate daily profits even during market consolidation or downturns. Fully Hands-Off Automation: Once activated, WzrdBot runs 24/7 without the need for user intervention, trade approval, or ongoing monitoring. Community Wealth-Building Access: Users also receive access to exclusive growth programs, including the $100K Challenge, 2’Comma Club, advanced tax masterclasses, and passive income opportunities. Advanced AI Meets Institutional-Grade Infrastructure WzrdBot’s strength lies in its technology stack and operational resilience. The team has engineered robust backend systems that prevent overcrowding, reduce latency, and ensure consistent execution speed, factors that often derail other bots in the market. “Our biggest edge is operational discipline,” said the spokesperson. “We maintain optimized server capacity and limit network saturation. That’s how we’ve consistently delivered results, even when other bots crash under pressure.” How It Works When a whale places a large order, market prices shift. WzrdBot identifies these movements in real-time by scanning pending orders for high-volume trades. Before the large order executes, WzrdBot positions itself in the market to capitalize on the momentum. It then exits the trade with minimal slippage, mirroring its results in every user account with precision. Getting Started To begin using WzrdBot: Visit https://www.wzrdbot.com and create an account. Make a deposit. Choose a membership plan to activate automated copy trading. Earn profits daily. Request instant withdrawal at the end of your plan. WzrdBot is now live and accepting new users. With membership slots filling fast, interested traders are encouraged to secure access early.
CryptoNews 2025/07/08 23:47
The frog memecoin aiming to outrank DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE in 2025

The frog memecoin aiming to outrank DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE in 2025

Pepeto blends internet culture with functionality, positioning itself as a serious new contender. #sponsoredcontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001278-1.31%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21556-3.05%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001114-2.87%
Crypto.news 2025/07/08 23:46
KULR Technology receives $20 million credit line from Coinbase

KULR Technology receives $20 million credit line from Coinbase

PANews reported on July 8 that according to official news from KULR Technology , $KULR Technology Group has reached an initial $20 million credit line agreement with Coinbase Credit to
PANews 2025/07/08 23:33
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 160 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 160 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 8 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $160 million, of which $58.6594 million
PANews 2025/07/08 23:30

