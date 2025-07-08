2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Well-known trader @qwatio was partially liquidated again, with cumulative losses exceeding 10 million US dollars

Well-known trader @qwatio was partially liquidated again, with cumulative losses exceeding 10 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens , trader " The Gambler " (@qwatio) recently encountered partial liquidation of short orders in Bitcoin ( 40x leverage) and
WELL3
WELL$0.000146-4.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 23:28
BSC blockchain achieves fast finality, transaction confirmation time reduced to 4 seconds

BSC blockchain achieves fast finality, transaction confirmation time reduced to 4 seconds

PANews reported on July 8 that according to BNB Chain Chinese, BSC 's Fast Finality has been fully integrated into the mainnet, and the final confirmation time of user transactions
Binance Coin
BNB$802.72+1.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 23:24
Tether’s Crystal Intelligence stake adds teeth to stablecoin surveillance push

Tether’s Crystal Intelligence stake adds teeth to stablecoin surveillance push

With law enforcement lagging and users losing billions of dollars to crypto-related scams every year, Tether’s new investment raises a provocative question: are stablecoin firms now the first line of defense? On July 8, USDT issuer Tether announced a strategic…
Nowchain
NOW$0.00763+7.92%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03799-0.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 23:17
Trump: No extension of August 1 deadline

Trump: No extension of August 1 deadline

PANews reported on July 8 that US President Trump said on social media that tariffs will be imposed on August 1, 2025. The deadline will not change and no extension
Notcoin
NOT$0.002135+9.09%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00239726-0.94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.162-1.88%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 22:54
OpenAI and the American Federation of Teachers launch National Academy for AI Teaching

OpenAI and the American Federation of Teachers launch National Academy for AI Teaching

PANews reported on July 8 that according to OpenAI Newsroom, OpenAI announced today that it will cooperate with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) to launch the five-year "National Academy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.131+0.38%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001253-1.41%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 22:51
Solana, XRP, Cronos crypto included in new Trump’s ‘blue chip’ ETF

Solana, XRP, Cronos crypto included in new Trump’s ‘blue chip’ ETF

Trump's Truth Social brand is expanding into ETFs, listing altcoins like Cronos, Solana and XRP.
Wink
LIKE$0.010123-5.73%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07932-0.26%
XRP
XRP$3.0917-1.00%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.162-1.88%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 22:50
Thailand’s 5-year crypto tax break: What they’re not telling you

Thailand’s 5-year crypto tax break: What they’re not telling you

Thailand’s five-year tax break on crypto capital gains looks like a dream for investors, but the fine print reveals a strategic push for surveillance, platform control and regulatory dominance.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.017989-1.06%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002135+9.09%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02538-0.74%
Wink
LIKE$0.010123-5.73%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000019211-17.54%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 22:47
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,869 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 23,129 ETH

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,869 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 23,129 ETH

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Lookonchain , 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,869 BTC (about $203 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
Bitcoin
BTC$117,823.82+0.07%
Ethereum
ETH$3,772.22-0.91%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010374-10.81%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 22:18
Musk's new party raises investor concerns, Ark Fund founder supports

Musk's new party raises investor concerns, Ark Fund founder supports

PANews reported on July 8 that after Tesla's stock price experienced drastic fluctuations on Monday, Cathie Wood, a well-known investor and founder of Ark Funds who has long firmly supported
FUND
FUND$0.02798+3.62%
WELL3
WELL$0.000146-4.01%
ARK
ARK$0.4481+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 22:14
Manus responds to layoff rumors: Adjustments to some business teams due to operational efficiency considerations

Manus responds to layoff rumors: Adjustments to some business teams due to operational efficiency considerations

PANews reported on July 8 that AIAgent platform Manus responded to rumors of layoffs. On July 8, regarding rumors of large-scale layoffs at the company, Manus responded: "Based on the
Casper AI
AIAGENT$0.0010806-0.56%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 22:13

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

Sui-based IKA crypto altcoin up 50% after mainnet launch

Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million

The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC

Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions