Well-known trader @qwatio was partially liquidated again, with cumulative losses exceeding 10 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens , trader " The Gambler " (@qwatio) recently encountered partial liquidation of short orders in Bitcoin ( 40x leverage) and
WELL
$0.000146
-4.01%
PANews
2025/07/08 23:28
BSC blockchain achieves fast finality, transaction confirmation time reduced to 4 seconds
PANews reported on July 8 that according to BNB Chain Chinese, BSC 's Fast Finality has been fully integrated into the mainnet, and the final confirmation time of user transactions
BNB
$802.72
+1.22%
PANews
2025/07/08 23:24
Tether’s Crystal Intelligence stake adds teeth to stablecoin surveillance push
With law enforcement lagging and users losing billions of dollars to crypto-related scams every year, Tether’s new investment raises a provocative question: are stablecoin firms now the first line of defense? On July 8, USDT issuer Tether announced a strategic…
NOW
$0.00763
+7.92%
PUSH
$0.03799
-0.18%
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 23:17
Trump: No extension of August 1 deadline
PANews reported on July 8 that US President Trump said on social media that tariffs will be imposed on August 1, 2025. The deadline will not change and no extension
NOT
$0.002135
+9.09%
CHANGE
$0.00239726
-0.94%
TRUMP
$9.162
-1.88%
PANews
2025/07/08 22:54
OpenAI and the American Federation of Teachers launch National Academy for AI Teaching
PANews reported on July 8 that according to OpenAI Newsroom, OpenAI announced today that it will cooperate with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) to launch the five-year "National Academy
AI
$0.131
+0.38%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001253
-1.41%
PANews
2025/07/08 22:51
Solana, XRP, Cronos crypto included in new Trump’s ‘blue chip’ ETF
Trump's Truth Social brand is expanding into ETFs, listing altcoins like Cronos, Solana and XRP.
LIKE
$0.010123
-5.73%
BLUE
$0.07932
-0.26%
XRP
$3.0917
-1.00%
TRUMP
$9.162
-1.88%
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 22:50
Thailand’s 5-year crypto tax break: What they’re not telling you
Thailand’s five-year tax break on crypto capital gains looks like a dream for investors, but the fine print reveals a strategic push for surveillance, platform control and regulatory dominance.
LOOKS
$0.017989
-1.06%
NOT
$0.002135
+9.09%
GAINS
$0.02538
-0.74%
LIKE
$0.010123
-5.73%
FINE
$0.0000000019211
-17.54%
PANews
2025/07/08 22:47
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,869 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 23,129 ETH
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Lookonchain , 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,869 BTC (about $203 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
BTC
$117,823.82
+0.07%
ETH
$3,772.22
-0.91%
NET
$0.00010374
-10.81%
PANews
2025/07/08 22:18
Musk's new party raises investor concerns, Ark Fund founder supports
PANews reported on July 8 that after Tesla's stock price experienced drastic fluctuations on Monday, Cathie Wood, a well-known investor and founder of Ark Funds who has long firmly supported
FUND
$0.02798
+3.62%
WELL
$0.000146
-4.01%
ARK
$0.4481
+0.02%
PANews
2025/07/08 22:14
Manus responds to layoff rumors: Adjustments to some business teams due to operational efficiency considerations
PANews reported on July 8 that AIAgent platform Manus responded to rumors of layoffs. On July 8, regarding rumors of large-scale layoffs at the company, Manus responded: "Based on the
AIAGENT
$0.0010806
-0.56%
PANews
2025/07/08 22:13
