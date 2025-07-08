MEXC Exchange
Grayscale Investments rebalances Q2 2025 multi-asset funds, adds ONDO, swaps DOT for HBAR
Grayscale Investments has completed its quarterly fund rebalancing, with key changes including the addition of ONDO to the DeFi Fund and the replacement of DOT with HBAR in the Smart Contract Fund. On July 7, Grayscale Investments announced that it…
ReserveOne plans to merge with M3-Brigade and list on Nasdaq in a transaction totaling US$1 billion
PANews reported on July 8 that according to GlobeNewswire , digital asset management company ReserveOne announced that it has reached a final business merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company
How can NFT find vitality in the cold winter? OpenSea CEO reveals three ways: technology, AI and regulations
At 3 p.m., as most of his colleagues slowly finished their workday, a 23-year-old man who calls himself “0xExceed” was just beginning his day in his apartment in Asia. He
Robinhood in talks with regulators about tokenizing stocks
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Solid Intel, Robinhood has begun discussions with regulators on matters related to tokenized stocks.
PeckShield: Peapods Finance suspected of experiencing abnormal transactions
PANews reported on July 8 that PeckShield posted a message on the X platform to alert Peapods Finance to a suspicious transaction and attached a link to Etherscan . A
Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring
PANews reported on July 8 that Falcon Finance posted on the X account that Falcon Finance's current reserves are certified by an independent agency every day, and the current over-collateralization
The recommendation of typical cases of Metaverse in 2025 has been launched, focusing on digital people, products, parks and standards
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Jinshi, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the State Administration of
Aave V4: A love-hate relationship with MakerDAO, but a similar outcome
As one of the cornerstones of the DeFi ecosystem, any movement of Aave, the largest and most mature lending protocol, has attracted much attention in the industry. Recently, at the
Vladilena deposited 2 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a 10x leveraged SOL long position
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens, a wallet under the name of @0xVladilena deposited $2 million USDC into the HyperLiquid platform and opened a SOL long
A Bitcoin whale transferred 6,000 Bitcoins after 6 years of dormancy, worth about $649 million
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Lookonchain , a Bitcoin wallet that had been dormant for 6 years transferred all 6,000 Bitcoins (about 649 million US dollars) out
