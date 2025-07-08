MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
In-depth analysis of BlackRock BUIDL Fund: How will the entry of Wall Street giants affect the RWA landscape?
Author: DePINone Labs summary The BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, whose token name is BUIDL, is the first tokenized fund issued on a public blockchain, launched by BlackRock, the
FUND
$0.02798
+3.62%
TOKEN
$0.01654
+0.54%
RWA
$0.003566
+6.41%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 14:00
Crypto OTC settlement platform BridgePort completes $3.2 million seed round
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Techinasia, the cryptocurrency over-the-counter settlement platform BridgePort has completed a $3.2 million seed round of financing, led by Further Ventures, with participation
SEED
$0.001059
-0.84%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 13:54
Eric Trump to attend Bitcoin 2025 Asia conference in Hong Kong in August
PANews reported on July 8 that the 2025 Asia Bitcoin Conference will be held in Hong Kong in August this year, and Eric Trump, son of US President Trump, has
TRUMP
$9.177
-1.66%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 13:42
"Yiwu merchants begin to collect stablecoins" ranked fourth on Baidu's hot search list
PANews reported on July 8 that the official page showed that "Yiwu merchants began to collect stablecoins" ranked fourth on Baidu's hot search list. Earlier news , according to the
HOT
$0.000992
-2.05%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 13:37
US media: US Treasury Secretary said he plans to hold talks with China in the coming weeks to promote consultations on issues such as Sino-US trade
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bloomberg, U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said on July 7 that he expects to meet with Chinese officials in the coming weeks to
TRADE
$0.14021
-1.77%
U
$0.01092
-2.67%
HOLD
$0.00007179
+29.63%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 13:27
DigitalX receives A$20.7 million in strategic investment to expand Bitcoin reserves, with Animoca Brands and others participating
PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, Australian crypto asset management company DigitalX (ASX code: DCC, OTCQB code: DGGXF) announced that it has obtained a firm
DCC
$0.0000711
+12.85%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 13:00
Yiwu stablecoin transaction "US$1 billion flow" investigation: only a few merchants collected
PANews reported on July 8 that according to the 21st Century Business Herald, there have been market reports that Yiwu has accepted stablecoins to pay for foreign trade goods, making
TRADE
$0.14021
-1.77%
FLOW
$0.3793
-2.34%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 12:57
Ripple CEO to speak on need for crypto market structure legislation ahead of Crypto Week
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced on Monday that he will address the Senate Banking Committee on the need to pass the crypto market structure legislation ahead of the House's Crypto Week, scheduled for next week.
HOUSE
$0.016677
+22.47%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/07/08 12:08
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $62.1123 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow
PANews reported on July 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$62.1123 million yesterday (July 7, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
--%
NET
$0.00010374
-10.36%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 11:51
Coinbase crypto lobby urges Congress to back major crypto bill
US House lawmakers have been urged by 65 crypto organizations to pass the CLARITY Act, which would hand most policing of crypto to the CFTC.
MAJOR
$0.16374
+0.49%
ACT
$0.04089
-2.57%
HOUSE
$0.016677
+22.47%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 11:51
Trending News
More
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position
Sui-based IKA crypto altcoin up 50% after mainnet launch
Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million
The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC
Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions