Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$217 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days
PANews reported on July 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 7, Eastern Time) was US$217 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews
2025/07/08 11:49
Many institutions are preparing for Hong Kong stablecoin licenses, and the industry says not to exaggerate the impact of stablecoins
PANews reported on July 8 that according to China Business News, the reporter learned from industry insiders that Hong Kong's stablecoin licenses are relatively scarce and in high demand, and
PANews
2025/07/08 11:45
Yao Zhisheng, member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference: It is recommended that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region G
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Ming Pao, Yao Zhisheng, a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said
PANews
2025/07/08 11:41
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.8)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/8 Update: $AP (Musk builds a new party) Pump coin issuance news: 7.12
PANews
2025/07/08 11:41
"The whale that shorted BTC four times since March 2025" has once again exceeded $100 million in short positions
PANews reported on July 8 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the short position of the "BTC whale who shorted four times since March 2025" has exceeded
PANews
2025/07/08 11:28
The Bank of Korea has applied for 44 CBDC-related trademarks, many of which have entered the pre-registration publicity stage
PANews reported on July 8 that according to EBN, data released by the Korean Intellectual Property Office today revealed that the Bank of Korea (BOK) has submitted 44 trademark applications
PANews
2025/07/08 11:23
Solana ETF could get green light after SEC prepares general framework for crypto ETF approval
The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) allegedly plans to introduce new listing standards for issuers to launch crypto exchange-traded funds (ETF), according to reports on Monday.
Fxstreet
2025/07/08 11:20
Musk's wealth evaporated by about $15 billion in one day
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Jinshi, Tesla (TSLA.O) shares plunged nearly 7% on Monday after Musk threatened to establish a third political party in the United States,
PANews
2025/07/08 11:15
PANews official X account has been successfully recovered and resumed normal operations
PANews reported on July 8 that the official PANews X account @PANewsCN has been successfully retrieved and resumed normal operations. PANews has upgraded and conducted security checks on the risk
PANews
2025/07/08 11:00
From world computer to world ledger, will Ethereum become an on-chain central bank?
On June 20, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin retweeted a tweet from ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, stating that “Ethereum L1 is the world’s ledger.” This is also a rare statement from
PANews
2025/07/08 11:00
