Chinese users’ $380 million FTX debt may be difficult to repay, accounting for 82% of the total $470 million in debt in restricted areas
PANews reported on July 7 that according to data shared by Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, there are still about $1.4 billion in FTX debt distribution that is unresolved.
PANews
2025/07/07 15:21
Letsbonk has become the top MEME launch platform, and many key indicators have surpassed Pump.fun for the first time
Author: Nancy, PANews The MEME launch arena has seen new changes. After just a few months of fierce competition and continuous iteration, Letsbonk.Fun finally achieved a staged victory, overturning the
PANews
2025/07/07 15:04
Chinese authorities warn of stablecoin fraud amid rising local buzz
China’s regulatory watchdog has sounded the alarm on scams and fraud tied to stablecoins and digital assets, just as public interest starts to pick up. In a statement on July 7, 2025, the Shenzhen Municipal Task Force for Preventing and…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 15:04
Twitter co-founder launches beta version of decentralized messaging app Bitchat
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has launched the beta version of BitChat, a decentralized peer-to-peer messaging app that works without internet access. Announced on July 7 via a post on X, BitChat operates over Bluetooth Low Energy mesh networks, meaning it…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 15:03
Ethereum co-founder proposes transaction gas limit to improve network security and efficiency
Ethereum may soon enforce a 16.77 million gas limit on single transactions under EIP-7983, proposed by Vitalik Buterin and researcher Toni Wahrstätter to improve performance and reduce attack surfaces. According to the July 6 proposal, Ethereum can “enhance its resilience…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 14:55
A hacker who stole funds from Coinbase users bought 4,863 ETH for 12.5 million DAI
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a hacker who stole funds from Coinbase users purchased 4,863 ETH at a price of US$2,569 per ETH with
PANews
2025/07/07 14:54
Elon Musk’s new ‘America Party’ will embrace Bitcoin, claiming fiat to be ‘hopeless’
Elon Musk plans to establish a new party called ‘America Party’ to challenge the two-party system in the U.S. He claims the party will support Bitcoin, as he deems fiat to be ‘hopeless.’ On July 7, the tech billionaire and…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 14:52
Staking TON for UAE residency? Officials say no deal
The United Arab Emirates has officially denied claims that investors can obtain a Golden Visa through a program promoted by the Toncoin ecosystem. In a joint statement released on July 6 via the Emirates News Agency, three federal bodies, the…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 14:49
South Korea's BNK Financial Group's subsidiary submits trademark application for Korean won stablecoin
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Yonhap News Agency, BNK Financial Group, a financial holding company headquartered in South Korea, announced that its affiliated companies BNK Financial Holdings,
PANews
2025/07/07 14:48
Can Pepeto outshine SHIB and DOGE as the leading memecoin in the market?
Pepeto combines staking, audited exchange demo, and cross-chain tools. With SHIB and DOGE under pressure, Pepeto targets smarter memecoin investing in 2025. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 14:38
