‘A joke in poor taste’: Tornado Cash T-shirt stirs controversy in court

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys have made statements in court about a T-shirt Roman Storm wore at a 2019 Ethereum conference in Boston.
PANews2025/07/30 03:57
Vincent Mazzotta Admits $13M Crypto Ponzi – But Did His Fake ‘Federal Reserve’ Fool Regulators?

Arizona man Vincent Anthony Mazzotta Jr. pleaded guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to obstruct justice on Monday for his role in orchestrating a $13 million crypto Ponzi scheme, a new press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ) states. Arizona man pleads guilty to money laundering charges related to Ponzi scheme that resulted in $13 million in investor losses https://t.co/lYXNDkr7M2 — US Attorney L.A. (@USAO_LosAngeles) July 28, 2025 Arizona Man Pleads Guilty in $13M Crypto Fraud According to the July 28 press release , the one-time Los Angeles resident and his co-defendant, David Saffron, fraudulently promised high-yield crypto-trading returns from investments in companies such as Mind Capital and Cloud9Capital, among others. The duo even went so far as to create an organization called the Federal Crypto Reserve (FCR), a fake entity that solicited thousands of dollars from victims of the scam under the guise of “investigating” the crypto companies involved in the scheme . Between FCR and the other fraudulent crypto investments, Saffron and Mazzotta defrauded victims out of $13 million. “Vincent Mazzotta defrauded investors in a sophisticated cryptocurrency scheme and then doubled down by using a fake government entity to further victimize those who had entrusted him with their money,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Combating fraud in digital assets is critical to the Criminal Division’s efforts to vindicate victims’ interests and to keep bad actors out of the crypto markets,” he added. Co-Conspirators Tried to Destroy Evidence After Arrest Following Saffron’s arrest, Mazzotta and several other unnamed co-conspirators attempted to “conceal and destroy evidence” stemming from the crime, including an iPad and items in a personal safe. “Mazzotta also conspired to falsify the records of his business, Runway Beauty Inc., to conceal his involvement in the investment fraud scheme from a federal grand jury,” the press release states. Mazzotta, who is slated to be sentenced on December 15, is facing up to a total of 15 years behind bars for the digital asset scam .
CryptoNews2025/07/30 03:42
Senator Lummis’s new bill forces federal agencies to confront crypto’s role in wealth building

Senator Lummis is dragging federal housing agencies into the 21st century with a bill that mandates crypto be recognized in mortgage approvals. The move challenges decades-old lending rules, potentially opening doors for young buyers, but critics warn it could destabilize…
Spark crypto price crashes despite surging staking inflows

Spark crypto price has undone the recent gains. It has crashed by over 57% from its highest point this month and is sitting at its lowest swing since July 22. Spark (SPK) token dropped to $0.08075, giving it a market…
Viral memecoin to buy now: Fast-growing newcomer poised to overtake DOGE

Little Pepe is emerging fast, with analysts tipping it to outpace DOGE in utility and hype. #partnercontent
180 Life Sciences bets $425m on Ethereum treasury in bid to become ETHZilla

Palo Alto’s 180 Life Sciences is making a radical pivot, ditching biotech for crypto. With a $425 million private placement backed by Ethereum’s elite, the soon-to-be ETHZilla aims to build the largest corporate ETH treasury, blending DeFi yield strategies with…
White House steps in to delay CFTC chair vote

A vote on prospective CFTC Chair Brian Quintenz was taken off the Senate Agriculture Committee’s agenda on Monday as the chamber heads into recess.
CryptoQuant explains why the Tron price is surging

Tron price continued its strong bull run this week, reaching its highest level since December last year. Tron (TRX) jumped to $0.3500, even as the crypto market pulled back. It was up by 75% from its lowest level this year.…
Dow Jones down on weak earnings, Trump’s DOJ threatens tariff evaders

U.S. stock indices fell as key earnings failed to impress investors.
180 Life Sciences Rebrands as ETHZilla, Unleashes $425M Ethereum Treasury Raise

180 Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: ATNF) has revealed plans to transform its business strategy with a major crypto change by rebranding to “ETHZilla” and adopting Ethereum as the central asset in its treasury reserve. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Publicly traded 180 Life Sciences to raise $425,000,000, load up on $ETH for its treasury and rebrand to "ETHZilla." pic.twitter.com/VH9qirDW2B — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) July 29, 2025 The company is supported by over 60 institutional and crypto-native investors. This move establishes ETHZilla as a publicly traded company adopting Ethereum. Private Placement and ETH Strategy The company’s planned $425 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) will fund the initial treasury allocation. The deal, expected to close on or around August 1, includes registration rights for investors and authorizes the sale of an additional $150 million in debt securities. Upon closing, proceeds will primarily be used to purchase ETH, fund general corporate expenses, and cover transaction costs. Electric Capital will serve as the external asset manager, tasked with building an on-chain yield generation program that goes beyond standard staking. The strategy will include a mix of lending, liquidity provisioning, and structured agreements, seeking to optimize ETH yield while maintaining risk controls. Crypto-Native Backing and Governance ETHZilla’s PIPE is backed by a deep bench of prominent names from both traditional and decentralized finance. Among them are Polychain Capital, Harbour Island, GSR, Omicron Technologies, and leaders such as Konstantin Lomashuk (Lido), Sreeram Kannan (Eigenlayer), Robert Leshner (Compound), and Vivek Raman (Etherealize). The existing management team will stay in place post-transaction. McAndrew Rudisill is set to become chairman of the board. He explains that the Ethereum network, with a market capitalization of over $450 billion, represents a foundational layer for new developments in stablecoins and tokenized assets. Rudisill describes the initiative as a pathway for investors to gain exposure to Ethereum’s potential through a public company structure. Partnership with Etherealize and the DeFi Council A central part of the company’s transition involves collaboration with Etherealize , a crypto-native firm with strong Ethereum ties. Etherealize will help shape ETHZilla’s treasury deployment and provide continued strategic support. A newly formed “DeFi Council,” composed of builders from leading DeFi protocols, will advise on how to responsibly and creatively grow the company’s ETH holdings. SharpLink Is the Largest Public Holder of Ethereum Currently, SharpLink Gaming is the leading public company holding Ethereum, now controlling 360,807 ETH—valued at approximately $1.33 billion—according to fresh data from analytics platform CoinGecko. 🚨 @SharpLinkGaming now holds the most ETH among public firms ($1.33B), surpassing Bitmine & Coinbase. #Ethereum #Crypto https://t.co/xcyxxYTYoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 24, 2025 What sets SharpLink apart is not just the size of its ETH treasury, but how it’s used. The company reports that over 95% of its Ethereum is either staked or deployed through liquid staking platforms.
