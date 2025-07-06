MEXC Exchange
German media: Musk is unlikely to become a suitable leader of a political party
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Zhitong Finance, citing the German "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" website, even if Musk really took the step of forming a new political party,
PANews
2025/07/06 22:28
Ukraine Imposes Sanctions Against Russian Federation’s ‘Cryptocurrency Schemes’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the signing of a new sanctions package against Russia. It pays special attention to financial schemes using crypto-assets. According to him, the head of state said that the sanctions were prepared with the participation of the National Bank of Ukraine and are aimed at “strikes against the military economy of […] Сообщение Ukraine Imposes Sanctions Against Russian Federation’s ‘Cryptocurrency Schemes’ появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/06 22:26
After multiple liquidations, the remaining position of the “Insider Whale” has dropped to $47.34 million
PANews reported on July 6 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the short positions of the “insider whale” @qwatio were liquidated again in the recent surge. It seems
PANews
2025/07/06 22:14
Analysis: The number of transactions in the Bitcoin memory pool has decreased significantly, and a crisis may occur
PANews reported on July 6 that according to CoinDesk, the number of transactions in the Bitcoin memory pool (the queue of unconfirmed transactions) has decreased significantly compared to the end
PANews
2025/07/06 22:12
US Treasury Secretary: Musk should focus on business, not politics
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Jinshi, US Treasury Secretary Bessant said that Elon Musk should focus on business, not politics.
PANews
2025/07/06 21:58
On-chain analyst: WLFI test to add liquidity is false news
PANews reported on July 6 that on-chain analyst Aunt AI (@ai_9684xtpa) posted on the X platform that the WLFI test to add liquidity was false news. The screenshot of 150
PANews
2025/07/06 21:55
U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson: If no agreement is reached before August 1, tariffs will return to April levels
PANews reported on July 6 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said that if no agreement is reached before August 1, tariffs will return to April levels, and the strategy for
PANews
2025/07/06 21:38
Source: Negotiations on India-U.S. mini-trade agreement completed, average tariff rate may be 10%
PANews reported on July 6 that according to CNBC, citing sources, the average tariff rate under the India-US small trade agreement may be 10%, and India and the United States
PANews
2025/07/06 21:34
US Treasury Secretary Benson: It will be up to the Fed to decide whether to cut interest rates
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Jinshi, US Treasury Secretary Benson said: It will be up to the Federal Reserve to decide whether to cut interest rates.
PANews
2025/07/06 21:32
A whale has been long ETH in a cycle, and has built a position of 2304.3 stETH in this way in the past 2 hours.
PANews reported on July 6 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst AI Auntie (@ai_9684xtpa), the whale 0x1f7...7a9b8 is cycling long on ETH. In the past two hours, it has
PANews
2025/07/06 21:06
