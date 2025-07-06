MEXC Exchange
Secret Service seizes $400M in crypto, cold wallet among world’s largest
Secret Service quietly amasses one of the world’s largest crypto cold wallets with $400 million seized, exposing scams through blockchain sleuthing and VPN missteps.
PANews
2025/07/06 15:03
Indian authorities arrest dark web drug ring leader who used Monero to launder money
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Decrypt, the National Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India arrested Edison, a 35-year-old engineer from Kerala, who was suspected of operating the
PANews
2025/07/06 14:03
Can the "American Party" founded by Musk succeed?
Written by: Chen Ming, Securities China According to the latest news on July 6, Musk made a new statement after announcing the establishment of the "American Party". When asked whether
PANews
2025/07/06 13:23
ZachXBT: Since it has not received support from Sui ecosystem, we will not take on its ecosystem cases
According to PANews on July 6, the on-chain detective ZachXBT tweeted that he is not currently accepting cases in the Sui ecosystem. ZachXBT had previously stated that he was not
PANews
2025/07/06 13:12
A whale sold all 215,850 HYPE for $8.37 million, a loss of $290,000
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold all 215,850 HYPE at a price of 8.37 million US dollars, lost 290,000 US dollars, and
PANews
2025/07/06 11:51
The whale that shorted BTC four times since March has increased its short position to $80.11 million
PANews reported on July 6 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the "big whale who shorted $BTC four times since March 2025" has increased his short position to $80.11 million. At
PANews
2025/07/06 10:58
Sonic: Season 1 $S airdrop claims will be randomly opened between July 15th and 22nd
PANews reported on July 6 that Sonic stated on the X platform that the first season $S airdrop claims will be randomly opened between July 15 and 22.
PANews
2025/07/06 10:50
Vitalik: The environmental cost of avoiding excessive geographical concentration in the crypto industry is acceptable and outweighs the negative impact of mining
PANews reported on July 6 that Vitalik Buterin responded to a user's view on the collective carbon footprint. The user pointed out that "it is normal for industry professionals to
PANews
2025/07/06 10:29
A whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid to buy HYPE spot and go long on HYPE
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xE2f8 deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid within 30 minutes to purchase HYPE spot and go long on HYPE.
PANews
2025/07/06 10:12
A whale bought 3.72 million Fartcoins through two new wallets
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 18 hours ago, a whale created two new wallets and spent 4.53 million USDC to purchase 3.72 million Fartcoins at
PANews
2025/07/06 10:09
