MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Crypto VC funding: BitMine secures $250m, TWL Miner bags $95m
Crypto venture funding rebounded modestly this week, with $466.6 million raised across 15 deals between June 29 and July 5—primarily driven by outsized bets on Bitcoin infrastructure.
VC
$0.00472
-4.45%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 05:00
NFT sales jump 10% to $136.5m, CryptoPunks shows 26% pop
The non-fungible token (NFT) market saw a 10.44% increase in sales volume to $136.5 million. This marks the second consecutive week of growth for the sector.
SECOND
$0.0000135
-41.81%
TOKEN
$0.01653
+0.48%
NFT
$0.0000004825
-0.72%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 04:00
XLM price at risk as Stellar Lumens’ funding rate crashes
The Stellar Lumens token is at risk of further downside as its funding rate continues to decline.
XLM
$0.4112
-0.38%
TOKEN
$0.01653
+0.48%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 03:00
ADA soared 3400% in 2017, 1500% in 2021, this coin might overtake it with a 21017% rally
After ADA’s past rallies, LILPEPE emerges in 2025 with a 21,017% upside forecast and game-changing Layer-2 utility. #partnercontent
GAME
$30.0299
+11.21%
LAYER
$0.6342
-1.56%
ADA
$0.7607
-1.48%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 02:16
These 5 Under $0.50 cryptos might be a good bet over Ethereum in 2025
LILPEPE, DOGE, SHIB, HBAR, and SEI gain traction as affordable Ethereum alternatives with upside potential in 2025. #partnercontent
SEI
$0.3054
-1.92%
SHIB
$0.00001285
-0.77%
DOGE
$0.21659
-2.40%
HBAR
$0.25966
+0.76%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 00:47
Opinion: The claim of “the largest ETH short position in history” is greatly exaggerated
PANews reported on July 5 that David Duong, head of research at Coinbase Institutional, published an analysis on the X platform, saying that the so-called "largest ETH short position in
ETH
$3,780.54
-0.58%
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 23:58
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 102 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 5 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $102 million, of which $32.1149 million
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 23:30
Crypto’s path to legitimacy runs through the CARF regulation
The CARF regulation, which brings crypto under global tax reporting standards akin to traditional finance, marks a crucial turning point.
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 23:02
Tokenized equity still in regulatory grey zone — Attorneys
The nascent real-world tokenized assets track prices but do not provide investors the same legal rights as holding the underlying instruments.
NOT
$0.002147
+9.87%
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 23:02
Trump-backed WLFI moves toward market debut with tradability vote
World Liberty Financial, the decentralized finance firm launched by the Trump family in 2024, is taking a major step toward opening its network to the public, proposing to make its WLFI token transferable for the first time. The governance proposal,…
MAJOR
$0.16373
+0.62%
LIBERTY
$0.09953
+2.84%
TRUMP
$9.208
-1.36%
TOKEN
$0.01653
+0.48%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/05 22:44
Trending News
More
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position
Sui-based IKA crypto altcoin up 50% after mainnet launch
Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million
The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC
Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions