MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Legendary rapper Drake mentions BTC in new song
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, legendary rapper Drake mentioned "BTC" in his new song "What Did I Miss?" The lyrics are: "I look at this
BTC
$117,953
+0.24%
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 22:32
Grayscale: I believe Ethereum can benefit from the US's cryptocurrency-friendly policy shift
PANews reported on July 5 that Grayscale published an article on the X platform, saying that it believes Ethereum can benefit from the US cryptocurrency-friendly policy shift, and new legislation
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 22:03
Voting for Musk's "American Party" ends with 65.4% support
PANews reported on July 5 that American entrepreneur Elon Musk once again posted a vote on the social platform about establishing a new party, the "American Party". The voting has
ELON
$0.0000001117
-4.61%
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 20:59
Ethereum Community Fund: Committed to pushing ETH to $10,000, details of follow-up work will be released soon
PANews reported on July 5 that the Ethereum Community Foundation (Ethereum Community Foundation) posted on the X platform that it has received positive feedback from the community since its launch,
FUND
$0.02798
+3.62%
ETH
$3,780.54
-0.58%
SOON
$0.1481
+1.23%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001253
-1.41%
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 20:48
1confirmation founder: Fully support ETH, it may be a good thing for companies to establish ETH treasury
PANews reported on July 5 that Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, posted on the X platform that he will fully support ETH, because without Ethereum, the crypto industry cannot continue
ETH
$3,780.54
-0.58%
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 20:09
Analysis: Some fund companies are suspected of cautiously exiting the market when stablecoin concept stocks are booming
PANews reported on July 5 that according to BusinessTimes, the recent global stablecoin craze has caused a sharp rise in the stock prices of companies related to this still-developing technology,
FUND
$0.02798
+3.62%
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 18:46
ZhongAn Online completed a placement of HK$3.9 billion, and its businesses may benefit from Hong Kong's new stablecoin policy
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Caixin.com, ZhongAn Online announced that it had completed the placement of 215 million new H shares, raising a total of HK$3.924 billion.
COM
$0.019938
-8.94%
H
$0.04193
+5.99%
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 17:51
Beijing Economic and Information Technology Bureau: Beijing has built the country's first blockchain software and hardware technology system
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Caixin.com, Tang Jianguo, member of the Party Leadership Group and deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology,
COM
$0.019938
-8.94%
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 17:25
Immutable: END token TGE has started, snapshot users can now claim tokens
PANews reported on July 5 that Immutable announced on the X platform that the END token TGE has been launched. Token claims are currently open and users who have taken
NOW
$0.00771
+8.89%
TOKEN
$0.01653
+0.48%
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 17:12
Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Stablecoin reserve assets can only be placed in high-quality, highly liquid assets
PANews reported on July 5 that according to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region News Bulletin, Hong Kong Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau Director Paul Chan said in his
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 17:07
Trending News
More
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position
Sui-based IKA crypto altcoin up 50% after mainnet launch
Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million
The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC
Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions