2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Legendary rapper Drake mentions BTC in new song

Legendary rapper Drake mentions BTC in new song

PANews reported on July 5 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, legendary rapper Drake mentioned "BTC" in his new song "What Did I Miss?" The lyrics are: "I look at this
Bitcoin
BTC$117,953+0.24%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 22:32
Grayscale: I believe Ethereum can benefit from the US's cryptocurrency-friendly policy shift

Grayscale: I believe Ethereum can benefit from the US's cryptocurrency-friendly policy shift

PANews reported on July 5 that Grayscale published an article on the X platform, saying that it believes Ethereum can benefit from the US cryptocurrency-friendly policy shift, and new legislation
Share
PANews2025/07/05 22:03
Voting for Musk's "American Party" ends with 65.4% support

Voting for Musk's "American Party" ends with 65.4% support

PANews reported on July 5 that American entrepreneur Elon Musk once again posted a vote on the social platform about establishing a new party, the "American Party". The voting has
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001117-4.61%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 20:59
Ethereum Community Fund: Committed to pushing ETH to $10,000, details of follow-up work will be released soon

Ethereum Community Fund: Committed to pushing ETH to $10,000, details of follow-up work will be released soon

PANews reported on July 5 that the Ethereum Community Foundation (Ethereum Community Foundation) posted on the X platform that it has received positive feedback from the community since its launch,
FUND
FUND$0.02798+3.62%
Ethereum
ETH$3,780.54-0.58%
SOON
SOON$0.1481+1.23%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001253-1.41%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 20:48
1confirmation founder: Fully support ETH, it may be a good thing for companies to establish ETH treasury

1confirmation founder: Fully support ETH, it may be a good thing for companies to establish ETH treasury

PANews reported on July 5 that Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, posted on the X platform that he will fully support ETH, because without Ethereum, the crypto industry cannot continue
Ethereum
ETH$3,780.54-0.58%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 20:09
Analysis: Some fund companies are suspected of cautiously exiting the market when stablecoin concept stocks are booming

Analysis: Some fund companies are suspected of cautiously exiting the market when stablecoin concept stocks are booming

PANews reported on July 5 that according to BusinessTimes, the recent global stablecoin craze has caused a sharp rise in the stock prices of companies related to this still-developing technology,
FUND
FUND$0.02798+3.62%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 18:46
ZhongAn Online completed a placement of HK$3.9 billion, and its businesses may benefit from Hong Kong's new stablecoin policy

ZhongAn Online completed a placement of HK$3.9 billion, and its businesses may benefit from Hong Kong's new stablecoin policy

PANews reported on July 5 that according to Caixin.com, ZhongAn Online announced that it had completed the placement of 215 million new H shares, raising a total of HK$3.924 billion.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019938-8.94%
Humanity
H$0.04193+5.99%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 17:51
Beijing Economic and Information Technology Bureau: Beijing has built the country's first blockchain software and hardware technology system

Beijing Economic and Information Technology Bureau: Beijing has built the country's first blockchain software and hardware technology system

PANews reported on July 5 that according to Caixin.com, Tang Jianguo, member of the Party Leadership Group and deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology,
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019938-8.94%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 17:25
Immutable: END token TGE has started, snapshot users can now claim tokens

Immutable: END token TGE has started, snapshot users can now claim tokens

PANews reported on July 5 that Immutable announced on the X platform that the END token TGE has been launched. Token claims are currently open and users who have taken
Nowchain
NOW$0.00771+8.89%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01653+0.48%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 17:12
Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Stablecoin reserve assets can only be placed in high-quality, highly liquid assets

Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Stablecoin reserve assets can only be placed in high-quality, highly liquid assets

PANews reported on July 5 that according to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region News Bulletin, Hong Kong Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau Director Paul Chan said in his
Share
PANews2025/07/05 17:07

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

Sui-based IKA crypto altcoin up 50% after mainnet launch

Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million

The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC

Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions