Bahrain Central Bank Releases Licensing and Regulatory Framework for Stablecoin Issuers
PANews reported on July 4 that according to the Bahrain News Agency, the Central Bank of Bahrain announced on July 4 the launch of a licensing and regulatory framework for
PANews
2025/07/04 22:24
The BTC short position of the “Insider Whale” has turned from loss to profit, with a floating profit of $50,000
PANews reported on July 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, with the continuous increase in positions in the past half hour, the BTC short positions of "insider
PANews
2025/07/04 22:15
The sixth address of a whale holding 10,000 BTC was activated after being dormant for about 14 years
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 14.2 years had just been activated. The address contained 10,000 bitcoins (worth
PANews
2025/07/04 22:10
Bitcoin futures trading volume fell 20% in June, continuing the seasonal trend of the past three years
PANews reported on July 4 that according to data from The Block, Bitcoin futures trading volume in June fell 20% month-on-month to only $1.55 trillion, a decrease of about 20%
PANews
2025/07/04 22:06
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,617 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 36,439 ETH
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,617 BTC (US$283.23 million), of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day inflow
PANews
2025/07/04 22:05
Coinbase Director: The ancient whale that transferred tens of thousands of BTC today may be a single miner from 2011 who once held 200,000 BTC
PANews reported on July 4 that Conor Grogan, director of Coinbase, said on the X platform that the ancient whale that transferred tens of thousands of BTC today seemed to
PANews
2025/07/04 21:57
S&P 500 rally brings it closer to sell signal: BoFA
While global stocks are likely to continue higher despite fresh tariff concerns, Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett has warned that moves above 6,300 for the S&P 500 could trigger a “sell signal.” Bank of America strategists said in a…
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 21:44
Today, the fifth address containing 10,000 BTC was activated after 14.2 years of dormancy
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, another Bitcoin address that had been dormant for 14.2 years had just been activated. The address contained 10,000 #Bitcoins
PANews
2025/07/04 21:42
The WLFI token transfer proposal has been released. If approved, it will start unlocking some tokens for early supporters.
PANews reported on July 4 that the Trump family crypto project World Liberty Financial has formally proposed a transferable WLFI token proposal to solicit community opinion. Regarding early supporter unlocking,
PANews
2025/07/04 21:34
Today, the fourth address containing 10,000 BTC was activated after 14.2 years of dormancy
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert, another Bitcoin address that has been dormant for 14.2 years has just been activated. The address contains 10,000 #Bitcoins (worth
PANews
2025/07/04 21:15
