Microsoft suspends about 3,000 Outlook and Hotmail accounts created by North Korean IT workers
PANews July 4 news, according to Fortune magazine, Microsoft announced that it has cleared thousands of accounts created by North Korean IT employees as part of its efforts to stop
PANews
2025/07/04 19:45
Solana Outperforms All Other Blockchains in DApp Revenue for Fifth Consecutive Quarter
PANews reported on July 4 that according to SolanaFloor data monitoring, in the second quarter of 2025, the revenue generated by DApps on Solana exceeded the total revenue of DApps
PANews
2025/07/04 19:41
More than 26,000 new Bitcoin millionaire addresses in the first half of 2025
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Finbold's "Cryptocurrency Market Report for the First Half of 2025", the number of addresses holding Bitcoin worth more than $1 million increased
PANews
2025/07/04 19:38
Analysis: Bitcoin could reach $120K in July amid BTC market maturity
Bitcoin is showing signs of strength heading into July, with low volatility, steady demand, and historical trends suggesting the price could soon make a sharp move higher. A July 4 report from Matrixport suggests that if seasonal trends continue and…
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 19:20
China Minmetals: Never directly conduct international gold and Bitcoin financial management business through websites and WeChat
PANews reported on July 4 that the official WeChat account of China Minmetals Corporation issued a statement saying that recently, China Minmetals discovered illegal activities of using the name of
PANews
2025/07/04 19:15
Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong improves digital asset supervision, and the stablecoin licensing system helps the industry take off
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Zhitong Finance, on July 4, at the Hong Kong Digital Finance Awards 2025 ceremony, Hong Kong Financial Services and Treasury Bureau Director
PANews
2025/07/04 19:11
Jinyi Culture: Kaikeweishi is currently exploring and researching the stable currency business
PANews reported on July 4 that according to the Daily Economic News, Jinyi Culture released an investor relations activity record today, stating that Kaikeweishi is currently exploring and researching stablecoin
PANews
2025/07/04 19:10
Ripple and Tenity launch XRPL accelerator in Singapore with $200,000 in funding
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cointelegraph, Ripple and Tenity launched the XRPL accelerator in Singapore, providing up to $200,000 in funding, focusing on early-stage XRPL startups in
PANews
2025/07/04 19:07
The Phoenix investor accuses it of an exit scam, project owner seeks to dismiss lawsuit
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cointelegraph, investors in the crypto project The Phoenix accused the current head Daniel Ianello of an exit scam and filed a lawsuit
PANews
2025/07/04 19:03
Bitcoin returns to $110,000; GMO Miner cloud mining helps users earn daily passive income
Bitcoin’s rebound to $110,000 signals a new cycle of opportunity, one that platforms like GMO Miner are helping users navigate with stable daily passive income. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 19:01
