SlowMist Cosine: The private key corresponding to the Sui address cannot derive the Aptos address of the same address, and the two cannot be converted to each other
PANews reported on July 4 that SlowMist Yuxian tweeted a reminder that users should pay attention to the fact that the private key corresponding to the Sui address cannot derive
PANews
2025/07/04 14:31
Analyst: Bitcoin bull run may fade in 2-3 months
PANews reported on July 4 that crypto analyst Rekt Capital said in a video that if the Bitcoin cycle continues the trend of 2020, the market is likely to peak
PANews
2025/07/04 13:59
Market news: AEX founder Huang Tianwei has been released on bail by his family in Thailand
PANews reported on July 4 that according to X user @chaoge_btc, AEX Anyin Exchange founder Huang Tianwei has been released on bail by his family in Thailand, and AEX big
PANews
2025/07/04 13:31
The whale that had previously dormant for more than 14 years and transferred out 10,000 BTC transferred another 10,000 BTC, with a return rate of about 140,000 times
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale that had previously transferred out 10,000 BTC in dormancy for more than 14 years transferred out 10,000 BTC
PANews
2025/07/04 13:04
Musk's "Utopia" is disillusioned
Author: Zuo Ye So big, so beautiful, Musk chose a day to die. Trump is actually very nice to Musk. In March, under pressure from the United States, South Africa's
PANews
2025/07/04 13:00
Trump: Will start sending out letters about tariffs from Friday
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Sina News, US President Trump said that he would start sending out letters about tariffs from Friday. It is expected that 10
PANews
2025/07/04 12:58
US Republicans declare ‘Crypto Week’ to mull 3 crypto bills
US Republican leaders say the House will look to pass bills on stablecoins, crypto market structure and CBDCs in mid-July in what they’ve dubbed “Crypto Week.”
PANews
2025/07/04 12:29
Polymarket faces manipulation allegations as $58M Zelenskyy suit bet nears resolution
Polymarket, the crypto-based prediction market platform, is under fire over a high-stakes bet on whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wore a suit before July. As the $58 million market nears final resolution, allegations of manipulation have shaken user confidence and…
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 12:29
Ondo Finance, Pantera Capital to invest $250M in RWA tokenization
Ondo Finance and Pantera Capital are committing $250 million to invest in real-world asset projects, deepening their efforts to bring traditional financial markets onto the blockchain. In an exclusive shared with Axios on July 3, Ondo’s (ONDO) chief strategy officer…
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 12:28
PANews June 2025 columnist influence and column article popularity rankings released
The PANews TOP 5 influential columnists and TOP 10 column article popularity rankings for June 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the "double rankings") were released today. We conducted a comprehensive
PANews
2025/07/04 12:07
