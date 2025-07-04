2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
A whale moved 10,000 BTC to a new address after 14.4 years of dormancy

A whale moved 10,000 BTC to a new address after 14.4 years of dormancy

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale transferred 10,000 BTC (worth US$1.09 billion) to a new address after 14.4 years of dormancy.
Bitcoin
BTC$117,868.11+0.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 12:03
Malicious NPM package steals private keys, Solana user assets are stolen

Malicious NPM package steals private keys, Solana user assets are stolen

Author: Thinking Editor: Liz Background Overview On July 2, 2025, a victim contacted the SlowMist security team to seek assistance in analyzing the reasons for the theft of his wallet
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02362+11.67%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 12:00
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $149 million yesterday, and Grayscale ETHE alone had a net outflow of $5.3548 million

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $149 million yesterday, and Grayscale ETHE alone had a net outflow of $5.3548 million

PANews reported on July 4 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$149 million yesterday (July 3, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010404-7.84%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 11:57
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $237 million

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $237 million

PANews reported on July 4 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 3, Eastern Time) was US$602 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010404-7.84%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 11:55
Detroit sues crypto real estate platform Real Token and 165 of its affiliates for safety and health violations

Detroit sues crypto real estate platform Real Token and 165 of its affiliates for safety and health violations

PANews reported on July 4 that Decrypt reported that Detroit has sued the crypto real estate platform Real Token and its 165 affiliated limited liability companies, calling it the largest
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01659+2.15%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 11:50
US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?

US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?

The US House GOP has announced the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week” to push three key crypto bills. Lawmakers will consider the CLARITY Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the Senate’s GENIUS Act, to be brought to a vote. 🚨NEW: Chairman @RepFrenchHill , @HouseAgGOP Chairman @CongressmanGT , and House Leadership announced that the week of July 14th will be “Crypto Week,” where the CLARITY Act, Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and GENIUS Act will be considered. @SpeakerJohnson @SteveScalise … pic.twitter.com/vIUoGaoSy1 — Financial Services GOP (@FinancialCmte) July 3, 2025 House Speaker Mike Johnson, Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill, and Agriculture Committee Chair GT Thompson announced the move Thursday . The move arrives following the passage of President Donald Trump’s ‘ Big Beautiful Bill .’ The US lawmakers noted that the mid-July review will create a clear regulatory framework for digital assets, protect financial privacy and foster the country’s position as a global crypto leader. “House Republicans are taking decisive steps to deliver the full scope of President Trump’s digital assets and cryptocurrency agenda,” Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement. Here’s What the Legislation Package Aims to Address Legislators called the move a “historic” opportunity for the US to deliver a clear, pro-innovation framework for crypto. The package of legislation would address issues such as stablecoin oversight, crypto market rules, and permanently banning the creation of a US CBDC. The effort reflects years of bipartisan work and aligns with President Trump’s pro-crypto agenda. The CLARITY Act, which passed through the House panel with a 47-6 vote last month, would set clear lines between crypto commodities and securities. The bill would drive regulatory certainty and possibly invite more institutional players. Besides, the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act, will be the top priority during the Crypto Week. The Senate already approved the bill last month in a 68-30 vote. 📜 The US Senate passes the GENIUS Act in a 68–30 vote, marking the first major federal step to regulate stablecoins and shape crypto policy. #GENIUS #StablecoinRegulation https://t.co/tzKz59abyB — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 18, 2025 The House had previously pushed its own version of stablecoin legislation dubbed the STABLE Act. However, lawmakers are turning to the Senate’s GENIUS Act version. Further, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act would block the creation of a federal digital dollar. The bill already passed out of the US House Financial Services Committee with a 27-22 vote in April. Crypto Week – A Pathway to Clear Regulation? According to Majority Leader Steve Scalise, these pieces of legislation not only further the President’s pro-growth agenda, but provide a clear regulatory framework for digital assets. Rep. Tom Emmer, a leading crypto advocate, said that America is one step closer to having clarity in digital assets. Passing of these bills will defend financial privacy and reinforce U.S. dominance in crypto innovation, he added. “A new day for American excellence has finally arrived, and now it’s time to get the job done.”
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019919-9.09%
Major
MAJOR$0.16329+0.93%
Propy
PRO$0.8035+1.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09998+0.01%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/04 11:45
UK and Singapore reach new AI and tokenization agreement in London talks

UK and Singapore reach new AI and tokenization agreement in London talks

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Decrypt, British and Singaporean officials held the 10th UK-Singapore Financial Dialogue in London this week to coordinate cooperation in the field of
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1317+1.62%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 11:32
Santiment: The top ten wallets hold 62% of SHIB supply, and LINK holds 32%

Santiment: The top ten wallets hold 62% of SHIB supply, and LINK holds 32%

PANews reported on July 4 that Santiment tweeted that the top ten wallets holding USD Coin only hold 27% of its supply, and Chainlink's holdings are relatively low at 32%.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001285-0.46%
Chainlink
LINK$17.49-0.62%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00007199+30.70%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 11:29
Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit

Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cailianshe, the concept of stablecoins rebounded during the session, Beijing Beifang hit the daily limit, and its stock price hit a new
Share
PANews2025/07/04 11:18
Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Yahoo Finance, 10x Research data showed that over the past year, Bitcoin holders (or "whales") have sold more than 500,000 bitcoins, worth
Moonveil
MORE$0.09998+0.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 11:10

Trending News

More

Meteora has opened the first quarter points query

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook