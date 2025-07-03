MEXC Exchange
DeFi Development Corp once again accumulates $2.72 million worth of SOL tokens
PANews reported on July 3 that according to official news, DeFi Development Corp, a US-listed company, announced that it had increased its holdings by another 17,760 SOLs, equivalent to approximately
PANews
2025/07/03 21:38
The Open Platform Completes $28.5 Million Series A Funding, Led by Ribbit Capital
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Fortune magazine, Telegram ecosystem development platform The Open Platform announced the completion of a $28.5 million Series A financing, with a post-investment
PANews
2025/07/03 21:36
Nano Labs has purchased approximately $50 million in BNB tokens, expanding its digital asset reserves to approximately $160 million
PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Globenewswire, Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ: NA) announced that it had purchased 74,315 BNBs through OTC, with an average price of approximately $672.45
PANews
2025/07/03 21:30
Bitpanda executive: MiCA enforcement remains divided across the EU
PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, Benedikt Faupel, head of public affairs at the Austrian exchange Bitpanda, said during the German Blockchain Week that although the EU
PANews
2025/07/03 21:25
Chile cracks down on a transnational criminal network that used cryptocurrency to launder money, with the amount involved exceeding $13.5 million
PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Bitcoin.com, Chilean authorities recently uncovered a money laundering network of the transnational criminal organization "Tren de Aragua" using cryptocurrencies and arrested 52
PANews
2025/07/03 21:22
MiCA enforcement still fragmented across EU, says Bitpanda exec
Bitpanda’s public affairs lead, Benedikt Faupel, told Cointelegraph that while MiCA brings long-awaited regulatory clarity, harmonization is still lacking.
PANews
2025/07/03 21:19
Analyst: Fed won't cut rates until late 2025
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, Seema Shah, a strategist at Principal Asset Management, wrote that after the release of today's non-farm report, she believes that the
PANews
2025/07/03 21:11
The Solana collateralized ETF "SSK" performed well after its launch, bypassing the traditional regulatory framework by registering as a "Type C company". Are other copycat ETFs on the way?
Author: Weilin, PANews On July 3, the first Solana staking ETF in the United States, REX-Osprey Solana staking ETF (code: SSK), was officially listed on the Chicago Board Options Exchange
PANews
2025/07/03 21:06
Bo Hines: After the US stablecoin legislation takes effect, the scale of the crypto industry may reach "15 trillion to 20 trillion US dollars"
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Bo Hines, executive director of President Trump’s Digital Asset Advisory Committee, said that after the stablecoin legislation takes effect, the
PANews
2025/07/03 21:06
US-EU talks send signals: global cryptocurrency policy coordination process accelerates
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Bitcoin.com, US and European regulators have stepped up cooperation on digital asset rules, and the momentum of cross-border cryptocurrency regulation has increased.
PANews
2025/07/03 21:03
