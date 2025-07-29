2025-08-01 Friday

Hot Spots Rotate Too Quickly, COME Mining Is the Real Crypto “Cash Machine”

In the past week, the crypto market once again staged a familiar scene: Bitcoin remained stable above $110,000, Gas on the Ethereum chain soared, and the popularity of DeFi and L2 tracks continued to heat up, and DOGE moved again due to rumors of payment integration, and the trading topics on social platforms were instantly dominated by “Dogecoin”. Behind this familiar craze, the real opportunity is no longer “who gets the news first”, but who can get a “certain return” in a market that rises and fluctuates every day. In a market with high uncertainty, “certain returns” are the biggest bargaining chip. And this is exactly what COME Mining is bringing to over 6 million users around the world every day. You are still staring at the K-line, while others have already automatically received the money every day . COME Mining is not a platform that shouts slogans. What it does is very simple: User selects contract The system automatically allocates computing power Daily output of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, etc. You don’t need to understand the chain, guess the direction, or stay up late to look at the charts. Just activate the contract and the system will work for you around the clock. The income is distributed daily and is not affected by the fluctuation of the currency price. Let’s see how strong the “output capacity” is? These earnings are not estimates or “expectations” but actual numbers written into the contracts and automatically settled by the system every day. Why Is COME Mining Recognized as the “King of Stability” in the Market? Registered in the UK, long-term compliance operation, transparent and traceable platform COME Mining was registered in the UK as early as 2020. It has long complied with local financial standards and accepted compliance supervision, and has a very high reputation for stability in the industry. Global computing power scheduling, all using clean energy data centers Data centers are located in countries with low electricity prices, such as the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and Kazakhstan. The energy structure consists of solar power, wind power, and hydropower, which are both energy-saving and efficient. Simple operation on mobile terminal, 24-hour monitoring of computing power income Users only need a mobile phone to check contracts, income, currency distribution and other content at any time. The system operation is completely transparent and visible. McAfee® + Cloudflare® dual security certification The platform has deployed bank-level account security and data protection globally to ensure that user earnings, data and computing power allocation are not interfered with. You think others make money through trading, but in fact they make money through system output. These days, hot topics come and go quickly: yesterday it was the rise of ETH Gas, today it is the rumor of DOGE payment, and tomorrow it may be the turn of SOL or TON… But the real winners are those “low-noise participants” who don’t need to care about hot spots at all but still receive profits every day. What COME Mining does is to turn speculation into structure and market conditions into system returns. New User Benefits + Promotion Plan, More Ways to Make Money New members will receive $15 free computing power when they register Sign in daily to receive $0.60 unrestricted income Recommend friends to enjoy 4.5% long-term rebate, and top promoters have accumulated over $70,000 in rebates Support settlement and withdrawal of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, XRP, SOL You can participate by yourself, or bring friends to start “multi-channel mining income”. The real sense of participation is not trading, but the stable cash flow brought by the system. The crypto world has never lacked stories of getting rich quickly, but it has never been stable. COME Mining does not promise huge profits, nor does it promote dreams. What it provides is a stable, transparent, low-threshold, and efficient on-chain asset growth path. If you are tired of being trapped in cryptocurrency trading and want to find a sustainable, cumulative, and truly controllable way to earn coins, then COME Mining is the first step you should take right away.
The Future of Bitcoin BTC Income: EarnMining App Offers Stable Daily Rewards

EarnMining , a fast-growing name in digital finance, has officially launched a new BTC -based mobile earning app that redefines what it means to earn cryptocurrency passively. Turn Your Smartphone Into a Passive Income Powerhouse EarnMining’s novel mobile platform allows anyone, anywhere, to earn daily returns in BTC using only a smartphone. The app offers a seamless experience with user-friendly controls, a fully automated profit system, and no complicated setup required. Users can activate contracts and begin earning immediately, bypassing the traditional barriers of mining hardware or blockchain expertise. This solution is perfect for crypto newcomers, busy professionals, or anyone seeking hands-off income streams. Start Earning in Three Easy Steps Anyone can get started with EarnMining’s platform in just a few minutes: 1. Register at https://earnmining.com Sign up and receive a $15 bonus . Instantly begin earning up to $0.60 per day , with no deposit required 2. Choose a Mining Contract Select from several USD-pegged earning plans. Funds can be deposited in crypto and automatically converted to USD for price stability. 3. Activate and Earn Once active, the system begins earning immediately. Users receive daily income, with withdrawal available once the balance hits $100, or reinvest to grow further. Why Choose EarnMining Over Competitors? Unlike many platforms that require large investments or complicated onboarding, EarnMining stands out by offering: Zero Barrier to Entry – start earning immediately, no purchase necessary. Verified Security – top-tier protection with enterprise-grade partners. User-Centric Design – mobile-first platform made for real people, not just tech experts. Transparent Operations – clear pricing, easy withdrawals, and no hidden terms. Returns – providing daily income to millions of users around the world. Key Features That Set EarnMining Apart EarnMining has built more than just another crypto app. It delivers unmatched simplicity, reliability, and performance. Here are the standout features driving its rapid global adoption: Fully Automated Earning System Activate a plan and let the system handle everything – from asset conversion to real-time mining. Multi-Crypto Payouts Withdraw earnings in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), and more. Eco-Conscious Infrastructure All operations run on renewable energy, ensuring sustainability and environmental responsibility. Advanced Security Protocols Integrated with McAfee® and Cloudflare®, the app offers strong protection against threats, fraud, and unauthorized access. Final Thoughts: Crypto Earning, Simplified As crypto continues to evolve, so must the ways people access its benefits. EarnMining has eliminated the complexity and risks once tied to mining and made earning digital assets as easy as downloading an app. From students saving for the future to global investors building diversified portfolios, the new BTC-powered EarnMining app provides a gateway to passive income – securely, sustainably, and smartly.
Here’s why the Conflux price is going up today

Conflux price went parabolic on Tuesday, surging by over 40% amid enthusiasm about the upcoming upgrade and its yuan-based stablecoin efforts. Conflux (CFX) token surged to a high of $0.2730, its highest point since April last year, and is now…
180 Life, a publicly listed company, plans to raise approximately $425 million in a private placement and transform itself into an Ethereum treasury reserve company.

PANews reported on July 29th that 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF), a US-listed company, announced its transformation into an Ethereum Treasury Reserve company, intending to raise approximately $425 million
Ethena Labs launches liquidity leverage, which will be first launched on Aave

PANews reported on July 29th that Ethena Labs officially announced the launch of Liquid Leverage, a new Ethena integration solution for the money market, enabled by partners. It will be
Galaxy Digital received 21,035 ETH 1 hour ago and deposited 5,000 ETH to Coinbase

According to PANews on July 29th, according to monitoring by The Data Nerd, Galaxy Digital received 21,035 ETH (approximately $81.08 million) and deposited 5,000 ETH (approximately $19.28 million) into Coinbase
Hong Kong Monetary Authority Releases Stablecoin Licensing Framework – CBDCs Coming Soon?

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced Tuesday that it has officially launched its long-anticipated licensing regime for stablecoin issuers, with new guidelines set to come into effect on August 1. The latest update shows Hong Kong’s intention to regulate the growing stablecoin sector, offering clarity for market participants while reinforcing investor protection and financial integrity. New Guidelines Define Regulatory Path The HKMA published two sets of documents: the “Guidelines on the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers” and the “Guidelines on Combating Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing.” These were accompanied by summary notes detailing licensing application procedures and transitional provisions for existing issuers. Institutions interested in applying must contact the HKMA by August 31 to receive early-stage feedback, with a submission deadline of September 30 for those ready to proceed. Compliance Requirements and Market Conduct Stablecoin issuers operating in or marketing to Hong Kong must now comply with the new Stablecoin Ordinance. The HKMA has warned that misleading claims regarding licensing status could result in criminal penalties. The Authority has not granted any licenses as of July 29, and the public is advised to verify any issuer’s credentials through the HKMA website before transacting. Transitional Period and Industry Readiness The transitional framework allows existing stablecoin issuers time to align with the new rules. Issuers already active in the market are expected to gradually bring their operations into compliance. The HKMA has positioned the licensing process as ongoing, encouraging applicants to demonstrate full preparedness before submitting materials for review. The HKMA is also actively shaping a regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers with a focus on risk mitigation, consumer protection, and financial system integrity. The HKMA is developing a regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers to mitigate risks, enhance user protection and safeguard financial stability, so as to unlock the potential of digital asset and foster its development in Hong Kong. 🔒🪙💡 pic.twitter.com/nU3DZ9eCvZ — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 26, 2024 By introducing a clear licensing regime, the HKMA said it intends to make sure that only well-governed, transparent, and properly capitalized players can operate in the space. Beyond protection, the framework also reflects Hong Kong’s ambition to lead in regulated digital finance. With robust guardrails in place, the city can attract quality innovation, support institutional engagement, and strengthen its reputation as a global financial hub. Hong Kong Declares Unlicensed Stablecoin Promotions a Crime Last week, Hong Kong said it will soon make it illegal to market unlicensed stablecoins to the public, as the city tightens controls ahead of the rollout of a long-anticipated regulatory framework . The move comes as authorities seek to cool market euphoria and protect retail investors from hype and fraud in the digital asset space. Eddie Yue, chief executive of the HKMA, issued a warning on Wednesday, just days before the city’s Stablecoins Ordinance comes into effect on August 1. Is a CBDC the Next Step? Ultimately, this licensing initiative lays the groundwork for broader digital currency adoption, including potential central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The HKMA’s strategy is clear: responsible innovation, backed by strong oversight, is key to unlocking the benefits of digital money while minimizing its risks. While the current focus is on private stablecoins, this regulatory rollout could be a precursor to broader digital currency ambitions. Hong Kong has been actively exploring central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), both at the wholesale and retail levels.
Analysis: Pump.fun is suspected of using 100% of its revenue in just one day to repurchase tokens. This model may be unsustainable.

PANews reported on July 29th that regarding market rumors that "pump.fun pledged to use 100% of its daily revenue for buybacks," Dumpster DAO stated on the X platform: "It appears
Asia’s stablecoin future: Local stablecoins aren’t just an option, they’re a necessity | Opinion

A stablecoin pegged to the local fiat currency removes the need for currency conversions, offering a far more accessible solution for daily transactions.
Twenty One expects to increase its holdings by 5,800 bitcoins before listing, bringing its holdings to at least 43,500.

PANews reported on July 29 that, according to Businesswire, Twenty One Capital, Inc. announced today that it expects to receive approximately 5,800 bitcoins from Tether upon completion of its business
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

Sui-based IKA crypto altcoin up 50% after mainnet launch

Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million

The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC

Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions