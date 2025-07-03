2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
New US bank backed by billionaires aims to fill crypto void left by SVB

A new bank backed by Anduril’s Palmer Luckey and 8VC’s Joe Lonsdale could become crypto’s next big lifeline in the U.S. following the fall of Silicon Valley Bank. A group of well-known tech investors is launching a new U.S. bank…
Crypto.news2025/07/03 19:12
Bitcoin Suisse Chief Legal Officer Points Out Flaws in EU and Swiss Stablecoin Rules

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, Peter Märkl, chief legal officer of Swiss crypto exchange Bitcoin Suisse, pointed out during the German Blockchain Week that the stablecoin
PANews2025/07/03 19:02
Bitcoin Suisse legal chief flags gaps in EU, Swiss stablecoin rules

Peter Märkl, general counsel at Bitcoin Suisse, criticized both EU and Swiss stablecoin regulations as inadequate and burdensome.
PANews2025/07/03 19:01
Agricultural Bank of China: No plans to develop stablecoins

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Jinshi, the Agricultural Bank of China responded to investors' questions about capital injection, stock repurchase and stablecoin development on the interactive platform.
PANews2025/07/03 18:58
South Korea's KB Kookmin Card files 35 stablecoin-related trademark applications

PANews reported on July 3 that according to MoneyS, South Korea's KB Kookmin Card has submitted 35 trademark applications related to stablecoins, involving names such as "KBCSTB", "KBCST" and "KBCKRW".
PANews2025/07/03 18:47
Publicly traded gold miner Hamak Limited to add Bitcoin to its corporate coffers

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cointelegraph, listed gold miner Hamak Limited announced that it will add Bitcoin to its company treasury.
PANews2025/07/03 18:32
South Korean payment company Danal files 20 stablecoin-related trademark applications

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Money Today, South Korean payment company Danal has submitted 20 trademark applications related to the Korean won stablecoin. The move is part
PANews2025/07/03 18:30
A whale's ETH short position had previously made a profit of $26 million, but has now shrunk to $6.43 million

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader 0xcB92 previously maintained a 100% winning rate in ETH trading, but this time he did not choose to stop
PANews2025/07/03 18:17
North Korean hackers use fake Zoom update to spread macOS malware 'NimDoor' targeting crypto firms

PANews reported on July 3 that according to The Block, cybersecurity company SentinelLabs recently discovered that North Korean hacker groups used a new "NimDoor" macOS backdoor program to attack cryptocurrency
PANews2025/07/03 17:57
Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion

Token distribution should be about more than a single splash, but rather cultivate vibrant, invested communities that contribute to long-term project viability
Crypto.news2025/07/03 17:56

