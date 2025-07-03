2025-08-01 Friday

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, SBF's Former Jailmate, Acquitted On Most Serious Charges

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the one-time cellmate of FTX fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried, was acquitted of the most serious charges against him in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday. ‘Diddy’ Acquitted on Some Charges in High-Profile Trial According to reports, Combs was found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges brought against him by federal prosecutors on July 2. However, the rapper-turned-mogul was found guilty of prostitution-related charges tied to his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Update 3: Cassie Ventura's lawyer Doug Wignor has written in opposing bail, "Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community." Hearing 5 pm https://t.co/HJPH1X7I8H pic.twitter.com/QpfjPz6KXW — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) July 2, 2025 While the charges carry a maximum of 10 years in prison, NBC News reports that prosecutors will push for less than that. Jail time is based mainly on sentencing guidelines and is at the discretion of the federal judge overseeing the case. Sam Bankman-Fried Faces the Music Combs has been held at Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York City, where he previously lived in the same prison block as former crypto kingpin Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a September 2024 report from NBC News, sources claimed Bankman-Fried and Combs were being held in a “barrack-style area” that housed no more than 20 inmates who may have required “special detention” due to their high-profile status. MDC is known for heightened violence and poor conditions, with several stabbings taking place just last year. In one instance cited by U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown , MDC inmates have regularly dealt with delayed medical care, aging infrastructure, and “frequent lockdowns due to violence.” However, with federal prison time already under Combs’ belt, the rapper’s legal defense is set to push for no more time served. Bankman-Fried, meanwhile, is continuing his sentence at Terminal Island FCI in his home state of California after a recent interview conducted from his cell at MDC. The former “king of crypto” is serving 25 years for orchestrating a massive digital asset scheme that saw over $8 billion worth of customer funds stolen.
XRP rises 4% as Ripple files for US banking license

XRP is up 4% on Wednesday as Ripple filed to obtain a national banking license from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to custody its own reserves.
Is Zohran Mamdani really that bad for New York's crypto industry?

Zohran Mamdani has made waves after his primary election victory, but what would he mean for the crypto industry in NYC?
SEC Chair calls tokenization an &#039;innovation&#039; in sign of regulatory shift

In a media interview, Chair Paul Atkins pledged to empower businesses to innovate through tokenization.
Why is Bitcoin price up today? The hidden fuel behind BTC's $109k breakout

Bitcoin is pressing toward $110K, gaining nearly 3% in 24 hours, as macro catalysts stack up. A rare mix of high-volume flows, geopolitical headlines, and ETF tailwinds are pushing traders to front-run what could be a messy but momentous July.…
DeFi Development Corp Races to Raise $100M for SOL – ETF Green Light Next?

DeFi Development Corp, the first U.S. public company built around a Solana-based treasury strategy, has announced plans to raise $100 million through a private offering of convertible senior notes due in 2030. The deal, revealed Tuesday, comes as momentum builds around a possible green light for Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs). DeFi Development Corp Doubles Down on Solana With $100M Raise Plan According to the company, the offering will be made to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act. Buyers may also be granted an option to purchase an additional $25 million of the notes within 13 days of the initial issuance. 1/ Today, we announce a $100M private convertible note offering, with plans to accumulate more $SOL . 🚀 Here’s what it means. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/LGdJAuKDM6 — DeFi Dev Corp. (@defidevcorp) July 1, 2025 The notes, which will be unsecured and carry interest payable twice a year, mature on July 1, 2030. Prior to January 2030, they can only be converted under specific conditions. After that, conversion will be allowed at any time before maturity. Holders will have the option to convert into cash, company stock, or a mix of both, depending on terms set during pricing. DeFi Development Corp plans to use part of the funds to repurchase its own common stock through a prepaid forward agreement with one of the note purchasers. The rest of the proceeds will support general operations, including further accumulation of Solana (SOL), a central part of the company’s asset strategy. The structure of the offering also includes a hedge mechanism. Investors may use derivatives to hedge their exposure, potentially influencing the price of the company’s stock. These moves could affect the market not only at issuance but throughout the life of the notes, especially during any conversion windows. However, this fundraising effort follows a recent setback. On June 11, the company withdrew its $1 billion registration filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after regulators found it ineligible for the streamlined S-3 form. The disqualification was due to a missing internal controls report in its latest Form 10-K. Originally filed in April, the S-3 was intended to raise capital to build a sizable SOL treasury, mirroring Strategy’s Bitcoin approach, with returns expected through long-term staking and asset appreciation. Despite the regulatory hiccup, DeFi Development Corp remains focused on executing its Solana-centric vision, now shifting to the private markets for funding. With SOL ETF Interest Building, DeFi Development Corp Plays Offense After 16% Stock Dip The fundraising push came shortly after DFDV’s stock fell 16% on June 24, indicating a strategic move to stabilize capital and reassure investors. The timing also aligns with growing institutional interest in Solana, as the SEC approaches key decisions on several crypto ETF proposals, among them, spot Solana ETFs that could further boost demand for the token. Analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart of Bloomberg recently raised their approval odds for SOL, XRP, and LTC ETFs to near certainty, with final deadlines approaching in October. 📈 Bloomberg ETF analysts have sharply raised expectations for US approval of spot funds tracking Solana, Litecoin, and XRP. #ETFs #XRP https://t.co/dKK2ZIbW8c — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 1, 2025 A broader crypto index ETF could be approved even sooner. According to the analysts, the odds for that product hitting the market this week now sit at 95%. A wave of new altcoin ETFs, including for Dogecoin, Cardano, and Polkadot, could follow before year-end. On June 1, the Rex Shares–Osprey SOL + Staking ETF ($SSK) officially launched , becoming the first U.S. ETF to offer staking exposure. The fund meets regulatory requirements by allocating 40% of its assets to overseas-listed Solana products, sidestepping stricter rules under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Just a day earlier, the SEC approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) to convert into an ETF, giving indirect Solana exposure alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Cardano. 📈 SEC Approves Grayscale Conversion of the Digital Large Cap Fund, turning it into a spot ETF tracking Bitcoin, Ethereum and other majors. @Grayscale and @SECGov filings indicate trading will start soon, pending logistics. #ETF #Crypto 📊 https://t.co/tGWFaISU19 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 1, 2025 With ETF speculation heating up and Solana-linked products gaining traction, DeFi Development Corp’s move indicates both a defensive and an opportunistic play. If ETF approval lands in the coming weeks, the firm could be positioned to capitalize on renewed demand for exposure to SOL. The offering, however, still depends on market conditions and final pricing agreements with institutional buyers. The company has not disclosed when the transaction will close.
What If Bitcoin Hits $200K? AI Projects Dominance Spikes and Altcoin Frenzy

What would happen if Bitcoin reached $200,000? Nearly doubling its previous all-time high, a $200K price would move Bitcoin into a new tier of market capitalization, roughly matching the valuation of global blue-chip equities and sovereign debt holdings. It would likely attract new classes of capital and global media attention. This article uses AI to analyze and explore that possibility through a structured framework. Instead of speculating on a date or treating the figure as inevitable, it investigates what could unfold if Bitcoin does reach this benchmark. Drawing from prior market cycles and behavior patterns, it outlines key indicators investors might observe across dominance, altcoin behavior, sector reactions, macro drivers, and psychological sentiment. Bitcoin Price 2017-Present (Source: CoinMarketCap) Rather than offering predictions, the goal is to map potential outcomes. The AI analysis considers how markets have responded to previous rallies and what those patterns might imply for a future where Bitcoin touches $200K. Research Approach and Analytical Framework To ground the analysis, we analyzed data from two previous bull cycles with ChatGPT’s o3 model—2017 and 2020 to 2021—using CoinMarketCap and TradingView . Both periods saw Bitcoin leading the initial price movements, followed by capital rotation into altcoins. BTC dominance rose early, then declined as other tokens gained traction. This historical lens helps to frame a plausible path forward. AI analysis added structure by projecting how different segments might react under specific conditions. These include shifts in BTC dominance, ETH /BTC ratio trends, and short-term altcoin volatility following a price spike. We assume Bitcoin reaches $200K in an environment that supports a higher risk appetite, such as post-ETF-approval inflows, macroeconomic easing, or a weakening dollar. No single catalyst is implied, but conditions would likely include strong institutional demand and favorable regulation. Initial Shock: Bitcoin Dominance Spikes If Bitcoin breaks through $200K, dominance is likely to climb in the early stages. In past cycles, this has indicated capital concentration in Bitcoin as investors seek security in the most liquid asset. In 2017, dominance fell from 64 percent to under 40 percent as the rally matured. In the 2021 cycle, it peaked around 73 percent before dropping below 50 percent once altcoins gathered momentum. Bitcoin Dominance 2017-Present (Source: TradingView) At the $200K level, Bitcoin would almost certainly attract institutional flows and dominate trading volumes. Search interest and media coverage would spike, even among retail investors who have stayed on the sidelines. Historically, these moments have been associated with a rapid inflow of attention and capital, setting the stage for short-lived overextension. However, the rise in dominance might be temporary. Once BTC appears to stabilize at new highs, capital could begin rotating into ETH and eventually into smaller assets. This transition has occurred before, often within weeks of a Bitcoin top. Altcoin Rotation: ETH Rebounds, Altseason Looms Ethereum has historically underperformed during Bitcoin-led surges but tends to recover strongly once BTC momentum cools. During the late 2020 rally, ETH/BTC declined even as BTC rallied. But by mid-2021, Ethereum regained ground and outperformed Bitcoin in percentage terms for several months. The ETH/BTC ratio climbed steadily, indicating renewed confidence in broader crypto exposure. Ethereum to Bitcoin Ratio 2017-Present (Source: TradingView) Blockchaincenter’s Altcoin Season Index supports this. In both 2017 and 2021, altcoin rallies intensified once Bitcoin had already established a local high. In 2021, large-cap alts rose by over 170 percent compared to a relatively flat BTC. Smaller tokens often lag further, but their moves are sharper once they catch up. If BTC reaches $200K and then stabilizes, the conditions for a classic altcoin season may emerge. Capital typically flows first to ETH, then to mid-cap tokens, and finally to microcaps as risk appetite increases. Altcoin Season Index 2020-Present (Source: Blockchaincenter) These transitions are fast and often unpredictable. Investors watching dominance metrics, ETH/BTC ratios, and liquidity conditions may spot the early signs of such a rotation. Sector Reactions: DeFi, Memecoins, Metaverse Beyond general altcoins, specific token sectors have often been the primary beneficiaries of late-cycle capital. In 2021, DeFi protocols, meme tokens, and metaverse-related assets surged once Bitcoin began to flatten out. These moves were amplified by social sentiment and community engagement rather than core utility. Should Bitcoin reach $200K, speculative capital may again flow into these and other new, trending segments (AI, RWA , etc). Traders who missed the early BTC gains may chase higher beta assets, especially if short-term sentiment supports them. These rallies tend to be brief and steep, with heightened volatility on both the upside and downside. Timing also matters. These sectors often peak just after Bitcoin tops. Watch for rising social engagement and increasing trading volume as early indicators. Macro Tailwinds and Regulatory Catalysts No major price level exists in a vacuum. A $200K Bitcoin would likely follow a set of favorable macro and regulatory developments. Additional ETF approvals could trigger new flows from wealth managers and pension funds. A weakening dollar or easing Fed stance might drive investors to reevaluate long-term stores of value, and persistent inflation could push more institutional interest into hard digital assets. What drives the price also shapes what follows. An ETF-driven rally would likely keep most capital in Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, if broader macro recovery leads the charge—like a tech-stock rebound or real yield compression—then altcoins might benefit as well. The nature of the catalyst would determine the breadth of participation. A narrow rally driven by institutions tends to favor high-liquidity assets. A wider rally, driven by retail and macro optimism, tends to pull in speculative names. The outcome is not just price-based but structural. Understanding this would help investors anticipate where capital may flow next. Mapping Reversal Risks and Volatility Ahead In past cycles, dominance tends to peak around the time Bitcoin hits its top. When BTC hit $20K in December 2017, dominance fell shortly after. In 2021, BTC reached $69K while dominance was already declining, setting the stage for broad market retracements. The scenario might look like this: Bitcoin touches $200K, dominance climbs to 60 percent, then retreats over several days as capital disperses. If this process unfolds too quickly, altcoin prices may rise and fall just as fast. Tokens with low liquidity or inflated valuations may see abrupt corrections. The risk isn’t only that prices fall, but that the correction hits different sectors at different speeds. Bitcoin may remain steady while smaller tokens experience outsized drawdowns. Investors unfamiliar with this dynamic may misread the timing, entering too late or exiting too early. Volatility often follows rapid rotations. Watching dominance trends and ETH/BTC shifts can help assess when momentum begins to fade. Investor Sentiment Shifts—Retail vs Institutional Retail behavior often mirrors price action. In 2017 and 2021, Google Trends data shows search interest for “Bitcoin” peaked near the market top. These periods were marked by media saturation and public curiosity. Bitcoin Google Trend Index (Source: Google) Recent rallies haven’t generated the same level of attention. Even with new highs, search volume remains well below prior peaks. If Bitcoin hits $200K under similar conditions, the move may be driven more by institutions than retail. This could delay broader participation, especially in altcoins. A subdued retail environment might mute initial volatility, but it could also dampen follow-through in later phases. Altcoin seasons tend to rely on retail-driven liquidity. If that component is missing or delayed, smaller tokens may struggle to replicate past performance. Still, attention can return quickly. If media focus intensifies, search trends could reverse rapidly. Retail engagement tends to follow headlines. Preparing for a Potential $200K Bitcoin Market As we’ve explored what might happen if Bitcoin reaches $200K, we’ve drawn from real-world data and historical behavior to outline potential developments across market structure, investor behavior, and asset rotation. Key indicators to monitor include Bitcoin dominance, ETH/BTC ratio trends, and search activity. These offer insight into whether a rally is broadening, narrowing, or beginning to reverse. Rather than make a prediction, this scenario helps map expectations. Understanding previous cycles doesn’t guarantee foresight, but it does offer useful context. If Bitcoin does approach $200K, preparation will matter more than precision.
Trump's crypto ventures worth at least $620M, report claims

Trump's crypto ventures, including his stake in WLFI, account for a sizeable portion of his wealth.
EURAU Stablecoin Debuts: Deutsche Bank, Galaxy Launch Europe's First MiCA-Regulated Euro Token

EURAU stablecoin has become Germany’s first regulated euro-denominated digital currency after a joint venture between Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm DWS, Flow Traders, and Galaxy Digital obtained regulatory approval through an electronic money institution (EMI) license granted by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) on July 1, 2025. The AllUnity stablecoin will adhere to the European Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework and maintain full collateralization, providing institutional-grade transparency through proof of reserves and comprehensive regulatory reporting, according to a July 2 press release . 1/ 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐁𝐚𝐅𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐌𝐈 𝐋𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐂𝐀𝐑-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐢𝐧 AllUnity, a joint venture between @DWS_Group , @FlowTraders , and @galaxyhq , has been granted an E-Money Institution (EMI)… pic.twitter.com/TG5U2xYf1c — AllUnity (@AllUnityStable) July 2, 2025 Germany’s First Regulated EURAU Stablecoin Provides 24/7 Cross-Border Solution The EURAU stablecoin is designed to facilitate round-the-clock instant cross-border settlements and seamless integration for regulated financial institutions, fintech companies, treasury operations (ERP systems), and enterprise clients throughout Europe and internationally. Exciting step for Europe's digital future. @AllUnityStable , our joint venture with @FlowTraders and @DWS_Group , has obtained an EMI license from BaFin, Germany’s securities regulator. This clears the path for EURAU, a fully regulated, euro-backed stablecoin built for… pic.twitter.com/5JiqzOa0dn — Galaxy (@galaxyhq) July 2, 2025 Stefan Hoops, CEO of DWS, emphasized the importance of this development, stating that “ The E-Money Institution (EMI) license marks an inflection point for the European financial industry as it enables the issuance of the first fully regulated EUR stablecoin out of Germany. “ Hoops further elaborated that “ DWS and its joint venture partners believe that bringing the euro onto the blockchain represents a foundational building block for the future of the European financial and real economy, creating a gateway to Europe and a more efficient financial system. “ Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy, expressed confidence that EURAU will allow frictionless, compliant, and transparent value transfer, unlocking real utility for institutions, fintechs, and enterprises across borders. Flow Traders will contribute to the initiative through its expertise as a leading global liquidity provider and market maker, while Galaxy Digital, recognized as a prominent leader in digital assets and blockchain, will help institutions operate in the evolving digital economy as EURAU develops into a fully regulated, euro-backed stablecoin designed for institutional use. The AllUnity EURAU stablecoin was initially announced in December 2023 and has gained strong momentum following the recent approval of its EMI license and compliance with Europe’s MiCA framework. 🇪🇺 INSIGHT: Euro‑pegged stablecoins surged 44% in H1 2025 — from $310M → $480M in market cap. Circle’s EURC leads with +138%, now ~$200M. EUR stables still <1% of USD equivalents. A ~13% rally in EUR/USD is behind the boost. Are traders diversifying into EURO stables as… pic.twitter.com/g1lgNY58AT — CryptosRus (@CryptosR_Us) June 28, 2025 Stablecoins, which maintain their value by being pegged to fiat currencies such as the euro or the dollar, alongside tokenized deposits—blockchain-based representations of traditional bank deposits—are experiencing increased adoption as financial institutions seek faster and more cost-effective payment solutions. Why Deutsche Bank, Europe’s Largest Lender, Bets Big on Digital Assets Deutsche Bank, Europe’s largest lender, has demonstrated considerable ambition regarding this initiative and digital assets more broadly. On June 8, Deutsche Bank announced its exploration of stablecoins as the institution evaluated whether to issue its own digital currency or participate in broader industry initiatives, according to Sabih Behzad, Deutsche Bank’s head of digital assets and currencies transformation, in a Bloomberg interview. The bank is also examining the potential for developing tokenized deposits that could enhance transaction settlement efficiency. Beyond Europe, the German financial giant has been pursuing expansion opportunities in Latin America. According to a press release shared with Cryptonews in May, Taurus, a Swiss digital asset infrastructure provider backed by Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse, partnered with financial technology company Parfin to accelerate institutional adoption of digital assets across Latin America and Europe. Most recently, on July 1, Bloomberg reported that Deutsche Bank plans to launch a cryptocurrency custody service in 2026, collaborating with Bitpanda’s technology division to develop the platform. 🚀 @DeutscheBank plans to roll out a digital assets custody service in 2026, partnering with @Bitpanda ’s technology arm to build the platform. #Deutsche #Crypto https://t.co/xdnBFQULqY — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 1, 2025 This custody initiative is part of a broader trend among major financial institutions ramping up their digital asset capabilities, driven by evolving European regulations and supportive policy developments in the United States following Donald Trump’s recent electoral victory.
Coinbase shares soar after acquiring token management platform Liquifi

Coinbase (COIN) shares are up 5% on Wednesday after the exchange announced that it acquired Liquifi, a decentralized management platform for on-chain builders to launch and monitor their tokens, marking its fourth corporate acquisition in 2025.
