2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
EthCC: Vitalik Buterin lays out ways to test if a crypto firm is hack-proof and decentralized

EthCC: Vitalik Buterin lays out ways to test if a crypto firm is hack-proof and decentralized

At the EthCC, Vitalik Buterin mentions a number of tests that can be used to prove whether a company in the crypto space is truly secure and durable enough to withstand various attacks. During his speech at the Ethereum Community…
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1761+12.74%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 20:55
ZachXBT: At least 345 to 920 positions in crypto projects have been infiltrated by North Korean IT personnel so far this year

ZachXBT: At least 345 to 920 positions in crypto projects have been infiltrated by North Korean IT personnel so far this year

PANews reported on July 2 that crypto detective ZachXBT said on the X platform that his investigation found that since January 1, 2025, more than $16.58 million in payments have
Moonveil
MORE$0.10006+0.08%
Farcana
FAR$0.000197-2.95%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 20:53
Useless Coin rally at risk as whales and smart money start selling

Useless Coin rally at risk as whales and smart money start selling

Useless Coin’s price continued its strong rally this week, reaching a record high even as the broader crypto market retreated. Useless Coin (USELESS), a Solana (SOL)-based meme coin, rose to a high of $0.25, up nearly 1,000% from its May…
Solana
SOL$177.54-0.34%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.273229-6.74%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002197+25.32%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02579-1.63%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004257+0.94%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 20:40
Kingkey Financial International invested $12 million to subscribe to Amber International shares and enter the field of institutional encryption services

Kingkey Financial International invested $12 million to subscribe to Amber International shares and enter the field of institutional encryption services

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Zhitong Finance, Kingkey Financial International (01468), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that on June 30, 2025 (after the trading hours), the company
Share
PANews2025/07/02 20:34
H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Swedish health and longevity company H100 Group announced today that it had increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its
Bitcoin
BTC$117,838.09+0.42%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 20:29
Traders increase bets on at least two Fed rate cuts by end-2025

Traders increase bets on at least two Fed rate cuts by end-2025

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, traders are increasing their bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at least twice before the end of 2025.
Share
PANews2025/07/02 20:26
U.S. ADP employment fell by 33,000 in June, the largest drop since March 2023

U.S. ADP employment fell by 33,000 in June, the largest drop since March 2023

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, the number of ADP jobs in the United States decreased by 33,000 in June, the largest drop since March 2023.
U Coin
U$0.01102-0.98%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 20:18
Mogo, a listed company, announced that its board of directors has authorized it to allocate $50 million in funds to Bitcoin

Mogo, a listed company, announced that its board of directors has authorized it to allocate $50 million in funds to Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Businesswire, digital payment and financial technology company Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) announced that its board of directors has authorized the allocation of
Share
PANews2025/07/02 20:17
SoDEX testnet is now online. Whitelisted users can participate in simulated trading and win generous $SOSO rewards

SoDEX testnet is now online. Whitelisted users can participate in simulated trading and win generous $SOSO rewards

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, SoDEX, a high-performance trading chain incubated by AI investment research platform SoSoValue, has officially launched the test network at 20:00
Nowchain
NOW$0.0077+9.21%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1312+1.46%
WINK
WIN$0.00005901-0.92%
SoSoValue
SOSO$0.5584+2.62%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 20:11
Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC

Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Globenewswire, artificial intelligence company Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS) announced that it will increase its Bitcoin reserves by 20% to 120 Bitcoins
Bitcoin
BTC$117,838.09+0.42%
Gains Network
GNS$1.828-2.45%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 20:07

Trending News

More

Meteora has opened the first quarter points query

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook