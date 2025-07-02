MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
EthCC: Vitalik Buterin lays out ways to test if a crypto firm is hack-proof and decentralized
At the EthCC, Vitalik Buterin mentions a number of tests that can be used to prove whether a company in the crypto space is truly secure and durable enough to withstand various attacks. During his speech at the Ethereum Community…
SPACE
$0.1761
+12.74%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 20:55
ZachXBT: At least 345 to 920 positions in crypto projects have been infiltrated by North Korean IT personnel so far this year
PANews reported on July 2 that crypto detective ZachXBT said on the X platform that his investigation found that since January 1, 2025, more than $16.58 million in payments have
MORE
$0.10006
+0.08%
FAR
$0.000197
-2.95%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 20:53
Useless Coin rally at risk as whales and smart money start selling
Useless Coin’s price continued its strong rally this week, reaching a record high even as the broader crypto market retreated. Useless Coin (USELESS), a Solana (SOL)-based meme coin, rose to a high of $0.25, up nearly 1,000% from its May…
SOL
$177.54
-0.34%
USELESS
$0.273229
-6.74%
MEME
$0.002197
+25.32%
ROSE
$0.02579
-1.63%
SMART
$0.004257
+0.94%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 20:40
Kingkey Financial International invested $12 million to subscribe to Amber International shares and enter the field of institutional encryption services
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Zhitong Finance, Kingkey Financial International (01468), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that on June 30, 2025 (after the trading hours), the company
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 20:34
H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54
PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Swedish health and longevity company H100 Group announced today that it had increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its
BTC
$117,838.09
+0.42%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 20:29
Traders increase bets on at least two Fed rate cuts by end-2025
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, traders are increasing their bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at least twice before the end of 2025.
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 20:26
U.S. ADP employment fell by 33,000 in June, the largest drop since March 2023
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, the number of ADP jobs in the United States decreased by 33,000 in June, the largest drop since March 2023.
U
$0.01102
-0.98%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 20:18
Mogo, a listed company, announced that its board of directors has authorized it to allocate $50 million in funds to Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Businesswire, digital payment and financial technology company Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) announced that its board of directors has authorized the allocation of
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 20:17
SoDEX testnet is now online. Whitelisted users can participate in simulated trading and win generous $SOSO rewards
PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, SoDEX, a high-performance trading chain incubated by AI investment research platform SoSoValue, has officially launched the test network at 20:00
NOW
$0.0077
+9.21%
AI
$0.1312
+1.46%
WIN
$0.00005901
-0.92%
SOSO
$0.5584
+2.62%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 20:11
Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Globenewswire, artificial intelligence company Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS) announced that it will increase its Bitcoin reserves by 20% to 120 Bitcoins
BTC
$117,838.09
+0.42%
GNS
$1.828
-2.45%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 20:07
Trending News
More
Meteora has opened the first quarter points query
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position
World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round
Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months
Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook