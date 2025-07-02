MEXC Exchange
Martin Bruncko: Why euro stablecoins will surpass €100B in market cap
Schuman Financial founder Martin Bruncko says that the rise of euro stablecoins is “inevitable”, as Europe pushes to digitize its financial systems while strongly resisting dollarization. Speaking at EthCC in Cannes on July 1, Schuman Financial founder Martin Bruncko projected that euro…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 20:05
Coinbase has acquired token management platform Liquifi
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Fortune magazine, the crypto exchange Coinbase announced the acquisition of token management platform Liquifi, which is its fourth acquisition completed in 2025.
PANews
2025/07/02 20:03
EthCC: Vitalik Buterin believes crypto has reached an ‘inflection point’
At the EthCC, Vitalik Buterin says that crypto has reached a significant turning point, signified by mainstream adoption from big players and political figures. As a result, the focus for building in the space must also change. During his annual…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 20:03
Hungarian Central Bank Rules Out Inclusion of Any Crypto Assets
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Zhitong Finance, Hungarian central bank official Kuraly said that the central bank is evaluating its international reserve strategy and excludes the possibility
PANews
2025/07/02 19:52
Cipher Mining produced 160 BTC in June, with a total holding of 1,063 BTC
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Cipher Mining released its unaudited June 2025 operational update report, which disclosed that the company mined 160 BTC in June,
PANews
2025/07/02 19:47
Ripple: Linqto, which is under federal investigation, purchased all its Ripple shares from the secondary market and has no additional business dealings
PANews reported on July 2 that according to the Wall Street Journal, investment company Linqto pioneered a private stock trading channel for ordinary investors, but now faces federal investigations for
PANews
2025/07/02 19:43
Zodia Custody Completes Acquisition of UAE Licensed Crypto Custody Firm Tungsten Custody Solutions
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Finance Feeds, Zodia Custody, a subsidiary of Standard Chartered Bank, has completed the acquisition of Tungsten Custody Solutions, a licensed digital asset
PANews
2025/07/02 19:22
Italian Banking Group Banca Sell to Test Custody Services for Stablecoins and Other Digital Assets
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bloomberg, Italian banking group Banca Sella Holding SpA is conducting an internal pilot project to test custody services for digital assets such
PANews
2025/07/02 19:16
Swiss authorities ask Swissquote to strengthen anti-phishing measures, saying its crypto app Yuh is a major target of fraud
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bloomberg, the Swiss financial regulator has warned Swissquote to strengthen measures to reduce phishing and fraudulent transactions. According to reports, more than
PANews
2025/07/02 19:12
Eclipse community leader: ES airdrop query page is not online yet, beware of false information
PANews reported on July 2 that Alucard, head of the Eclipse community, said on the X platform: "The official Eclipse airdrop query page has not yet been launched. Anyone claiming
PANews
2025/07/02 19:03
