Analysis: Liquidity in the crypto derivatives market continues to improve, and the macro environment continues to be favorable for risky assets
PANews reported on July 2 that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment institution, published a statement saying that Bitcoin showed its resilience in the end-of-quarter capital flows, and listed companies
PANews
2025/07/02 17:57
Bitcoin investors sit on $1.2 trillion in profits as HODLing dominates: Glassnode
Bitcoin recently climbed back above $107,000, after a brief pullback triggered by geopolitical tensions. The rebound has put majority of investors in the green, but recent data suggests little appetite for selling According to a July 1 Glassnode report, Bitcoin…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 17:56
Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid
A U.S. bankruptcy judge has ruled that Celsius Network’s lawsuit against Tether can proceed, rejecting key arguments Tether raised to dismiss the case. A U.S. bankruptcy judge in the Southern District of New York has ruled that Celsius Network’s lawsuit…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 17:54
Ondo Finance to launch Ondo Global Markets, an on-chain US stock trading platform, this summer
PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, Ondo Finance announced that it will launch the on-chain U.S. stock trading platform Ondo Global Markets this summer. With
PANews
2025/07/02 17:47
Matrixport Ventures has invested $3 million in tokenized gold XAUm
PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Matrixport Ventures announced that it has included tokenized gold in its strategic portfolio allocation, a move aimed at further implementing
PANews
2025/07/02 17:42
South Korea's Presidential Policy Planning Committee and financial regulators jointly review requirements for issuing KRW stablecoins
PANews reported on July 2 that according to the Daily Economic News, the South Korean Presidential Policy Planning Committee recently held a meeting with financial regulators to discuss the issuance
PANews
2025/07/02 17:31
Bitwise Launches NEAR Collateralized ETP on Germany’s Xetra Exchange
PANews reported on July 2 that according to GlobeNewswire, crypto asset management company Bitwise announced that it has listed the Bitwise NEAR pledged ETP (trading code: NEAR) on Xetra, a
PANews
2025/07/02 17:21
A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, the giant whale 0xFa5 has just deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage.
PANews
2025/07/02 17:16
300 million XRP locked in Ripple’s escrow account, about $660 million
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 17 minutes ago, 300 million XRP tokens (approximately US$659.82 million) were locked in Ripple's escrow account.
PANews
2025/07/02 17:13
Metaplanet's Bitcoin revenue-generating business achieved approximately $7.6 million in revenue in Q2, a 42.4% increase from the previous quarter
PANews reported on July 2 that Metaplanet CEO tweeted that in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, the Bitcoin revenue-generating business generated 1.09725 billion yen (about 7.626 million U.S.
PANews
2025/07/02 16:53
