Crypto’s killer app is the first 60 seconds: Fix onboarding or forget adoption | Opinion

Ecosystems with the shortest gap between “discover” and “first on-chain action” grow the healthiest long-term cohorts.
Crypto.news2025/07/02 16:53
Bitcoin breaks through $107,000, is the stagnant period over?

Bitcoin recently broke through the $107,000 mark, surging for the first time after days of mostly stagnant price movements. The surge can be attributed to the aggressive institutional accumulation of BTC or to the victory lap often associated with July.…
Crypto.news2025/07/02 16:49
ALLUNITY Joint Venture Obtains Electronic Money Institution (EMI) License from German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority

PANews reported on July 2 that according to DEGEN NEWS, ALLUNITY, a joint venture between Deutsche Bank's DWS, FLOW TRADERS and Galaxy, announced that it had obtained an electronic money
PANews2025/07/02 16:48
GRG Bank: The company has developed a blockchain cryptocurrency data analysis and monitoring platform, and has already implemented cases

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, China UnionPay has developed a blockchain cryptocurrency data analysis and monitoring platform, which has already been put into use.
PANews2025/07/02 16:44
Judge lets Celsius $4B Bitcoin lawsuit against Tether move forward

A US judge has allowed Celsius’s lawsuit over Tether’s $4 billion Bitcoin liquidation to move forward, rejecting key parts of Tether’s dismissal bid.
PANews2025/07/02 16:08
Bitwise NEAR Staking ETP makes Xetra debut today

Bitwise has launched a new exchange-traded product on the Deutsche Börse Xetra. The ETP offers investors exposure to AI-based blockchain NEAR with staking benefits. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, the crypto asset manager has launched its first…
Crypto.news2025/07/02 16:06
Connecticut passes law blocking the state from creating a Bitcoin reserve

Connecticut has officially passed a law that restricts the state government from accepting, holding, or investing in virtual currency, effectively banning the creation of a cryptocurrency reserve. On June 30, Governor Ned Lamont signed House Bill 7082 into law, following…
Crypto.news2025/07/02 16:05
Coin price first, what is the origin of the Ethereum Community Foundation (ECF)?

Cannes’ “Abdication”: A new king challenges the old order In the world of Ethereum, power changes are often silent, hidden in difficult technical proposals and lengthy community meetings. However, in
PANews2025/07/02 16:00
Deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals signs structured financing agreement for approximately $24.75 million to purchase more Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals (which previously purchased 4 bitcoins) announced the signing of a structured financing agreement
PANews2025/07/02 15:58
Data: Ethereum Q2 ended with a 36.48% increase

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cointelegraph, citing Coinglass data, Ethereum ended the second quarter with a strong increase of 36.48%, after a drop of 45.41% in the
PANews2025/07/02 15:48

Meteora has opened the first quarter points query

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook