Crypto’s killer app is the first 60 seconds: Fix onboarding or forget adoption | Opinion
Ecosystems with the shortest gap between “discover” and “first on-chain action” grow the healthiest long-term cohorts.
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 16:53
Bitcoin breaks through $107,000, is the stagnant period over?
Bitcoin recently broke through the $107,000 mark, surging for the first time after days of mostly stagnant price movements. The surge can be attributed to the aggressive institutional accumulation of BTC or to the victory lap often associated with July.…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 16:49
ALLUNITY Joint Venture Obtains Electronic Money Institution (EMI) License from German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority
PANews reported on July 2 that according to DEGEN NEWS, ALLUNITY, a joint venture between Deutsche Bank's DWS, FLOW TRADERS and Galaxy, announced that it had obtained an electronic money
PANews
2025/07/02 16:48
GRG Bank: The company has developed a blockchain cryptocurrency data analysis and monitoring platform, and has already implemented cases
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, China UnionPay has developed a blockchain cryptocurrency data analysis and monitoring platform, which has already been put into use.
PANews
2025/07/02 16:44
Judge lets Celsius $4B Bitcoin lawsuit against Tether move forward
A US judge has allowed Celsius’s lawsuit over Tether’s $4 billion Bitcoin liquidation to move forward, rejecting key parts of Tether’s dismissal bid.
PANews
2025/07/02 16:08
Bitwise NEAR Staking ETP makes Xetra debut today
Bitwise has launched a new exchange-traded product on the Deutsche Börse Xetra. The ETP offers investors exposure to AI-based blockchain NEAR with staking benefits. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, the crypto asset manager has launched its first…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 16:06
Connecticut passes law blocking the state from creating a Bitcoin reserve
Connecticut has officially passed a law that restricts the state government from accepting, holding, or investing in virtual currency, effectively banning the creation of a cryptocurrency reserve. On June 30, Governor Ned Lamont signed House Bill 7082 into law, following…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 16:05
Coin price first, what is the origin of the Ethereum Community Foundation (ECF)?
Cannes’ “Abdication”: A new king challenges the old order In the world of Ethereum, power changes are often silent, hidden in difficult technical proposals and lengthy community meetings. However, in
PANews
2025/07/02 16:00
Deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals signs structured financing agreement for approximately $24.75 million to purchase more Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals (which previously purchased 4 bitcoins) announced the signing of a structured financing agreement
PANews
2025/07/02 15:58
Data: Ethereum Q2 ended with a 36.48% increase
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cointelegraph, citing Coinglass data, Ethereum ended the second quarter with a strong increase of 36.48%, after a drop of 45.41% in the
PANews
2025/07/02 15:48
