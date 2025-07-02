2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Litecoin Price Forecast: Whale offloads LTC tokens, raising correction concerns

Litecoin Price Forecast: Whale offloads LTC tokens, raising correction concerns

Litecoin (LTC) is flashing early signs of a potential correction as bearish signals begin to mount. LTC is hovering around $84 at the time of writing on Wednesday after facing rejection from a key resistance earlier in the week.
Litecoin
LTC$109.27-0.39%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/02 14:27
Why the US Supreme Court will let IRS access Coinbase user data

Why the US Supreme Court will let IRS access Coinbase user data

The United States Supreme Court recently rejected a Coinbase user’s petition to question an Internal Revenue Service summons forcing the exchange to turn in transaction information for crypto customers.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002899+6.77%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/02 14:13
Arizona governor vetoes bill to create Bitcoin Reserve from seized assets

Arizona governor vetoes bill to create Bitcoin Reserve from seized assets

Arizona has vetoed bill HB 2324 to create Bitcoin Reserve funded by criminal forfeiture, marking the third time the state has blocked a digital asset reserve proposal. In a veto letter to House Speaker Steve Montenegro, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs…
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017462+28.51%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 14:12
Central Bank: Starting from August 1, cash purchases of gold exceeding 100,000 yuan will need to be reported

Central Bank: Starting from August 1, cash purchases of gold exceeding 100,000 yuan will need to be reported

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Beijing Business Daily, the People's Bank of China issued the "Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Management Measures for Precious Metals and Gemstones
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000023-34.28%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0571-0.01%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01995+0.05%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 13:47
Arizona governor vetoes bill to stockpile seized crypto

Arizona governor vetoes bill to stockpile seized crypto

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has vetoed a measure that would have created a fund from seized crypto, with proceeds split between law enforcement and the state.
FUND
FUND$0.02798+3.62%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 13:43
ECB Approves Two-Track Plan to Use Central Bank Money for DLT Transactions

ECB Approves Two-Track Plan to Use Central Bank Money for DLT Transactions

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council, on Tuesday, approved a two-track plan that will utilise central bank money for distributed ledger technology (DLT) transactions. The first short-term track approach, dubbed “Pontes”, will connect DLT platforms with Eurosystem TARGET services, to be launched by 2026. The track will ensure the free flow of cash, securities and collateral across Europe. Meanwhile, before the launch of the Pontes pilot in Q3 2026, the ECB will consider DLT-based trial and experiment requests. Piero Cipollone , Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, believes that although DLT and tokenization are relatively nascent, they “are likely to offer new ways of improving the settlement of financial transactions.” “The decision is in line with the Eurosystem’s commitment to supporting innovation without compromising on safety and efficiency in financial market infrastructures,” the release read. Long-Term ‘Global Level’ Approach The ECB has laid out its long-term track plan, “Appia,” which will facilitate operations at the global level. The bank noted that this approach will analyse more DLT-based solutions and collaborate with public and private stakeholders. “This will also include international operations, such as foreign exchange settlement, and engagement in international initiatives,” the ECB noted in a report outlining the results of the exploratory work. The ECB is yet to define the precise approach to be followed in the long-term, it added. However, the central bank will focus on “improving the efficiency and competitiveness of current financial markets for securities and payments, without compromising on safety.” ECB Aims to Finish Digital Euro Prep Phase by October Cipollone said last year that the bank is looking to finish the preparation phase of the digital euro by October 2025 . However, lawmakers are hesitant to trust the central bank, raising doubts about whether a digital euro could debut . The ambiguity came after an outage that occurred with the TARGET 2 (T2) payment system early this year. Big transactions are held in the T2 payment platform. 💶 The ECB is looking to finish its digital euro testing phase by October 2025. #ECB #DigitalEuro #CBDC https://t.co/7KtBkaP5QW — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) March 11, 2025 The bank already conducted exploratory work on new techs like DLT between May and November 2024. During the trial, 64 participants conducted over 50 experiments. Piero Cipollone added that Pontes and Appia approaches will be built on these technologies, given their recent developments and how they have sparked growing interest across the financial sector.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019916-9.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10012+0.08%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0571-0.01%
Threshold
T$0.01767+2.07%
Wink
LIKE$0.01013-5.75%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/02 13:26
Tether Signs Partnership Agreement with Zanzibar e-Government Authority

Tether Signs Partnership Agreement with Zanzibar e-Government Authority

PANews reported on July 2 that according to News.bitcoin, stablecoin issuer Tether has signed an important memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Zanzibar Electronic Government Authority (eGAZ) to promote digital
Share
PANews2025/07/02 13:20
$SCA rose 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the largest gainer among Sui ecosystem tokens

$SCA rose 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the largest gainer among Sui ecosystem tokens

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CMC market data, $SCA has risen by 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the token with the largest increase among all
Scallop
SCA$0.1268+11.42%
SUI
SUI$3.7447-0.75%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02575-1.82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01665+2.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 13:07
Ethena stalls below key level as 40M ENA token unlock approaches

Ethena stalls below key level as 40M ENA token unlock approaches

Ethena’s native token ENA is trading at $0.2546 at press time, down 4% in the last 24 hours and extending its 17% decline over the past month as another token unlock looms. The recent pullback has placed ENA within a…
Ethena
ENA$0.616+7.14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01665+2.02%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 13:03
Market sentiment has warmed up, and we take stock of the recent outstanding Meme coins

Market sentiment has warmed up, and we take stock of the recent outstanding Meme coins

Author: TechFlow The stock market with crypto concepts is absorbing traffic crazily, while BTC is following its own independent trend. The "alt-season" that the crypto market has been looking forward
Bitcoin
BTC$117,789.68+0.32%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002197+25.54%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002915-4.89%
Forward
FORWARD$0.000116+8.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 13:00

Trending News

More

Meteora has opened the first quarter points query

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook