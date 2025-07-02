MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill
Bitcoin (BTC) is down 1.5% in the early Asian session on Wednesday as the crypto market saw a downturn following fresh political tensions between US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the "One Big Beautiful Bill," which narrowly passed the Senate.
BTC
$117,789.69
+0.32%
ELON
$0.0000001113
-4.79%
TRUMP
$9.194
-1.00%
Fxstreet
2025/07/02 11:35
Data: CEX spot trading volume hit a nine-month low in June, while DEX trading volume grew to a record high of $390 billion
PANews reported on July 2 that according to The block, CEX spot trading volume fell to $1.07 trillion in June, a nine-month low, while DEX trading volume continued to rise.
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
--%
PANews
2025/07/02 11:25
Jump received 33.1 million W from an address that had been dormant for 1 year 8 hours ago, worth about 2.34 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 2 that @ai_9684xtpa monitored that Jump received 33.1 million W worth $2.34 million from the address DURd9...BHH29, which had been dormant for a year, 8 hours
W
$0.08206
+0.71%
PANews
2025/07/02 11:17
The Cyberspace Administration of China announced a special campaign to rectify the "black mouths" on the Internet involving enterprises, and accounts such as "Chai Duidui" and "Mengqi Bi Tan" were clo
PANews reported on July 2 that according to the announcement of the National Cyberspace Administration of China, the National Cyberspace Administration of China has recently organized a special campaign called
PANews
2025/07/02 11:09
Robinhood has deployed more than 213 stock tokens on Arbitrum, spending a total of about $5
PANews reported on July 2 that according to a screenshot shared by Tom Wan, data director of Entropy Advisors, by tracking the contract deployment address, more than 213 stock tokens
MORE
$0.10012
+0.08%
TOM
$0.000276
--%
PANews
2025/07/02 11:04
Jump returns with Shelby: the "speed of light ambition" in the storage track and the AWS dilemma
Lao Deng can only go crazy once. Old readers may remember that the third article published by this account was "Bodhi", a content-oriented gadget based on the Arweave storage chain.
GO
$0.00127
-8.63%
PANews
2025/07/02 11:00
US sanctions crypto wallet tied to ransomware, infostealer host
The US Treasury has sanctioned a crypto wallet containing $350,000 tied to the alleged cybercrime hosting service Aeza Group.
WALLET
$0.02362
+11.89%
PANews
2025/07/02 10:47
Leading Pharmaceutical Biotech surged nearly 240% during the session and announced plans to acquire all shares of Conflux
PANews reported on July 2 that the Hong Kong-listed company Leading Pharmaceutical Biotech (00399) surged in early trading today, soaring by nearly 240% at the beginning of the session. The
PANews
2025/07/02 10:46
The crypto market fell for two consecutive days, with the AI sector leading the decline by 4.48%, and BTC falling to $105,000
PANews reported on July 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sector has been falling for two consecutive days, and the AI sector fell 4.48% in 24 hours.
BTC
$117,789.69
+0.32%
AI
$0.131
+1.08%
PANews
2025/07/02 10:45
Alibaba Cloud to establish its first AI global capability center and add new data centers in Malaysia and the Philippines
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cailianshe, Alibaba Cloud will add new data centers in Malaysia and the Philippines, and its global infrastructure layout will expand to 29
CLOUD
$0.08833
+0.09%
AI
$0.131
+1.08%
PANews
2025/07/02 10:43
