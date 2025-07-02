MEXC Exchange
New York Attorney General: GENIUS Act Lacks Necessary Investor Protections
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Coindesk, New York Attorney General Letitia James warned Congress that the GENIUS Act lacks the necessary protection for the American public. She
PANews
2025/07/02 09:13
The two addresses sold about 8.2 million FARTCOIN on the chain in the last 5 hours, causing the price to drop by about 5%.
PANews reported on July 2 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, two addresses sold 8.2 million FARTCOIN (about 8.65 million US dollars) on the chain in
PANews
2025/07/02 09:07
Public companies bought 245,510 BTC in the first half of the year, more than double the amount bought by ETFs in the same period
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cryptoslate, in the first half of this year, listed companies purchased 245,510 BTC, more than twice the 118,424 BTC purchased by ETFs
PANews
2025/07/02 08:56
Publicly traded cannabis company Dogecoin Cash Inc. forms subsidiary to build DOGE vault and related businesses
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Decrypt, a listed cannabis and telemedicine company called Dogecoin Cash Inc. is embracing Dogecoin (DOGE). The company has established a wholly-owned subsidiary
PANews
2025/07/02 08:46
Software company Figma disclosed in IPO documents that it holds $69.5 million in Bitcoin spot ETFs and plans to buy another $30 million in BTC
PANews reported on July 2 that according to market news, according to IPO documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, cloud-based collaborative design software company Figma revealed that
PANews
2025/07/02 08:39
US SEC releases new cryptocurrency ETF guidance
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cryptonews, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Corporation Finance outlined in a notice issued on July 1 what crypto ETF
PANews
2025/07/02 08:32
Ethereum Community Foundation established to increase the value of ETH by funding "immutable and token-free" projects
PANews reported on July 2 that according to The Block, Ethereum core developer Zak Cole announced the establishment of the Ethereum Community Foundation (ECF), whose mission is to support institutional
PANews
2025/07/02 08:23
U.S. Senate passes "Big and Beautiful" bill and sends it to the House
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cailian News Agency, on July 1 local time, the U.S. Senate passed a comprehensive tax cut and spending bill and submitted it
PANews
2025/07/02 08:07
SEC approves amendment to convert Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund into ETF
PANews reported on July 2 that according to The block, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the rule change proposal put forward by the New York Stock Exchange
PANews
2025/07/02 08:05
Three major impacts of the Genius Act on the cryptocurrency industry in the next five years
By Alex Carchidi Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain On June 17, the U.S. Senate passed the Guidance and Establishment of a United States Stablecoin National Innovation Act (Genius Act), the first
PANews
2025/07/02 07:00
