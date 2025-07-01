MEXC Exchange
Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Glassnode monitoring, profit-taking activities on the Bitcoin network have increased again. Yesterday, Bitcoin realized a profit of $2.46 billion, and the 7-day
PANews
2025/07/01 16:35
DOJ Dismantles North Korea-Linked Crypto Theft Scheme, Defendants Stole Nearly $1M
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has charged four North Koreans for impersonating as remote IT workers and exploiting companies to steal crypto. The federal prosecutors noted that the operation could be a part of the DPRK strategy to fund its weapons program. In a “cyber-enabled revenue generation network”, perpetrators landed in remote IT jobs using fake and stolen identities. The group exploited their company’s trust to steal and launder over $900,000 in crypto, the DOJ announcement read. The federal prosecutors from the Northern District of Georgia have charged the defendants with a five-count wire fraud and money laundering indictment linked to the scheme. “This indictment highlights the unique threat North Korea poses to companies that hire remote IT workers and underscores our resolve to prosecute any actor, in the United States or abroad, who steals from Georgia businesses,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg on Monday. Fraudsters Target Georgia-Based Blockchain Firm, Serbian Crypto Company The case is being handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and is part of the DOJ’s ‘DPRK RevGen’ plan that targets high-impact North Korea-linked illicit revenue generation rings. According to the investigation, the defendants initially operated as a team in the UAE in 2019. Between December 2020 and May 2021, these perpetrators joined a Georgia-based blockchain firm and a Siberian crypto company as developers. “Both defendants concealed their North Korean identities from their employers by providing false identification documents containing a mix of stolen and fraudulent identity information,” the DOJ revealed. In February 2022, two of the impersonated employers were assigned projects that provided them access to crypto. The defendants used that access to steal digital assets in two separate operations worth $175,000 and $740,000 at the time. They reportedly modified the source code of two employers’ smart contracts. DPRK Crypto Attacks Magnify North Korea has been developing novel and more sophisticated attacks on crypto firms in the recent past. In April, spies from the DPRK infiltrated the US corporate system to feed in a malware campaign targeting crypto developers. They used fake US firms and domains to post job interviews to trick developers into downloading malware. 🚨 North Korean cyber spies reportedly set up fake US firms to deploy malware targeting crypto developers, violating Treasury sanctions. #NorthKorea #CyberSecurity https://t.co/TvCmrspaep — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) April 25, 2025 Another sophisticated method to steal crypto is via Zoom meetings, and hiding malware in GitHub. According to Nick Bax of the Security Alliance, a threat group is working to steal data and funds through fake business calls on Zoom . The DPRK-linked players send messages in the chat saying they can’t hear audio, suggesting listeners click on a fake link. Last week, reports revealed that North Korea is targeting Indian crypto job applicants with malware to steal their data.
CryptoNews
2025/07/01 16:34
US Senate votes to remove AI regulation ban from Trump tax reform bill
PANews reported on July 1 that the U.S. Senate voted to remove the ban on AI regulation from Trump’s tax reform bill.
PANews
2025/07/01 16:30
Centrifuge puts the S&P 500 index on the blockchain and launches the first on-chain S&P 500 index fund
PANews reported on July 1 that Centrifuge announced a partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) to introduce the S&P 500 index to the blockchain for the first time
PANews
2025/07/01 16:29
FATF warning on stablecoin crimes is not anti-crypto, intel firms say
Applying advanced tools for tracking illicit stablecoin transactions is necessary, but not enough to mitigate risks behind their mass adoption.
PANews
2025/07/01 16:17
The Ethereum Foundation has recently transferred 1,000 ETH to multi-signature wallets every day, and has transferred a total of 13,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation has recently transferred 1,000 ETH (about 2.46 million US dollars) to the multi-signature wallet address 0xc061 every
PANews
2025/07/01 16:14
Tesla (TSLA.O) shares fell 4.82% in pre-market trading
PANews reported on July 1 that Tesla (TSLA.O) shares fell 4.82% in pre-market trading in the U.S. and are now trading at $302. Earlier news, Trump: Musk knew that I
PANews
2025/07/01 16:08
Fragmetric Season 1 Airdrop and Staking Now Available
PANews reported on July 1 that Solana’s re-staking protocol Fragmetric announced that the first quarter airdrop collection and $FRAG staking functions are now online. Eligible airdrop recipients can claim their
PANews
2025/07/01 15:51
Will Solana price rally after the launch of its first spot ETF?
Solana experienced a short-lived rally following confirmation that the first-ever Solana ETF featuring staking capabilities is scheduled to launch on July 2, 2025. According to data from crypto.news, Solana (SOL) surged nearly 6% to an intraday high of $158.30 on…
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 15:44
XRP, LTC, SOL lead altcoin ETF buzz as approval odds climb
Analysts are betting big on altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), signaling that a wave of approvals could be just around the corner. In a June 30 X post, Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas shared updated approval forecasts for…
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 15:42
