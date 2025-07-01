2025-08-01 Friday

With so many technology stacks, why did Robinhood choose Arbitrum to launch its blockchain?

With so many technology stacks, why did Robinhood choose Arbitrum to launch its blockchain?

Author:Haotian A brief explanation of the news about @RobinhoodApp’s plan to build layer2 on Arbitrum: 1) From a technical perspective, Robinhood’s choice to support Arbitrum’s Nitro is no different from
PANews2025/07/01 12:00
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $31.7608 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $31.7608 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

PANews reported on July 1 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$31.7608 million yesterday (June 30, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
PANews2025/07/01 12:00
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of $102 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 15 consecutive days.

Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of $102 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 15 consecutive days.

PANews reported on July 1 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 30, Eastern Time) was US$102 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews2025/07/01 11:59
US stock BitMine (BMNR) closed up more than 694% this morning, and Robinhood rose 12.77%

US stock BitMine (BMNR) closed up more than 694% this morning, and Robinhood rose 12.77%

PANews reported on July 1 that as of the close of the U.S. stock market this morning, cryptocurrency-related stocks generally rose. Among them: Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) rose by 694.84%
PANews2025/07/01 11:55
Circle Moves to Launch a National Trust Bank After Wall Street Debut — Here’s What That Means

Circle Moves to Launch a National Trust Bank After Wall Street Debut — Here's What That Means

Circle, the firm behind the USDC stablecoin, is taking its next big step into regulated finance. Fresh off a public listing that valued the company at nearly $18b, Circle has filed an application to become a national trust bank in the United States, Reuters reported Tuesday. If approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the new entity, called First National Digital Currency Bank, N.A., would allow Circle to act as a custodian for its reserves and offer secure digital asset services to institutional clients. However, unlike traditional banks, it would not be permitted to accept cash deposits or issue loans. Exclusive: Circle applies for US trust bank license after bumper IPO https://t.co/bnsIZpO7Wq https://t.co/bnsIZpO7Wq — Reuters (@Reuters) July 1, 2025 Circle Plans Hybrid Reserve Custody Model Instead, the trust charter would let Circle manage the reserves backing its stablecoin, which include short-term US Treasury bills and cash, currently held at BNY Mellon and managed by BlackRock. Some of these holdings will remain with existing partners even if the new bank becomes operational. “We’re going from the early-adopter phase of this technology into the mainstream,” Allaire told Reuters. “As a public company, and now, hopefully if we are successful in getting approval from the OCC as a national trust, that will give us a foundation that the world’s leading institutions are going to be comfortable building on.” Senate Bill Pushes Stablecoin Rules Forward Circle plans to focus on the custody of tokenized assets such as stocks and bonds on blockchain rails, rather than cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether. This focus aligns with broader trends, as financial institutions increasingly explore blockchain to modernize traditional markets. The timing of Circle’s move is significant. Earlier this month, the Senate passed a stablecoin bill that would require issuers to maintain full reserves and disclose them publicly each month. The House is expected to vote on the bill in the coming weeks, and President Trump has signaled support for such regulation. If enacted, the legislation could legitimize stablecoins in the eyes of more traditional businesses and pave the way for broader use in payments and commerce. Circle, which already plays a central role in the stablecoin market, is preparing to meet that moment with a more regulated and institution-friendly structure. Wall Street analysts began coverage of Circle this week with mostly upbeat assessments. Firms including Barclays, Bernstein and Canaccord Genuity issued buy ratings, though others like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs flagged potential valuation concerns following the stock’s sharp post-IPO rise.
CryptoNews2025/07/01 11:52
Analysts raise chance of SOL, XRP and LTC ETF approval to 95%

Analysts raise chance of SOL, XRP and LTC ETF approval to 95%

Crypto ETF summer has arrived with America’s first staked Solana ETP and increased odds for other spot altcoin funds, according to analysts.
PANews2025/07/01 11:40
Lido DAO dual governance proposal approved, to be launched on July 4

Lido DAO dual governance proposal approved, to be launched on July 4

PANews reported on July 1 that Lido Finance announced that its LDO holders have approved the dual governance proposal. For Lido DAO, the voting process includes forum discussions, off-chain voting,
PANews2025/07/01 11:40
Germany's largest banking group Sparkassen will provide cryptocurrency trading services, including BTC and ETH

Germany's largest banking group Sparkassen will provide cryptocurrency trading services, including BTC and ETH

PANews reported on July 1 that Germany's largest banking group Sparkassen plans to provide retail investors with cryptocurrency trading services, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. The service is expected to be
PANews2025/07/01 11:17
The new address spent 6.18 million DAI to buy 2,477 ETH 3 hours ago, or it may be a swing trade

The new address spent 6.18 million DAI to buy 2,477 ETH 3 hours ago, or it may be a swing trade

PANews reported on July 1 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the new address 0x521...34Bf5 spent 6.18 million DAI to buy 2,477 ETH 3 hours ago, with an average purchase cost
PANews2025/07/01 11:14
A new wallet purchased 1.08 million Fartcoins at an average price of $1.15, worth about $1.24 million

A new wallet purchased 1.08 million Fartcoins at an average price of $1.15, worth about $1.24 million

According to PANews on July 1, according to Lookonchain monitoring, someone created a new wallet and spent 7,980 SOL (about 1.24 million US dollars) to purchase 1.08 million Fartcoins at
PANews2025/07/01 11:05

