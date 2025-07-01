MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in July
In July, the Web3 world continued to heat up, and the macro and blockchain circles converged to form the key rhythm of the market: ?The world's major central bank governors
MAJOR
$0.16357
+2.11%
BANK
$0.05708
+0.38%
FORM
$3.8565
+1.78%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 10:12
Aptos on-chain RWA exceeds $540 million, becoming one of the top three blockchain platforms in the RWA field
PANews reported on July 1 that Aptos officially announced that the total amount of RWA on its chain has exceeded 540 million US dollars, making it one of the top
TOP
$0.000096
--%
RWA
$0.003545
+5.66%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 10:03
Qitian Technology: No plans to apply for the first batch of stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong
PANews reported on July 1 that according to 10jqka, the secretary of the chairman of the listed technology company Qi Tian Technology said in response to whether the company plans
QI
$0.001525
-6.95%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 09:59
Circle seeks to launch national trust bank amid JPMorgan's bearish price target
Circle (CRCL) closed at $181 on Monday following an announcement that it plans to launch a national trust bank, the First National Digital Currency Bank, N.A. Meanwhile, JPMorgan hinted at a potential 55% plunge to $80 in CRCL's price.
BANK
$0.05708
+0.38%
TRUST
$0.0005798
-3.05%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001253
-1.41%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/07/01 09:55
15 cryptocurrency attacks in June cost $111.6 million, 56% less than in May
PANews reported on July 1 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, a total of about 15 major cryptocurrency attacks were recorded in June 2025, with a total loss of US$111.6 million,
MAJOR
$0.16357
+2.11%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 09:44
Polyhedra launches Phoenix Revival plan, launching privacy stablecoin project mainnet in September
PANews reported on July 1 that Polyhedra officially launched the Phoenix Revival plan to thank users who supported its ecosystem during the liquidity attack on June 15. The plan is
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 09:38
Trump family-related cryptocurrency project American Bitcoin raises $220 million for Bitcoin mining
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Bloomberg, American Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency project related to the Trump family, raised $220 million through the issuance of new shares to purchase
TRUMP
$9.209
-0.82%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 09:28
Suspected hacker sells low and buys high ETH, losing about $6.9 million
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the suspected hacker's wallet address 0x17E0 received 12,282 ETH (about 23.72 million US dollars) from THORChain and Chainflip three months
WALLET
$0.02365
+12.08%
ETH
$3,785.41
-0.17%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 09:25
10x Research: Crypto stocks have risen more than 119% this year and may reshape the US stock sector. Wall Street has a strong motivation to maintain high BTC prices
PANews reported on July 1 that according to a 10x Research report, Crypto-related stocks have risen by 119% in 2025, exceeding Bitcoin and most major asset classes. Wall Street is
BTC
$117,921.9
+0.45%
MORE
$0.10021
+0.10%
MAJOR
$0.16357
+2.11%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 09:21
Islamic DeFi project inshAllah completes $2.1 million seed round of financing, led by Alliance DAO
PANews reported on July 1 that the Islamic DeFi project inshAllah Finance announced the completion of a US$2.1 million seed round of financing. This round of financing was led by
DAO
$0.1242
-0.71%
SEED
$0.00106
-0.93%
DEFI
$0.001998
-6.41%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 09:11
Trending News
More
Meteora has opened the first quarter points query
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position
World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round
Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months
Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook