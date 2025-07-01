MEXC Exchange
Goldman Sachs expects the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September and cut them three times in a row
PANews reported on July 1 that the latest forecast from Goldman Sachs' economic research team is that the Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates as early as September this
PANews
2025/07/01 09:05
CryptoCapo: BTC may not have bottomed yet and could fall below $100,000 to the $92,000-93,000 range
PANews reported on July 1 that CryptoCapo, a well-known cryptocurrency analyst, said that in his opinion, the real sell-off of Bitcoin may not have happened yet. He predicted that the
PANews
2025/07/01 09:02
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 4,951 ETH through OTC within 6 hours, worth about $12.4 million
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, SharpLink Gaming previously announced that it had purchased 188,478 Ethereum (ETH) at a price of $2,513 per ether, with a
PANews
2025/07/01 08:54
Solana Consultant Nikita Bier Joins X as Head of Product
PANews reported on July 1 that Lightspeed venture partner Nikita Bier has joined X as head of product. It is reported that Bier joined Solana Labs as a consultant in
PANews
2025/07/01 08:51
Towns Protocol plans to destroy $TOWNS tokens through fee buybacks, generating over $2.1 million in fees since launch
PANews reported on July 1 that the communication platform Towns Protocol announced that it has generated more than $2.1 million in fees since its launch. Most of the fees will
PANews
2025/07/01 08:39
Trump Official Merchandise Store Now Accepts $TRUMP Coins for Payment
PANews reported on July 1 that Trump’s official merchandise stores now support payment with $TRUMP coins, including websites such as GetTrumpFragrances.com, GetTrumpSneakers.com and GetTrumpWatches.com.
PANews
2025/07/01 08:36
AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million
PANews reported on July 1 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades suffered another major loss in one night's operation. At 4 a.m., the account liquidated its BTC short orders
PANews
2025/07/01 08:32
Sui Foundation Announces Winners of Sui Overflow 2025 Hackathon
PANews reported on July 1 that the Sui Foundation announced the winners of the Sui Overflow 2025 hackathon, covering DeFi, entertainment culture, payment wallets and other fields. A total of
PANews
2025/07/01 08:29
Aptos Labs CEO Joins CFTC Digital Assets Subcommittee
Aptos Labs CEO Avery Ching is officially part of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) subcommittee focused on digital assets, a June 30 X post from the blockchain technology company’s account revealed. Aptos Labs CEO Avery Ching Tapped For CFTC Subcommittee According to the Monday X post, Ching has joined the CFTC Digital Assets Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) Digital Assets Markets Subcommittee. The United States of Aptos 🇺🇸 Co-Founder & CEO of @AptosLabs , @AveryChing , joins the @CFTC GMAC Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee. Avery will collaborate with other leaders from Web3 and financial services to help shape digital asset regulations. pic.twitter.com/3j3toG65Mg — Aptos (@Aptos) June 30, 2025 According to the CFTC’s website , the subcommittee concerns itself with “issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets and U.S. firms engaged in global business, including the regulatory challenges of a global marketplace.” “Avery will collaborate with other leaders from Web3 and financial services to help shape digital asset regulations,” the Monday social media post from Aptos Labs reads. Other members of the subcommittee include Capitoliis CEO Gil Mandelzis, Cargill Global Derivatives Operations Director Samina Anwar, and Uniswap Labs Chief Operating Officer Mary-Catherine Lader. CFTC Faces Staffing Shakeups News of Ching’s CFTC placement comes as the federal regulator navigates changes to crypto regulation under the new Trump administration. Four CFTC commissioners have decided to step down from their roles in recent months, with former commissioner Summer Mersinger leaving her position at the agency to begin her tenure as Blockchain Association CEO earlier this month. “There’s a growing crypto caucus in Congress, we have an executive branch that sees the inherent benefits of digital assets, and our regulatory agencies have turned the page from antagonism to collaboration,” Mersinger said in a June 2 X post. “We need to capture this moment and push pro-crypto policy across the finish line,” she added. Commissioner Caroline Pham is set to leave her position when Trump’s pick to lead the CFTC, Brian Quintenz, is appointed to his role, though a set date has yet to be confirmed. Quintenz previously spearheaded the CFTC from August 2017 through August 2021, with now former commissioner Kristin M. Johnson taking over his role in March 2022.
CryptoNews
2025/07/01 08:23
Katana mainnet is officially launched, and a 1 billion KAT token incentive plan is launched
PANews reported on July 1 that the Katana mainnet incubated by Polygon and GSR is now officially launched, with pre-deposits exceeding US$240 million. At the same time, a two-year 1
PANews
2025/07/01 08:18
