Amber International Announces Signing of $25.5 Million Private Placement Subscription Agreement
PANews reported on June 30 that according to PR Newswire, Amber International, a provider of institutional crypto financial services and solutions, announced that it has successfully signed a private placement
PANews
2025/06/30 22:23
Fed's Bostic: Expect one rate cut this year and three next year
PANews reported on June 30 that Federal Reserve Chairman Bostic said, "I still expect one rate cut this year and three rate cuts next year."
PANews
2025/06/30 22:22
A newly created wallet withdrew $3.7 million worth of SOL from Coinbase and transferred it to pledge
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet withdrew 24,635 SOL (worth US$3.7 million) from Coinbase and transferred it to pledge.
PANews
2025/06/30 22:20
XRP news: Ripple XRPL EVM Sidechain goes live, bringing XRP to Ethereum dApps
Ripple Ledger's EVM sidechain is live, enabling XRP to tap into Ethereum's ecosystem.
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 22:17
Strategy joins Russell Top 200 Value Index with $64b BTC on the books
With its latest purchase, Strategy now holds a staggering $64 billion worth of BTC, making it by far the world’s most aggressive corporate holder. But the real story isn’t just the size of its hoard, it’s the Russell Top 200…
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 22:10
1inch Wallet Adds Support for Solana Network
PANews reported on June 30 that according to the official blog, 1inch wallet has added support for the Solanaa network. Users can now use the 1inch wallet to redeem Solana
PANews
2025/06/30 22:07
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,413 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 15,651 ETH
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,413 BTC (worth $474.84 million) today, of which Fidelity had an
PANews
2025/06/30 22:01
US Treasury Secretary: Stablecoin legislation may be completed in mid-July
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Jinshi, U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant said that stablecoin legislation may be completed in mid-July, which will be a source of demand for
PANews
2025/06/30 21:58
Japanese crypto exchange operator BACKSEAT has raised approximately US$9.69 million in financing
PANews reported on June 30 that according to CoinDesk, Japanese crypto exchange operator BACKSEAT announced that it has completed its seed round of financing, with a total financing amount of
PANews
2025/06/30 21:58
The difficulty of Bitcoin mining has dropped by 7.48% to 116.96 T yesterday
PANews reported on June 30 that Cloverpool data showed that the difficulty of Bitcoin mining has been adjusted at block height 903,168 (2025-06-29 13:23:16), with the difficulty reduced by 7.48%
PANews
2025/06/30 21:54
