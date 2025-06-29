MEXC Exchange
JUST DAO: The USDJ market collateral ratio on the JustLend platform will be reduced from 75% to 0%, and the reserve ratio will be increased from 5% to 100%
PANews reported on June 29 that JUST DAO announced on the X platform that the USDJ market collateral ratio on the JustLend platform will be adjusted from 75% to 0%,
DAO
$0.124
-0.95%
PANews
2025/06/29 19:23
Coinbase Product Manager: The platform must reduce account restrictions and ensure customer security, and has optimized and improved the fraud model by about 20%
PANews reported on June 29 that Dor, the head of product at Coinbase, posted on the X platform that a fraud case was handled this week. After choosing to suspend
PANews
2025/06/29 19:12
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin
BTC
$117,901.54
+0.62%
WYNN
$0.0003465
+4.74%
PANews
2025/06/29 18:44
[LIVE] EthCC Opens in Cannes, Drawing a Global Ethereum Crowd
The Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) has landed in style — and this year, it’s trading the cobblestones of Paris for the sun-soaked glamour of Cannes. Set against the iconic backdrop of the Palais des Festivals, EthCC [8] is bringing the brightest minds in crypto, DeFi, and decentralized tech to the French Riviera. Here is a guide to answer (almost) every question you might have. You’ll find three parts: ☀️ Cannes-related 🎬 EthCC-specific 🏥 Health & miscellaneous tips pic.twitter.com/qIY36CcvK6 — EthCC – Ethereum Community Conference (@EthCC) June 27, 2025 With the sea breeze in the air and palm trees lining the promenade, this edition merges Ethereum innovation with a touch of cinematic flair. Whether you’re a developer, builder, investor, or just crypto-curious, Cannes is about to become the Web3 hotspot of the summer.
COM
$0.019896
-9.20%
LL
$0.01396
+0.43%
HERE
$0.000419
+17.69%
PALM
$0.001261
-1.86%
CryptoNews
2025/06/29 18:16
AguilaTrades has started rolling over its floating profits and has increased its long Bitcoin position to $216 million
PANews reported on June 29 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, AguilaTrades began rolling over his floating profits, increasing his position to $216 million. He now holds
NOW
$0.00778
+10.04%
PANews
2025/06/29 18:13
Data: USD1 trading volume in the past 24 hours reached 1.25 billion US dollars, setting a new high
PANews reported on June 29 that the Trump family's crypto project WLFI forwarded data on the X platform showing that its stablecoin USD1 had a trading volume of US$1.25 billion
TRUMP
$9.201
-0.52%
USD1
$0.9991
-0.02%
PANews
2025/06/29 17:54
UK listed company Vinanz plans to change its name to London BTC Company
PANews reported on June 29 that according to the Financial Times, the British listed company Vinanz is currently changing its name to the London BTC Company. The company's CEO Hewie
BTC
$117,901.54
+0.62%
CHANGE
$0.00240751
-0.42%
PANews
2025/06/29 17:49
Buybacks are the ultimate proof-of-resilience in DeFi | Opinion
When executed with purpose and a clear direction, token buybacks make effective catalysts that benefit both protocols and their communities.
DEFI
$0.001998
-6.37%
TOKEN
$0.01668
+3.15%
CLEAR
$0.03921
+1.87%
Crypto.news
2025/06/29 17:11
James Wynn has closed 40 times of Bitcoin short positions, with a loss of about $3,000
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, James Wynn has closed a 40x short position in Bitcoin, with a loss of $3,015.97, and opened a 40x
WYNN
$0.0003465
+4.74%
PANews
2025/06/29 17:09
CICADA Finance, the first DeFi project to use USD1 to complete over-raising of US$18 million, set off a market boom
PANews reported on June 29 that CICADA Finance announced the completion of Fair Launch, achieving an oversubscription of US$18 million, becoming the first DeFi financing case based on USD1, and
DEFI
$0.001998
-6.37%
USD1
$0.9991
-0.02%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001253
-1.41%
PANews
2025/06/29 17:06
