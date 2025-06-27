MEXC Exchange
Crypto News
2025-08-01 Friday
Trump: Bitcoin takes pressure off dollar after lower losses in stock market drop highlight crypto resilience
PANews reported on June 28 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that encrypted digital currency is a very interesting thing and we have built a very strong industry.
PANews
2025/06/28 00:40
Beijing's first AI map copyright infringement case verdict
PANews reported on June 28 that the Beijing Tongzhou Court recently heard and sentenced the first criminal case of copyright infringement using artificial intelligence to generate models. Luo and four
PANews
2025/06/28 00:01
Pump Fun launches version 2.0, adding new features such as one-click follow-up investment
PANews reported on June 27 that Pump Fun 2.0 has been released, adding new features such as " mover feed " dynamic list and " tap-to-ape " one-click buying, enabling
PANews
2025/06/27 23:59
Lnfi Network has integrated RGB protocol
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bitcoin Magazine , Lnfi Network has integrated the RGB protocol to introduce scalable and programmable assets to the Bitcoin Lightning Network, supporting
PANews
2025/06/27 23:49
Bakkt's Bitcoin Strategy: Company Files With SEC To Raise $1 Billion
Bakkt Holdings filed Form S-3 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on 26 June 2025 to raise up to $1 billion for its ambitious new Bitcoin strategy. Originally launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange as a pioneer in Bitcoin futures, Bakkt is set to transform into a "pure-play crypto infrastructure company," according to Bakkt.. The post Bakkt's Bitcoin Strategy: Company Files With SEC To Raise $1 Billion appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/27 23:49
Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Pulte: Will pay close attention to the volatility of cryptocurrencies
PANews reported on June 27 that Pulte, director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency, will pay close attention to the volatility of cryptocurrencies.
PANews
2025/06/27 23:38
OSL Group plans to acquire all shares of Banxa for up to 85.2 million Canadian dollars
According to PANews on June 27, OSL Group ( 00863 ), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that it intends to acquire all the shares of Banxa through its indirect wholly-owned
PANews
2025/06/27 23:37
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 155 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on June 27 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $155 million, of which $55.6811 million
PANews
2025/06/27 23:30
Legal strategy matters more than ever for your crypto startup in the UAE
In the UAE's complex crypto landscape, founders who treat legal and regulatory structuring as a core element of their go-to-market strategy — not an afterthought — are the ones who
PANews
2025/06/27 23:02
EU and US confident of reaching tariff deal before deadline: sources
PANews reported on June 27 that the European Union and the United States believe they can reach some form of trade agreement before the July 9 deadline, according to people
PANews
2025/06/27 22:57
