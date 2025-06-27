MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 2,117 BTC, and Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 5,527 ETH
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,117 Bitcoins (about $226 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day
PANews
2025/06/27 21:55
S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit new highs
PANews June 27 news, driven by the latest developments in the trade dispute and the US Congressional budget negotiations, US stocks hit new highs on Friday. Both the S&P 500
PANews
2025/06/27 21:48
Bolt targets merchant friction with stablecoins, one-click onboarding
The Bolt Connect platform slashes merchant onboarding to a single click, while stablecoin integration promises near-instant, low-cost global payouts. The move could redefine how digital marketplaces scale. Bolt Financial Inc., the one-click checkout platform that recently partnered with billionaire Peter…
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 21:43
The Nasdaq Composite Index broke through the high of December 2024 and set a new record high again
PANews reported on June 27 that the Nasdaq Composite Index broke through the high of December 2024, setting a new historical high again, and is now at 20218 points.
PANews
2025/06/27 21:34
The trade situation eased, and the three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher
PANews reported on June 27 that the US stock market opened, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.27%, the S&P 500 up 0.16%, and the Nasdaq up 0.24%. Nike
PANews
2025/06/27 21:33
The U.S. Congress resets the timetable for crypto legislation, and market structure and stablecoin bills will be advanced separately
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Crypto in America, the Republican leadership of the U.S. Senate reached an agreement with the White House to advance legislation related to
PANews
2025/06/27 21:30
Anthony Pompliano: Bitcoin is a free-market solution to protect wealth
PANews reported on June 27 that Anthony Pompliano, co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital, tweeted that Bitcoin is seen as a free market solution to one of the most serious contemporary
PANews
2025/06/27 21:25
LUNC price forms a risky pattern as weekly burn hits 365m
Terra Luna Classic price is at risk of further downside as its exchange volume slumped and a risky pattern formed. Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) was trading at $0.000055, just above this week’s low of $0.000050. CoinGecko data shows that daily…
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 21:18
Microsoft's next-generation Maia AI chip launch has been delayed from 2025 to 2026
PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Information: The release date of Microsoft's (MSFT.O) next-generation Maia artificial intelligence chip has been postponed from 2025 to 2026.
PANews
2025/06/27 21:08
The US dollar index DXY fell below 97 again
PANews reported on June 27 that U.S. personal spending in May recorded its biggest drop since the beginning of the year, dragging down the U.S. dollar index DXY, which fell
PANews
2025/06/27 21:07
