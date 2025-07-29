2025-08-01 Friday

Will the GENIUS Act bring about another DeFi Summer?

By: Blockchain Knights Welcome to Slate Sundays, a new weekly column from CryptoSlate that features in-depth interviews, expert analysis, and thought-provoking commentary that goes beyond the headlines to explore the
PANews2025/07/29 09:00
When AI meets the prediction market: Kalshi trading revolution enabled by Grok

Author: Thejaswini M A Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News You’ve been watching the Fed meetings for months and know they’re about to adjust interest rates. The economic data is loudly
PANews2025/07/29 08:00
Trump's Truth Social Bitcoin ETF among multiple crypto funds delayed by SEC

The SEC delayed decisions on the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF and Grayscale’s Solana Trust, extending review periods as the US Congress moves with crypto regulation.
PANews2025/07/29 06:31
China Industrial Bank Fast-Tracks AI-Driven Stablecoin Plan Amid Dollar Dominance Threat

Key Takeaways: Industrial Bank links stablecoin research with AI under China’s digital finance agenda. Zhu Guangyao calls dollar stablecoins a new Bretton Woods mechanism. Stablecoin infrastructure may become central to Belt and Road trade integration. China Industrial Bank will prioritize research into stablecoins and expand its “AI+” initiative, according to a report published by Shanghai Securities News . At its mid-year work conference, the bank outlined plans to accelerate the shift from a “Digital Industrial Bank” to a “Smart Industrial Bank.” It said the effort will be supported by the “Data Elements X” program and measures to strengthen digital infrastructure. Stablecoin and AI for “Smart Industrial Bank” Industrial Bank said it will focus on refining management capabilities. Plans include deepening client engagement, optimizing liability costs, and enhancing its regional branch network. The institution also noted it would adjust its risk appetite and reinforce accountability across management levels. By combining stablecoin research with AI applications , the bank said it intends to build a more resilient foundation for financial services while aligning with China’s broader digital economy agenda. The bank noted reforms in its risk management framework, pledging to strengthen forward-looking risk assessments and early-warning mechanisms. It also set goals to enhance asset-liability management by expanding settlement-based liabilities and rebalancing pricing structures. According to the report, Industrial Bank will also promote industrial finance, enhance research-driven strategies, and integrate its “Three Name Cards” policy with the “Five Major Articles” plan to advance coordinated development. China Faces Currency Internationalization Challenges At a recent closed-door seminar hosted by the New Economists Think Tank, former Deputy Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao urged China to incorporate yuan-backed stablecoins into its top-level financial strategy. People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng laid out in the clearest terms yet his vision for the future of a new global currency order after decades of dollar dominance, predicting a more competitive system will take root in the years to come https://t.co/9zChzN9KRR — Bloomberg (@business) June 18, 2025 Zhu described dollar-pegged stablecoins as an extension of U.S. monetary strategy, calling them “the third phase of the Bretton Woods system.” He noted their transaction volume reached $27.6 trillion in 2024, surpassing Visa and Mastercard, with cross-border payments exceeding $250 trillion. He proposed using Hong Kong as a regulatory sandbox, issuing both offshore and domestic CNY stablecoins, and closely monitoring U.S. enforcement of stablecoin rules. He argued that yuan-backed stablecoins could diversify payment channels beyond SWIFT and CHIPS, allowing gradual currency internationalization while adhering to international reserve and audit standards. For China, aligning CBDC and stablecoin projects with cross-border trade initiatives like the Belt and Road could extend the yuan’s reach without requiring full capital account liberalization. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What distinguishes stablecoins from China’s e-CNY? Unlike the centrally issued digital yuan, yuan-backed stablecoins would likely be issued offshore or via licensed entities, potentially offering greater flexibility in cross-border usage and integration with foreign systems. What risks accompany yuan-backed stablecoin issuance? They include potential sanctions exposure, liquidity management challenges, and the need to maintain reserve transparency to build global trust. How might AI integration support stablecoin use? AI systems could enhance risk monitoring, fraud detection, and automated compliance, reinforcing security as transaction volumes grow.
CryptoNews2025/07/29 05:52
Anti-CBDC bill could curb Fed's power over digital dollar, sponsor says

The US House of Representatives will be in recess for the month of August, but the Senate still has a week of business to address two crypto bills before breaking.
PANews2025/07/29 05:33
Gallup finds crypto's U.S. footprint is shallow, uneven, and not growing fast

Despite surging adoption since 2021, cryptocurrency remains a hard sell for most Americans. New Gallup data reveals a stark divide: while 14% of U.S. adults own crypto, 60% have zero interest. Even as regulation takes shape, distrust runs deep. A…
Crypto.news2025/07/29 05:10
Altcoin Season Index Stalls but UNI, ARB, RAY Catch Bid on On-chain Activity

With the Altcoin Season Index hovering near 40 and Bitcoin dominance rising again, traders are scanning for selective opportunities outside the majors. While not a full-fledged altseason, the current environment is rewarding tokens that connect narrative rotation with actual usage. Uniswap, Arbitrum, and Raydium stand out as examples of DeFi protocols attracting renewed attention as 2025 enters its second half. Uniswap: DEX Liquidity Engine and Governance Token Uniswap continues to anchor decentralized trading, with UNI priced over $10 and a market cap of around $6.6 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Daily volume remains close to $500 million, ensuring it holds a central role in the DEX space. Beyond trading liquidity, Uniswap’s development team is preparing for its v4 upgrade, which could streamline liquidity pools and expand features for builders. UNI’s governance function remains latent, but discussions around fee accrual have kept it relevant among analysts. In an altcoin rotation, UNI benefits from its entrenched role in DeFi and its governance potential. Arbitrum: Ethereum’s L2 Powerhouse Arbitrum remains the leading Ethereum Layer-2 by total value secured, with ARB trading around $0.44 and a $2.3 billion market cap, per CoinMarketCap. Its 24-hour trading volume sits above $400 million, reflecting steady demand even amid subdued index readings. Arbitrum Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) The ARB token underpins governance through the Arbitrum DAO, which has recently overseen grants and the rollout of upgrades like Stylus, designed to broaden developer access with Rust and C++. With Layer-2 adoption rising, ARB’s position at the center of Ethereum scaling could strengthen its market role as capital rotates into utility-driven plays. Raydium: Solana DEX with Growing Depth Raydium has consolidated its place as a liquidity hub within the Solana ecosystem. Priced near $3.20 with a market cap close to $850 million and daily volume above $160 million, it supports both retail traders and DeFi participants. Its integration with Solana staking and yield farming has expanded its user base, making it a candidate for increased visibility if Solana’s DeFi rebound continues. Waiting for Altcoin Season UNI, ARB, and RAY illustrate how capital rotation in a muted altcoin season can still favor tokens tied to functional ecosystems. While the index remains below the 75 threshold, these projects show that utility and governance continue to attract flows when market sentiment turns risk-on.
CryptoNews2025/07/29 05:00
Mill City goes all-in on Sui with $450m treasury strategy

Mill City Ventures is committing $450 million to Sui, positioning itself as a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain’s next wave. With elite backers like Galaxy and Pantera, the move may accelerate Sui’s path to mainstream institutional use. On July…
Crypto.news2025/07/29 04:13
ARK Invest Picks SOL Strategies for 3.6M SOL Staking – What's Behind the Switch?

<p>Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has named SOL Strategies as its new Solana staking provider, marking a deeper move into crypto-native yield strategies. </p><p><a href="https://solstrategies.io/ark-invests-digital-asset-revolutions-fund-selects-sol-strategies-as-its-new-solana-staking-provider/">The decision</a> will see ARK transition the ARK Digital Asset Revolutions Fund&#8217;s Solana validator operations to the infrastructure operated by SOL Strategies, a publicly traded Canadian company, and the institutional custodian BitGo.</p><h2 class="wp-block-heading"><span id="h-ark-shifts-its-3-6m-solana-staking-to-sol-strategies-citing-institutional-infrastructure">ARK Shifts Its 3.6M Solana Staking to SOL Strategies, Citing Institutional Infrastructure</span></h2><span class="replacer"></span><p>The ARK Digital Asset Revolutions Fund, launched in 2020, invests in 10 to 12 digital assets with a long-term strategy focused on four- to five-year market cycles. As of now, the fund has over 3.59 million SOL delegated, worth approximately C$888 million (US$647.2 million), spread across more than 5,700 unique wallets. </p><p>Only 12% of the staked assets come from ARK’s treasury, with the majority contributed by third-party investors.</p><figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">🚨 ALERT 🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/ARKInvest?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ARKInvest</a> Digital Asset Revolutions Fund has selected SOL Strategies as their new Solana staking provider.<a href="https://twitter.com/CathieDWood?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CathieDWood</a> and her team chose our enterprise-grade infrastructure to power their institutional staking operations.<br /><br />This is validation. 🧵 <a href="https://t.co/qLpwkQiPlu">pic.twitter.com/qLpwkQiPlu</a></p>&mdash; SOL Strategies (@solstrategies_) <a href="https://twitter.com/solstrategies_/status/1949817236782297337?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 28, 2025</a></blockquote> </div></figure><p>“Being selected as ARK’s Solana staking provider represents significant validation of our institutional infrastructure and market position,” said Leah Wald, CEO of SOL Strategies. “Cathie Wood and her team at ARK are widely respected for their crypto and tech investing. Their confidence in our validator capabilities reinforces our commitment to providing best-in-class staking solutions for institutional clients.”</p><p>Speaking earlier this year at Solana Accelerate, <a href="https://x.com/SolanaFloor/status/1926009162892181782?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1926009162892181782%7Ctwgr%5E41b4dcaa8e394de64931265aca73ea95a019a89b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&#038;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsolanafloor.com%2Fnews%2Fark-invest-names-sol-strategies-as-exclusive-solana-staking-provider">Wood singled out Solana’s design</a> as a key differentiator. “Solana’s infrastructure is much more agile,” she noted. “At ARK, one of the things we look for in new technology is falling costs and accelerating uptake, and that’s certainly Solana.”</p><p>While staking remains attractive for its passive yield potential, it does come with risks. Validators that misbehave or go offline can be penalized through slashing, leading to losses for stakers. <a href="https://solanacompass.com/statistics/staking">According to Solana Compass</a>, over 403 million SOL, worth more than $73.5 billion, are currently staked on the network.</p><p>For SOL Strategies, the partnership with ARK comes amid a period of expansion and financial recalibration. The company reported <a href="https://solstrategies.io/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Q2-2025-FS.pdf">a $3.5 million loss</a> in Q2 2025, though it saw strong growth in staking and validation revenue.</p><figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">🚨JUST IN: Speaking at <a href="https://twitter.com/solana?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Solana</a> Accelerate, <a href="https://twitter.com/ARKInvest?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ARKInvest</a> CEO <a href="https://twitter.com/CathieDWood?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CathieDWood</a> said: “One of the things we look for in new technology is falling costs and accelerating uptake—and that’s certainly Solana.” <a href="https://t.co/Ce9dSwcsIS">pic.twitter.com/Ce9dSwcsIS</a></p>&mdash; SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) <a href="https://twitter.com/SolanaFloor/status/1926009162892181782?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 23, 2025</a></blockquote> </div></figure><p>In March 2025, <a href="https://cryptonews.com/news/sol-strategies-expands-in-solana-staking-governance/">SOL Strategies acquired three Solana validators</a>, including Laine, one of the network’s most established operators. It also took ownership of the validator analytics platform Stakewiz.com.</p><figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">🛠️ SOL Strategies (<a href="https://twitter.com/solstrategies_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@solstrategies_</a>) finalized a $24M acquisition of Laine and Stakewiz in March, increasing its SOL stake to over 3.3 million. It also voted for the SIMD-228 proposal.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Solana?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Solana</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Web3?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Web3</a><a href="https://t.co/u56Ja92Vi2">https://t.co/u56Ja92Vi2</a></p>&mdash; Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) <a href="https://twitter.com/cryptonews/status/1909398239163695520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 8, 2025</a></blockquote> </div></figure><p>In April, the company partnered with <a href="https://cryptonews.com/news/sol-strategies-launches-pengu-validator-with-pudgy-penguins/">Pudgy Penguins to launch the PENGU</a> Validator, which offers returns between 7% and 11% based on current network conditions.</p><figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">🐧 <a href="https://twitter.com/solstrategies_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@solstrategies_</a> teams up with <a href="https://twitter.com/pudgypenguins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pudgypenguins</a> to launch the PENGU Validator on Solana, boosting staking rewards and strengthening blockchain infrastructure.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Solana?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Solana</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CryptoStaking?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CryptoStaking</a><a href="https://t.co/JKYWueCOCG">https://t.co/JKYWueCOCG</a></p>&mdash; Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) <a href="https://twitter.com/cryptonews/status/1912273279353864623?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 15, 2025</a></blockquote> </div></figure><p>That same month, the company announced <a href="https://cryptonews.com/news/sol-strategies-500m-note-sol-staking-yield/">a $500 million convertible note facility with ATW Partners</a> to acquire and stake SOL tokens through validators managed by SOL Strategies.</p><p>As of June 2, SOL Strategies reported holding more than 420,000 Solana (SOL) tokens, worth approximately $61 million. The partnership with ARK adds another high-profile name to its validator business, solidifying its presence in the institutional staking market.</p><h2 class="wp-block-heading"><span id="h-sol-strategies-moves-toward-nasdaq-listing-with-share-consolidation-plan">SOL Strategies Moves Toward Nasdaq Listing with Share Consolidation Plan</span></h2><span class="replacer"></span><p>According to our sources, SOL Strategies’ Nasdaq listing is expected in the first half of August as part of its expansion into the U.S. market. On June 19, the company, which currently trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), <a href="https://cryptonews.com/news/sol-strategies-files-for-nasdaq-listing/">filed a Form 40-F registration statement</a> with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as it seeks to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker “STKE”.</p><figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">SOL Strategies announces Board approval of a 1-for-8 share consolidation, previously authorized at the June 2025 AGM. The move supports meeting Nasdaq listing requirements.<br /><br />Subject to CSE approval.<br /><br />Read more here: <a href="https://t.co/PxZV0G4Aqe">https://t.co/PxZV0G4Aqe</a><br />FAQs: <a href="https://t.co/ILVj8Rh9JQ">https://t.co/ILVj8Rh9JQ</a> <a href="https://t.co/pLgiUtZlEf">pic.twitter.com/pLgiUtZlEf</a></p>&mdash; SOL Strategies (@solstrategies_) <a href="https://twitter.com/solstrategies_/status/1948004618492887454?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 23, 2025</a></blockquote> </div></figure><p>To meet Nasdaq’s minimum share price requirements, <a href="https://solstrategies.io/nasdaq-listing-moves-forward-as-sol-strategies-board-approves-stock-consolidation/">SOL Strategies announced</a> a 1-for-8 share consolidation on July 23. The reverse stock split, approved during the company’s annual general meeting in June, is expected to take effect around August 5, pending final approval from the CSE. </p><p>Currently, the company has 172.2 million common shares outstanding, along with more than 12 million warrants and 5.3 million stock options.</p><p>Despite its upcoming U.S. listing, SOL Strategies will continue to operate as a “foreign private issuer” under SEC guidelines. This designation allows the firm to follow Canadian corporate governance standards, which include maintaining a board structure different from that required for U.S.-based companies listed on Nasdaq.</p><figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Time to update the insider buying for SolStrategies <br /><br />Tony added today<br /><br />🟣250,000 shares @ 115,000 July 24th<br />🟣500,000 shares @ 121,000 July 24th<br /><br />Total insider buying for the last 30 days <br /><br />🟣51,400 @ $2.34 June 23rd<br />🟣250,000 @ $1.99 July 21st<br />🟣75,000 @ $1.99… <a href="https://t.co/NBdSeUoenV">https://t.co/NBdSeUoenV</a> <a href="https://t.co/Znd9g5DdUQ">pic.twitter.com/Znd9g5DdUQ</a></p>&mdash; Gally Sama (@hdcharting) <a href="https://twitter.com/hdcharting/status/1948531543129096303?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2025</a></blockquote> </div></figure><p>Meanwhile, investor confidence appears to be on the rise. <a href="https://x.com/hdcharting/status/1948531543129096303?s=46">Insider buying</a> has picked up, with investor Tony Guoga acquiring more than 1.25 million shares since late June. His latest purchase, 750,000 shares, was made on July 24, further fueling speculation around the company&#8217;s U.S. expansion plans.</p>
CryptoNews2025/07/29 04:03
Grove Finance launches with a $250m RWA investment on Avalanche

Grove Finance, an institutional-grade credit protocol in the Sky ecosystem, will go live on Avalanche, deploying up to $250 million in real-world assets to bolster the layer-1 blockchain’s tokenization traction. Grove, introduced recently as an institutional-grade platform designed to accelerate…
Crypto.news2025/07/29 04:00

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

Sui-based IKA crypto altcoin up 50% after mainnet launch

Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million

The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC

Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions