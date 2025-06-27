2025-08-01 Friday

AI tokens slide 64% despite 86% usage spike and $1.3B raised — Is the hype sustainable?

AI tokens slide 64% despite 86% usage spike and $1.3B raised — Is the hype sustainable?

Artificial intelligence agents are exploding across the Web3 ecosystem, but AI tokens are telling a different story. According to a June 26 report by DappRadar, on-chain activity tied to AI agents has grown 86% since January, reaching 4.5 million daily…
Crypto.news 2025/06/27
Bloomberg: GF Securities (Hong Kong) launches interest-bearing tokenized securities backed by offshore RMB

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bloomberg, a person familiar with the matter revealed that a Chinese brokerage firm has begun to offer tokenized securities with interest in
PANews 2025/06/27
New York Times: Turning a House into a Bitcoin Engine?

Original source: The New York Times Compiled by: BitpushNews The largest U.S. mortgage finance company will begin accepting cryptocurrencies as assets in mortgage applications, another major step by the Trump
PANews 2025/06/27
Hong Kong media: Hong Kong officials have officially renamed "virtual assets" to "digital assets"

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Hong Kong media Sing Tao Daily, with the release of the Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0 by the Hong
PANews 2025/06/27
A whale liquidated 32.71 WBTC that he had held for a month and a half 5 hours ago, making a profit of $68,000

PANews reported on June 27 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, 5 hours ago, the whale 0x144...6124C liquidated 32.71 WBTC (about 3.51 million US dollars) that he had
PANews 2025/06/27
A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, 7 hours ago, a whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid and spent $5.97 million to purchase 165,366
PANews 2025/06/27
Resolv team members deny the suspicion that the foundation sold coins, saying that 1.6 million RESOLVs have been repurchased

PANews reported on June 27 that Tim Shekikhachev, a member of the Resolv team, posted on X that Resolv has released more than 15% of its token supply to the
PANews 2025/06/27
Hazeflow founder: Polychain made more than 4 times the profit by selling Celestia staking rewards

PANews reported on June 27 that Hazeflow founder Pavel Paramonov said on the X platform: "Polychain invested about $20 million in Celestia and sold tokens worth more than $80 million
PANews 2025/06/27
The future pattern of stablecoin track: compliant stablecoin + offshore stablecoin + decentralized stablecoin

First of all, there will be a "hundred-coin war" in the stablecoin track in the future. After fierce competition, USDT will still be the leader of offshore stablecoins, and USDC
PANews 2025/06/27
Belgravia Hartford Completes $1 Million Credit Line Drawdown to Expand Its Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 27 that according to newsfilecorp, Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc., a Canadian listed company, announced that it had completed the withdrawal of the second installment of $1
PANews 2025/06/27

