World Chain launches the "Humanity First Blockspace" (PBH) open source mechanism

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, World Chain, which is associated with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, launched the "Human Priority Blockspace" (PBH) open source mechanism. This mechanism
PANews2025/06/27 10:48
South Korean lawmakers seek to include cryptocurrencies as underlying assets in ETFs

PANews reported on June 27 that according to News1, Min Byeong-dug, a member of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, proposed a bill to amend the Capital Markets Act, which
PANews2025/06/27 10:39
Ethereum ecosystem has generated $7.3 billion in fees in the past year

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, according to data from Token Terminal, the Ethereum ecosystem generated US$7.3 billion in fees in the past year.
PANews2025/06/27 10:33
SiloFinance attackers transferred 225.1 ETH to TornadoCash

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Paidun monitoring, the SiloFinance attacker marked the address and transferred 225.1 ETH to TornadoCash.
PANews2025/06/27 10:29
Man sentenced to 10 months in prison for helping to manage illegal currency exchange and cryptocurrency team

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Lianhe Zaobao, knowing that his boss Liu Hanquan was operating an unlicensed currency exchange business, 34-year-old man Xie Jiajie still helped him
PANews2025/06/27 10:20
Bitcoin 'Satoshi-era' miners will only sell 150 Bitcoins in 2025

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, CryptoQuant data showed that on June 22, Bitcoin miners' daily income fell to $34 million, a new low since April 20.
PANews2025/06/27 10:10
PANews official X account @PANewsCN has been stolen, please stay vigilant

PANews reported on June 27 that the official PANews X account @PANewsCN was stolen. Please do not click on suspicious links or interact with false information related to "airdrops".
PANews2025/06/27 10:06
Interpretation of the new Hong Kong stablecoin regulation in 2025: How can retail investors hold stablecoins in compliance? Comparison of policies in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United States

On August 1, 2025, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance officially came into effect, marking the implementation of the world's first comprehensive regulatory framework for fiat stablecoins. This article interprets the
PANews2025/06/27 10:00
Aave DAO has voted to extend V3 to Aptos, the first deployment to a non-EVM ecosystem

PANews reported on June 27 that according to official news, Aave announced on the X platform that the proposal to deploy Aave V3 on Aptos has been approved. It is
PANews2025/06/27 09:57
Across accused of rigging votes to siphon $23 million from DAO coffers for private company

PANews June 27 news, GlueNet co-founder Ogle posted on the X platform that the cross-chain protocol Across Protocol team allegedly used secret voting to extract about $23 million from the
PANews2025/06/27 09:54

