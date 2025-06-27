MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin Treasury Corporation is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and completes its first purchase of 292.8 BTC
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Globenewswire, Bitcoin Treasury Corporation, a Bitcoin financial company, announced that it has been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture Exchange and
PANews
2025/06/27 09:40
Solana Foundation discloses potential vulnerabilities in ZK ElGamal Proof program and countermeasures
PANews reported on June 27 that according to the official blog of the Solana Foundation, security researchers reported a potential vulnerability in the ZK ElGamal Proof program to the relevant
PANews
2025/06/27 09:36
Bought SOL at $148 before it crashed below $127: How investors made it to the breakeven
Buying Solana at $148 looked like a mistake, but with strategy and patience, it became a lesson in conviction, not delusion. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 09:36
The power of time and compound interest: 10 iron laws for wealth growth in the crypto space
Author: DUO NINE Compiled by: Tim, PANews Wealth comes in many forms, but there is always a common golden thread. No matter what kind of wealth it is, there is
PANews
2025/06/27 09:19
Grayscale updates Q3 Top 20 asset list: adds AVAX and MORPHO and removes LDO and OP
PANews reported on June 27 that Grayscale Research updated its list of Top 20 assets for the third quarter of 2025, adding AVAX and MORPHO to its top 20 assets
PANews
2025/06/27 09:16
Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why
Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte ordered federal mortgage firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to begin considering cryptocurrency in risk assessments when issuing mortgages to customers.
Fxstreet
2025/06/27 09:05
Galaxy and Manifold deposited a total of 30 million USDC into HyperLiquid and started purchasing HYPE
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, two institutions, Galaxy and Manifold, deposited a total of 30 million USDC in HyperLiquid and began to purchase HYPE.
PANews
2025/06/27 09:02
Agora CEO questions Anchorage's rating report that lists AUSD as a high-risk asset
PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, Nick van Eck, CEO of stablecoin issuer Agora, questioned the "Stablecoin Security Rating Matrix" released by Anchorage Digital, which listed
PANews
2025/06/27 09:00
Bitcoin financial platform Castle completes $1 million Pre-Seed round of financing
PANews reported on June 27 that Bitcoin News reported that Bitcoin financial platform Castle completed a $1 million Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Boost VC, with participation from Winklevoss
PANews
2025/06/27 08:48
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, has closed its 20-fold long position in Bitcoin, making a profit of $1.58 million
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the giant whale AguilaTrades has closed its 20x long position in Bitcoin, making a profit of US$1.58 million. Aguila
PANews
2025/06/27 08:48
