2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bitcoin Treasury Corporation is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and completes its first purchase of 292.8 BTC

Bitcoin Treasury Corporation is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and completes its first purchase of 292.8 BTC

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Globenewswire, Bitcoin Treasury Corporation, a Bitcoin financial company, announced that it has been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture Exchange and
Bitcoin
BTC$117 762,06+0,80%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 09:40
Solana Foundation discloses potential vulnerabilities in ZK ElGamal Proof program and countermeasures

Solana Foundation discloses potential vulnerabilities in ZK ElGamal Proof program and countermeasures

PANews reported on June 27 that according to the official blog of the Solana Foundation, security researchers reported a potential vulnerability in the ZK ElGamal Proof program to the relevant
ZKsync
ZK$0,0546+0,03%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 09:36
Bought SOL at $148 before it crashed below $127: How investors made it to the breakeven

Bought SOL at $148 before it crashed below $127: How investors made it to the breakeven

Buying Solana at $148 looked like a mistake, but with strategy and patience, it became a lesson in conviction, not delusion. #partnercontent
Solana
SOL$177,8+0,56%
Notcoin
NOT$0,002126+10,26%
Wink
LIKE$0,010114-5,96%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/27 09:36
The power of time and compound interest: 10 iron laws for wealth growth in the crypto space

The power of time and compound interest: 10 iron laws for wealth growth in the crypto space

Author: DUO NINE Compiled by: Tim, PANews Wealth comes in many forms, but there is always a common golden thread. No matter what kind of wealth it is, there is
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,176+12,67%
Powerloom
POWER$0,01192+10,37%
Iron Fish
IRON$0,1891+1,77%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 09:19
Grayscale updates Q3 Top 20 asset list: adds AVAX and MORPHO and removes LDO and OP

Grayscale updates Q3 Top 20 asset list: adds AVAX and MORPHO and removes LDO and OP

PANews reported on June 27 that Grayscale Research updated its list of Top 20 assets for the third quarter of 2025, adding AVAX and MORPHO to its top 20 assets
OP
OP$0,693-0,71%
Avalanche
AVAX$23,1+0,43%
MORPHO
MORPHO$1,8005+2,08%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Lido DAO
LDO$0,9935-2,55%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 09:16
Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte ordered federal mortgage firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to begin considering cryptocurrency in risk assessments when issuing mortgages to customers.
SphereX
HERE$0,00042+17,97%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002899+6,77%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 09:05
Galaxy and Manifold deposited a total of 30 million USDC into HyperLiquid and started purchasing HYPE

Galaxy and Manifold deposited a total of 30 million USDC into HyperLiquid and started purchasing HYPE

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, two institutions, Galaxy and Manifold, deposited a total of 30 million USDC in HyperLiquid and began to purchase HYPE.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42,78+1,13%
USDCoin
USDC$1,0001+0,02%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 09:02
Agora CEO questions Anchorage's rating report that lists AUSD as a high-risk asset

Agora CEO questions Anchorage's rating report that lists AUSD as a high-risk asset

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, Nick van Eck, CEO of stablecoin issuer Agora, questioned the "Stablecoin Security Rating Matrix" released by Anchorage Digital, which listed
Share
PANews2025/06/27 09:00
Bitcoin financial platform Castle completes $1 million Pre-Seed round of financing

Bitcoin financial platform Castle completes $1 million Pre-Seed round of financing

PANews reported on June 27 that Bitcoin News reported that Bitcoin financial platform Castle completed a $1 million Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Boost VC, with participation from Winklevoss
SEED
SEED$0,00106-0,93%
VinuChain
VC$0,00469-6,01%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 08:48
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, has closed its 20-fold long position in Bitcoin, making a profit of $1.58 million

AguilaTrades, a giant whale, has closed its 20-fold long position in Bitcoin, making a profit of $1.58 million

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the giant whale AguilaTrades has closed its 20x long position in Bitcoin, making a profit of US$1.58 million. Aguila
Share
PANews2025/06/27 08:48

Trending News

More

World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets

Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift