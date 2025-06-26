2025-08-01 Friday

ASIC appoints panel to investigate ASX's failed blockchain project

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Decrypt, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has appointed a three-person expert team to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the Australian
PANews2025/06/26 14:20
South Korea’s Biggest Banks Join Forces on Won-Backed Stablecoin

A group of South Korea’s top commercial banks is taking a major step toward launching a stablecoin tied to the Korean won. A consortium including KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori, Nonghyup, Industrial Bank of Korea, Suhyup, Citi Korea, and Standard Chartered Korea is leading the plan. Their goal is to bring a bank-issued digital won to.. The post South Korea’s Biggest Banks Join Forces on Won-Backed Stablecoin appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/06/26 14:19
The Smarter Web Company has raised £41.2 million through a new share placement

PANews reported on June 26 that according to an official announcement, The Smarter Web Company, a UK listed company that adopts a Bitcoin reserve strategy, announced that it has completed
PANews2025/06/26 14:11
Ninth Solana ETF filing lands as Invesco and Galaxy submit S-1

Invesco and Galaxy have become the ninth issuer to file for a spot Solana ETF with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. According to a June 26 filing, Invesco and Galaxy’s proposed fund will offer direct exposure to Solana (SOL),…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 14:02
Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0: LEAP Framework to Build a Global Innovation Center

Source: Hong Kong SAR Government The Government today (June 26) published the Policy Statement 2.0 on the Development of Digital Assets in Hong Kong (Policy Statement 2.0), reaffirming its commitment
PANews2025/06/26 14:00
Citibank accused of ignoring suspicious transactions in $20 million crypto scam

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Cointelegraph, Michael Zidell, a victim of a cryptocurrency scam, sued Citibank in the Manhattan Federal Court, accusing the bank of ignoring suspicious
PANews2025/06/26 13:52
Australian listed company Opyl Limited announces Bitcoin strategy to sustain operations

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Decrypt, Opyl Limited, an Australian listed biotech company, announced the adoption of a Bitcoin financial strategy at a time of tight cash
PANews2025/06/26 13:47
Coinme pays $300K fine for violating California crypto ATM laws

The case marks California DFPI’s first enforcement action under the state’s Digital Financial Assets Law.
PANews2025/06/26 13:35
Coinme fined $300,000 for violating California crypto ATM laws

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Cointelegraph, cryptocurrency ATM operator Coinme was fined $300,000 for violating California's Digital Financial Assets Act. This is the first time that the
PANews2025/06/26 13:34
Trump Crypto Venture World Liberty Financial Preps Stablecoin Audit and Product Push

World Liberty Financial , the cryptocurrency venture affiliated with US president Donald Trump, is preparing to release a third-party audit of its stablecoin and roll out a new mobile app in the coming days, co-founder Zak Folkman said on Wednesday. Speaking at the Permissionless conference hosted by Blockworks in Brooklyn, Folkman reportedly said the audit, completed by an independent accounting firm, will be published soon . The move comes as the firm tries to bolster trust in its financial infrastructure while facing intense political scrutiny. Folkman also teased the possibility of future changes to the platform’s governance token, WLFI, which currently cannot be traded. “I don’t want to give away too much, but if you pay attention over the next couple of weeks, I think everyone is going to be very, very happy,” he told the audience when asked about potential token liquidity. @zakfolkman —co-founder of @worldlibertyfi is talking about $WLFI 🔥 “Yeah, so, first things first. I don’t want to give away too much. But if you pay attention over the next couple weeks, I think everyone who wants to know when World Liberty is going to be very, very happy.… pic.twitter.com/L0tpduqpWB — Crypto Peak (@cryptopeakx) June 26, 2025 As Trump Earns Millions From Tokens, Ethics Groups Sound Alarm on Industry Influence Launched earlier this year, WLFI has already generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for Trump’s family business. The token grants holders voting rights on network proposals and roadmap decisions, but not ownership stakes. Earlier this month, public disclosures revealed that Trump personally received $57.35m from WLFI token sales and still holds 15.75b tokens in the venture. The project has drawn sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers and ethics watchdogs, who argue it raises serious concerns over conflicts of interest. They point to the timing, as Trump has supported deregulatory measures in crypto while benefiting financially from the sector. In January, the Trump Organization said the former president’s business interests are managed through a trust overseen by his children. WLF Bets on Simplicity to Drive Mainstream Adoption Folkman said the company’s upcoming app is aimed at making digital assets more accessible to mainstream users. The platform will integrate stablecoin payments and wallet functionality. It is designed with a simple interface to encourage wider adoption. Meanwhile, World Liberty’s rapid fundraising, fueled by token sales and strong brand visibility, has made it a significant player. This rise comes during a politically sensitive year for the crypto sector. However, questions persist. Observers are unsure how much transparency and oversight the firm is prepared to accept.
CryptoNews2025/06/26 13:30

