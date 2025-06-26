2025-08-01 Friday

Trump family crypto project WLFI announces that it will soon open the transfer function of WLFI tokens

PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, the Trump-backed crypto project World Liberty Financial announced that it will soon open the transfer function of its native token
PANews2025/06/26 10:16
Listed company Sixty Six Capital increased its holdings of 18.2 Bitcoins and plans to raise funds to purchase more Bitcoins

PANews reported on June 26 that according to newsfilecorp, Canadian listed company Sixty Six Capital announced that it had increased its holdings of 18.2 bitcoins. The company previously held 113
PANews2025/06/26 10:12
StormX has filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection

PANews reported on June 26 that StormX, Inc. announced today that it has voluntarily filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Creditors who believe they
PANews2025/06/26 10:09
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.26)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?Update 6/26: The market continues to rebound, $ACID ai narrative $CHILLHOUSE toly, pump,
PANews2025/06/26 10:04
TIA plummets, has the traditional crypto industry narrative been shattered?

Author: Jessy, Golden Finance TIA, which once rose tenfold after listing on the exchange and shone in the bull market in early 2024, has now fallen below the price when
PANews2025/06/26 10:00
The whale @qwatio was partially liquidated again, and its BTC and ETH short positions lost $6.65 million

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale @qwatio was once again partially liquidated, the fourth time in three days. In this transaction, he has
PANews2025/06/26 09:53
Russian ruble-backed stablecoin A7A5 reaches $9.3 billion in trading volume in four months

PANews reported on June 26 that according to BeInCrypto, the ruble stablecoin A7A5 issued by Kyrgyzstan has achieved a trading volume of $9.3 billion in four months, but its current
PANews2025/06/26 09:50
Mega Matrix, a US listed company, announced its first purchase of 12 BTC

PANews reported on June 26 that according to PR Newswire, Mega Matrix Inc., a New York Stock Exchange-listed company, announced that it had bought 12 bitcoins for the first time,
PANews2025/06/26 09:45
GameStop raises another $450 million, which may be used to purchase BTC

PANews June 26 news, according to CoinDesk, game retailer GameStop disclosed in a document submitted to the US SEC on Tuesday that it raised another $450 million through convertible bond
PANews2025/06/26 09:41
A newly created wallet withdrew $5.16 million worth of UNI tokens from Coinbase

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet withdrew 728,162 UNI (worth US$5.16 million) from Coinbase.
PANews2025/06/26 09:21

