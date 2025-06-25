MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Li Lin purchased 5.9% of Tiger Brokers shares through his company Avenir Tech
PANews reported on June 25 that according to SEC documents, former Huobi founder Li Lin indirectly holds 5.9% of Tiger Brokers (UP Fintech Holding Limited) shares, totaling 10,667,580 American Depositary
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 20:52
Anthony Pompliano's ProCap BTC purchased another 1,208 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,932
PANews reported on June 25 that according to GlobeNewswire, ProCap BTC, LLC, a Bitcoin financial services company founded by American investor Anthony Pompliano, purchased 1,208 new Bitcoins at an average
BTC
$117,800.43
+0.81%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 20:49
Next Shiba Inu? Neo Pepe Coin rockets to $2m in stage 4 of presale
Neo Pepe has surged past $2m in its presale, combining memecoin buzz with real utility and DAO-powered governance. Could this be 2025’s Shiba Inu moment? #partnercontent
SHIBA
$0.000000000688
+2.84%
DAO
$0.1241
-0.64%
STAGE
$0.00005
+23.45%
NEO
$6.276
+0.62%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 20:48
zkLend announced the closure of the project and the remaining funds will be used to compensate users
PANews reported on June 25 that zkLend officially announced on the X platform that the team will gradually shut down the project. The team said that the recent security vulnerabilities
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 20:46
Howard Lutnick calls on Fed to cut rates to boost economic growth
PANews reported on June 25 that U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick posted on X that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testified in Congress that although tariffs may push up inflation, there
U
$0.01093
-1.08%
PUSH
$0.03799
+0.36%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 20:33
U.S. Senator Lummis calls for market structure and passage of the GENIUS Act
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Eleanor Terrett , U.S. Senator Lummis said on CNBC that she hopes the Senate can work with the House of Representatives to
ACT
$0.041
-0.65%
U
$0.01093
-1.08%
HOUSE
$0.018342
+36.26%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 20:24
The U.S. House of Representatives is divided on encryption legislation strategy, and the advancement of the GENIUS bill has attracted attention
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Crypto In America , the U.S. Capitol Hill is engaged in a fierce game over cryptocurrency legislative strategies. Republicans in the House
U
$0.01093
-1.08%
HOUSE
$0.018342
+36.26%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 20:20
South Korean banks plan won-pegged stablecoin launch by 2026
Eight major banks in South Korea are working on a stablecoin backed by the won, aiming to protect the currency from the growing US dollar dominance.
MAJOR
$0.1629
+1.95%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
+0.07%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 20:03
Immutable Co-founder: $IMX stakers are about to receive special benefits, but snapshots have not yet been taken
PANews reported on June 25 that Immutable co-founder Robbie Ferguson posted on X that $IMX stakers will soon receive special benefits, but the specific snapshot time has not yet been
NOT
$0.002128
+10.37%
IMX
$0.5395
-0.75%
SOON
$0.1483
+2.48%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 20:02
Aptos and Jump launch Shelby, a thermal data protocol. Can it turn the tide?
By Alex Liu, Foresight News On the evening of June 24, Aptos announced that it would launch a new storage protocol Shelby in collaboration with crypto giant Jump Crypto. This
ALEX
$0.01121
+0.99%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001272
+0.07%
Share
PANews
2025/06/25 20:00
Trending News
More
World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round
Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week
US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets
Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift