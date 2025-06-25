2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Jump Crypto and Aptos Labs Launch Shelby, a Decentralized Hot Storage Network

Jump Crypto and Aptos Labs Launch Shelby, a Decentralized Hot Storage Network

PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news, Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto officially launched Shelby, a high-performance, decentralized hot storage network designed for Web3 real-time applications, suitable
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009939-0.42%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 09:39
Publicly traded company Synaptogenix acquires first batch of TAO tokens as part of its crypto funding strategy

Publicly traded company Synaptogenix acquires first batch of TAO tokens as part of its crypto funding strategy

PANews June 25, according to PR Newswire, Synaptogenix (NASDAQ: SNPX) announced the purchase of the first batch of TAO tokens, which is part of the company's recently announced cryptocurrency financial
Bittensor
TAO$368.2+0.65%
Particl
PART$0.1779--%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 09:31
FTX/Alameda linked wallet deposited $9.07 million worth of SOL to Coinbase 4 hours ago

FTX/Alameda linked wallet deposited $9.07 million worth of SOL to Coinbase 4 hours ago

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet related to FTX/Alameda deposited 62,496.7 SOL (worth US$9.07 million) into Coinbase 4 hours ago. The wallet still
Solana
SOL$177.85+0.51%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02362+12.63%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 09:28
DeFi Infrastructure Company Yield.xyz Receives $5 Million in Strategic Funding from Multicoin Capital

DeFi Infrastructure Company Yield.xyz Receives $5 Million in Strategic Funding from Multicoin Capital

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Blockworks, DeFi infrastructure company Yield.xyz has received $5 million in strategic financing from Multicoin Capital. The company was formerly known as Omni,
DeFi
DEFI$0.001998-4.81%
Omni Network
OMNI$4.614-5.91%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 09:25
U.S. Senate Banking Committee Releases Crypto Market Structure Principles Signed by Key Republican Senators

U.S. Senate Banking Committee Releases Crypto Market Structure Principles Signed by Key Republican Senators

PANews June 25 news, according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee released the principles for the structure of the cryptocurrency market signed by several key Republican senators including Tim
U Coin
U$0.01093-1.17%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 09:12
Why are American mining companies collapsing at this critical moment in their journey toward becoming a Bitcoin superpower?

Why are American mining companies collapsing at this critical moment in their journey toward becoming a Bitcoin superpower?

Written by Joel Khalili, Wired Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News Trump’s Bitcoin Mining Ambitions Trump once promised to make the United States the world's capital of Bitcoin mining. However, the
WHY
WHY$0.00000002899+6.77%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.185-0.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 09:00
The whale @qwatio has gone from a profit of $3.4 million to a loss of $5.7 million in 2 days

The whale @qwatio has gone from a profit of $3.4 million to a loss of $5.7 million in 2 days

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, "ETH 50x whale" @qwatio deposited an additional 7.5 million USDC to HyperLiquid to increase his BTC (40x) and ETH
Bitcoin
BTC$117,762.09+0.79%
Ethereum
ETH$3,777.81+0.43%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001+0.01%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 08:54
U.S. academic institutions urge the SEC to implement strict cryptocurrency staking rules and regulations

U.S. academic institutions urge the SEC to implement strict cryptocurrency staking rules and regulations

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cryptoslate, on June 23, representatives from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, Georgetown University Law School, University of Chicago Law
U Coin
U$0.01093-1.17%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 08:45
U.S. CFTC Chairman warns: Senate should be wary of conflicts of interest when reviewing crypto market structure legislation

U.S. CFTC Chairman warns: Senate should be wary of conflicts of interest when reviewing crypto market structure legislation

PANews June 25 news, according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee Digital Assets Panel held a hearing on Tuesday to explore the legislative framework for the cryptocurrency market structure.
U Coin
U$0.01093-1.17%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 08:34
“The whale with 100% winning rate in three battles against ETH” increased its ETH short position again in the early morning, and the current position is worth 122 million US dollars

“The whale with 100% winning rate in three battles against ETH” increased its ETH short position again in the early morning, and the current position is worth 122 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "three-fight ETH 100% winning rate whale" added another 10,000 ETH short orders at $2,452
Ethereum
ETH$3,777.81+0.43%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006702-1.62%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 08:27

Trending News

More

World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets

Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift