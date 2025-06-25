2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Coinbase will perform a system upgrade for about 3 hours on July 19, during which some services will be affected

PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news, the Coinbase system upgrade is scheduled to be carried out at 22:00 on July 19, Beijing time. The upgrade is
PANews2025/06/25 07:02
NYSE Arca Files 19b-4 Filing for Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the US SEC documents, NYSE Arca has submitted a 19b-4 application document for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, BT. The
PANews2025/06/25 07:01
Coinbase has launched Sonic(S) and Newton(NEWT) in the early morning

PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news, Coinbase has launched Sonic (S) and Newton (NEWT) early this morning, among which NEWT has an "experimental" label.
PANews2025/06/25 07:00
What are the best crypto investments for the next 3-5 years?

“If you had to buy a liquid/non-risky crypto in a 3-5 year timeframe, and were not allowed to buy BTC, ETH, HYPE, SOL, or hold stablecoins, what would you buy
PANews2025/06/25 07:00
Many senators absent from ‘bipartisan’ crypto market structure hearing

Only five US senators out of the 11 typically on the digital assets subcommittee were available to ask questions about a potential market structure bill.
PANews2025/06/25 06:13
Crypto Is Not A Partisan Issue, Crypto Exec Ryan VanGrack Testifies

Ryan VanGrack, Vice President of Legal at Coinbase, claimed that crypto regulation is not a partisan issue while testifying before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Tuesday. Ryan VanGrack Urges Clear, National Framework At the June 24 hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure,” VanGrack urged U.S. lawmakers to develop “a responsible and robust legal framework” that works for all Americans. “Crypto regulation is not, and never should be, a partisan issue,” VanGrack said. “Economic empowerment, financial innovation, and customer protection are not Republican or Democratic values; they are American values.” Appearing alongside several heavyweight names in the crypto regulatory sector, the Coinbase executive also criticized the United States’ lack of clear market structure when it comes to the digital asset sector. “The absence of clear rules for market structure has forced economic opportunities to move offshore and has left customers behind,” he added. “Regulatory uncertainty doesn’t just carry risks—it actively holds back progress.” Congress Must Act Fast, Lummis Says VanGrack’s comments came shortly after Senate Banking Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC), Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) introduced six central principles for the development of comprehensive market structure legislation. 🚨NEW: @SenatorTimScott , @SenLummis , @SenThomTillis , & @SenatorHagerty unveiled principles for digital asset market structure legislation. These will guide bipartisan efforts to bring regulatory clarity, foster innovation, & protect investors. Read more: https://t.co/5NVwlsUvlZ — U.S. Senate Banking Committee GOP (@BankingGOP) June 24, 2025 “For too long, a lack of clear regulatory authority has forced digital asset innovation beyond our borders and subjected issuers, exchanges, and developers to crippling uncertainty, ” Senator Hagerty said. “By working towards a reasonable, light-touch market structure framework, we can help bolster our nation’s economy and protect American consumers,” he added. The Senate has been a hotbed of crypto activity lately, with the GENIUS Act passing through the chamber just last week in a key victory for digital asset legislation in the United States. Following the GENIUS Act’s advancement to the House, Lummis warned that “Congress must act quickly” to enact additional crypto regulatory measures in order to bolster the legislation. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said.
CryptoNews2025/06/25 05:41
Chainlink Made a Historic Partnership with Mastercard to Let 3B+ Cardholders Buy Crypto On-chain

Chainlink has announced a partnership with Mastercard that allows over 3 billion cardholders worldwide to purchase crypto directly on-chain through a secure fiat-to-crypto conversion system. The collaboration leverages Chainlink’s interoperability infrastructure and Mastercard’s global payments network to power the new Swapper Finance platform. It addresses a key barrier that has prevented mainstream users from accessing on-chain economies by eliminating the complex multi-step processes traditionally required to convert fiat currency into cryptocurrency. We’re excited to announce that Chainlink and @Mastercard have partnered to enable billions of cardholders to purchase crypto directly onchain. https://t.co/1pKz03jQ7t Chainlink verifies and synchronizes key… pic.twitter.com/5jfLAAYn4D — Chainlink (@chainlink) June 24, 2025 “This is the type of traditional finance and decentralized finance convergence that Chainlink was built to make possible,” said Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, in the official announcement . Cardholders can now seamlessly convert fiat currency into crypto assets as easily as they would with any other purchase, directly accessing the on-chain economy without the hassle of setting up a wallet or registering with an exchange. Multi-Partner Ecosystem Powers Seamless Integration Behind this seamless experience lies a robust web of collaborators ensuring everything works flawlessly in the background. The Swapper Finance platform operates through a sophisticated ecosystem involving multiple technology partners collaborating to deliver a seamless user experience. ZeroHash provides the core compliance, custody, and transaction infrastructure, facilitating the conversion of regulated fiat currency into cryptocurrency for smart contract consumption. Shift4 Payments handles seamless card processing, while XSwap sources liquidity from decentralized exchanges, including the Uniswap protocol, to execute the final on-chain swaps. “ We are excited to be the infrastructure partner alongside Chainlink and Mastercard on the Swapper Finance platform ,” said Edward Woodford, CEO & co-founder of ZeroHash. As for Chainlink, the integration uses its verification system to synchronize key transaction details, ensuring secure connections between traditional payment methods and decentralized finance protocols. 💳 @Mastercard has reported that 30% of its transactions in 2024 were tokenized, recognizing stablecoins ability to disrupt financial services. #Mastercard #Tokenization https://t.co/rEFnCGmIao — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 13, 2025 This development arrives at an opportune moment when institutional adoption of blockchain technology is accelerating. In fact, Mastercard previously reported that 30% of its transactions in 2024 were tokenized . The partnership builds on this momentum by providing practical utility for digital assets beyond speculative trading, opening the door to mainstream adoption. Industry Giants Race to Capture the Crypto Payments Expansion While Chainlink and Mastercard’s partnership represents a major milestone; it’s part of a broader competitive struggle where payment giants are rapidly expanding their crypto capabilities. @visa and @yellowcard_app have partnered to expand stablecoin-powered payments across Africa. #stablecoin #Visa https://t.co/nB85xKKAXa — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 19, 2025 Visa recently partnered with Yellow Card Financial to bring stablecoin-powered payments to 20 African nations, demonstrating how traditional payment networks view crypto as essential infrastructure for emerging markets. Mastercard has also been particularly aggressive in building its crypto ecosystem, having launched over 100 crypto card programs globally and developing solutions like Crypto Credential for simplified transactions in the UAE and Kazakhstan . We’re beginning to witness a competitive dynamic that contrasts sharply with the payment industry’s more cautious approach during crypto’s early years, when Visa and Mastercard temporarily halted new crypto partnerships in 2023 following high-profile industry failures. 📊 @chainlink targets $260 trillion untokenized assets market through CCIP partnerships with top players as technical analysis shows descending triangle breakout potential toward $26-$30 targets. #Chainlink #Link https://t.co/NnPbSuLOOX — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 19, 2025 With these new developments, we could be gearing toward a maturation phase in which crypto utility is beginning to match its speculative appeal. This will potentially unlock the massive untokenized assets market that Chainlink has recently identified as a $260 trillion opportunity . Chainlink’s co-founder, Sergey Nazarov, sees this as a turning point that will finally connect three billion Mastercard users with on-chain trading environments globally.
CryptoNews2025/06/25 05:34
Senate GOP Unveils Bold Crypto Market Structure Principles – Here’s What Could Change

A group of senior Senate Republicans has released a set of core principles outlining how they want the United States to regulate its digital asset markets. The announcement , made Tuesday morning, comes as lawmakers prepare for a new round of discussions seeking to build a legislative framework for crypto in the U.S. Senator Tim Scott, GOP Allies Lay Groundwork for Crypto Regulation Framework The principles were put forward by Senator Tim Scott, ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, along with Senators Thom Tillis, Bill Hagerty, and Cynthia Lummis. Their proposal marks the Senate’s clearest indicator yet that it is ready to engage with the House in shaping broad crypto market structure laws. “These principles will serve as an important baseline for negotiations on this bill, and I’m hopeful my colleagues will put politics aside and provide long-overdue clarity for digital asset regulation,” Senator Scott said. 🚨NEW: Here are @BankingGOP ’s newly released market structure principles signed by @SenatorTimScott , @SenLummis , @SenatorHagerty and @SenThomTillis . The doc lays out what the discussion draft of the bill (yet to be released) aims to accomplish. https://t.co/q4G2Cuco5D pic.twitter.com/4Bvisg907X — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 24, 2025 The GOP framework calls for clearer distinctions between securities and commodities in crypto, a shared oversight model between agencies, and protections against the emergence of a single all-powerful regulator. It also includes targeted anti-money laundering rules described as “pro-innovation” and encourages federal regulators to use tools like no-action letters, sandboxes, and safe harbors to work more closely with crypto projects. Tuesday’s announcement comes ahead of a hearing by the Senate Banking Committee’s subcommittee on digital assets. Senator Lummis, who chairs the subcommittee, said the U.S. has been falling behind global peers. “While the European Union and Singapore have established clear regulations, the U.S. continues to sit on the sidelines while the digital asset industry seeks greener pastures,” she said. “That changes today.” 🚨NEW: @SenatorTimScott , @SenLummis , @SenThomTillis , & @SenatorHagerty unveiled principles for digital asset market structure legislation. These will guide bipartisan efforts to bring regulatory clarity, foster innovation, & protect investors. Read more: https://t.co/5NVwlsUvlZ — U.S. Senate Banking Committee GOP (@BankingGOP) June 24, 2025 A Senate hearing was held Tuesday afternoon to begin examining market structure policy in greater detail. Witnesses included legal representatives from Coinbase and Multicoin Capital, as well as a digital finance expert from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. The discussion was billed as one of the Senate’s first major steps following its recent passage of the stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act . That bill passed the Senate on June 17 in a 68–30 vote , drawing support from nearly all Republicans and 18 Democrats. The legislation is now with the House of Representatives, where lawmakers are weighing how to proceed. Options under consideration include passing the bill unchanged, merging it with the House’s version of stablecoin legislation, or combining it with the market structure bill in a broader package. Trump Demands Fast-Track for Stablecoin Bill as House Weighs Broader Crypto Package President Donald Trump has urged the House to move “LIGHTNING FAST” and send the stablecoin bill to his desk without changes . “The Senate just passed an incredible Bill that is going to make America the UNDISPUTED Leader in Digital Assets,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Get it to my desk, ASAP—NO DELAYS, NO ADD ONS.” 📜 Trump has urged the House to pass the GENIUS bill without delay or amendments, calling for it to be sent to his desk immediately after approval. #GENIUS #Stablecoins https://t.co/Oat2MMoJyq — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 19, 2025 However, House Financial Services Chairman French Hill has said he wants to move the stablecoin and market structure bills together. That could complicate things, especially if the Senate introduces its own version of the market structure legislation rather than adopting the House’s CLARITY Act. The House has already made progress on the CLARITY Act , which passed through both the Financial Services and Agriculture Committees earlier this month. The bill is expected to head to the House floor soon. 🌐 Lawmakers on the US @HouseAgGOP have voted 47-6 to advance the CLARITY Act. #CryptoRegulation #Clarity https://t.co/qJvKBIHl50 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 10, 2025 As both chambers weigh their options, questions remain over how much bipartisan agreement can be reached, especially with Democrats raising concerns about crypto’s role in illicit finance and the personal ties between the Trump family and the industry. Several lawmakers have expressed skepticism about how the legislation could benefit Trump or his allies, citing memecoins, digital asset donations, and connections to the World Liberty Financial platform. Still, Senator Lummis emphasized that last week’s vote was just the beginning. “The stablecoin bill is only the first step,” she said on the Senate floor. “Now we must finish what we started and pass a strong market structure bill before the year ends.” For now, both chambers are continuing on separate but parallel tracks. Whether they can align before the November elections is still unclear. But Tuesday’s hearing and the release of formal Senate principles suggest the groundwork for compromise is now in place.
CryptoNews2025/06/25 05:23
How a small $300 investment in this token could reach over $450k, just like early Cardano

LILPEPE, a Layer 2 memecoin, hints at Cardano-like gains, turning $300 into $450k could be more than just a dream. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/25 04:30
DOJ Alum Kevin Muhlendorf Tapped To Police SEC As Inspector General Ahead of Trump’s Crypto Shift

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is tapping former U.S. Department of Justice attorney Kevin Muhlendorf to be the agency’s new Inspector General, a June 23 press release from the federal regulator shows. SEC Chair Praises Kevin Muhlendorf’s Watchdog Credentials According to the Monday press release , the one-time litigation associate at Steptoe & Johnson LLP will take the reins as the SEC’s Inspector General on July 28. Is Change Coming To The SEC? "…The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Kevin Muhlendorf will be the agency’s new Inspector General, effective July 28. Mr. Muhlendorf is a former SEC and Justice Department attorney who for the past nine years has been a… pic.twitter.com/YTLJy1i7Ba — kristen shaughnessy (@kshaughnessy2) June 23, 2025 “Kevin has the ideal combination of experience in internal investigations, compliance programs, and law enforcement to hit the ground running as our new Inspector General and ensure our agency’s operations are transparent, efficient, and effective,” said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. “He is a proven leader—and former inspector general—with a reputation for fairness and objectivity, and we’re pleased to welcome someone with his record of accomplishment back to the SEC,” he added. Having spent the last nine years working largely on securities-focused cases for Wiley Rein LLP in Washington, D.C., Muhlendorf has extensive regulatory experience . Muhlendorf also previously served as Senior Counsel for the SEC from 2004 to 2010. “The SEC is genuinely committed to its investor protection mission, and I’m grateful for this opportunity to re-enter government service and help the Commission and its staff pursue that mission with efficiency and integrity while protecting taxpayer resources,” Muhlendorf said. Crypto Oversight Now in Focus Muhlendorf’s appointment comes just months after former SEC Chair Gary Gensler resigned amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to the Oval Office. Trump widely campaigned on enacting a crypto-friendly regulatory regime, a stark contrast to Gensler’s regulation-by-enforcement approach to digital assets. The SEC has since established the Crypto Task Force in order “to draw clear regulatory lines, appropriately distinguish securities from non-securities, craft tailored disclosure frameworks, provide realistic paths to registration for both crypto assets and market intermediaries, ensure that investors have the information necessary to make investment decisions, and make sure that enforcement resources are deployed judiciously.”
CryptoNews2025/06/25 04:25

