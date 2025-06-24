MEXC Exchange
Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap goes full HODL mode with $387m Bitcoin splash
Anthony Pompliano didn’t wait for the ink to dry. Just one day after announcing a $1 billion SPAC deal, ProCap scooped up 3,724 Bitcoin, locking in exposure for investors before markets could blink. According to a June 24 press release,…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 01:16
Why is crypto up today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, altcoins see big gains
Crypto markets have seen major growth as investors ready to take on more risk on Middle East de-escalation.
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 01:06
100M airdrop campaign live: Why BlockDAG leads the crypto market
BlockDAG’s 100m token airdrop goes beyond hype. With real tools, testnet activity, and community mining live, here’s why BDAG stands out in today’s crowded crypto market. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 01:00
Sonic’s rebound lacks volume; bearish structure not yet broken
Sonic has bounced hard from fresh yearly lows, but bearish market structure remains intact. For a true reversal, price must hold above $0.24 and reclaim $0.40 with volume-backed strength. Sonic (SONIC) recently dropped to a new yearly low near $0.24…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 00:55
DIA staking launch sparks free oracle access on over 15 chains
When DIA and Arbitrum slashed oracle costs, dApps surged. Now, that experiment scales. Avalanche, Somnia, and others join a program turning data feeds from a cost center into a growth catalyst. According to a June 24 press release shared with…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 00:49
BlackRock withdraws more than 11,000 ETH and 12 BTC from Coinbase
PANews reported on June 25 that on-chain data showed that BlackRock withdrew 6,961 ETH (about $16.92 million), 4,224 ETH (about $10.28 million) and 12.675 BTC (about $1.34 million) from Coinbase
PANews
2025/06/25 00:02
Powell: Fed does not have or seek legal authority to buy Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 24 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that the Federal Reserve does not have or seek to purchase Bitcoin.
PANews
2025/06/24 23:59
Foreign media: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration features for ChatGPT
PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Information: OpenAI is introducing document collaboration functions for ChatGPT.
PANews
2025/06/24 23:53
US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF
PANews reported on June 24 that documents showed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) announced the postponement of the approval decision on the 21Shares spot Polkadot
PANews
2025/06/24 23:52
Coinbase rose more than 9%, while Circle fell more than 6%
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Decrypt, USDC issuer Circle's stock price fell 6% after Compass Point gave it a neutral rating and a target price of $205.
PANews
2025/06/24 23:49
