Lumia integrates modular cross-chain infrastructure through Avail collaboration

Real-world asset tokenization platform Lumia is integrating Avail into its on-chain infrastructure, marking a shift from siloed blockchains to a modular, interoperable infrastructure. According to a press release received by crypto.news, the collaboration will integrate the Avail Stack infrastructure into…
Crypto.news2025/06/24 22:02
Merlin BTC staking first vault was filled within 27 minutes, the official plan is to increase the quota

PANews reported on June 24 that after Merlin Chain launched the BTC staking function, the first 50 BTC Vaults were fully subscribed within 27 minutes. The official said that in
PANews2025/06/24 21:57
SharpLink Gaming spent $30.67 million to increase its holdings by 12,207 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 188,478 ETH

PANews reported on June 24 that according to GlobeNewswire , SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET ) announced that it would increase its total Ethereum ( ETH ) holdings to 188,478 .
PANews2025/06/24 21:54
Leading coin to watch as Ethereum and Bitcoin stall amid geopolitical tensions

Little Pepe gains traction as macro tensions shift investor focus from Bitcoin to emerging crypto projects. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/24 21:53
PEPE falters, Neo Pepe Coin sets new presale benchmark with DAO and gamified ecosystem

Neo Pepe raises over $2m in gamified presale, challenging Pepe Coin with DAO-driven governance and community rewards. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/24 21:50
Yuyuan Tantian: The run on stablecoins will become the spark that ignites a systemic financial crisis in the United States

PANews reported on June 24 that Yuyuan Tantian published an article titled "Is stablecoin a life-saving pill for the US dollar?", saying that on June 17, local time, the US
PANews2025/06/24 21:39
The three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, and Nano Labs rose by more than 150%

PANews reported on June 24 that Iran and Israel reached a ceasefire, and U.S. stocks opened higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.63%, the S&P 500 up 0.64%,
PANews2025/06/24 21:35
Fed's Hammack: Interest rate policy may remain unchanged for quite some time

PANews reported on June 24 that Federal Reserve Chairman Hammark said: There is no urgent reason to cut interest rates at present, and as the Federal Reserve seeks clear guidance,
PANews2025/06/24 21:17
Coin responds to the "SparkKitty virus infection" incident: related high-risk functions have not been activated, and user data is always safe

PANews reported on June 24 that Coincoin issued an announcement. In response to the article " Coincoin suspected of being infected with a new malicious virus" published by Securelist today,
PANews2025/06/24 21:15
Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

PANews reported on June 24 that Bitcoin Layer2 network Merlin Chain officially launched the BTC staking function. Users can participate in the PoS mechanism through BTC, and the current annualized
