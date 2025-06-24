MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
LQWD Technologies added 5 bitcoins and now holds about 171 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Newsfile Corp. , Canadian Bitcoin Lightning Network company LQWD Technologies Corp. ( TSXV: LQWD ; OTCQX: LQWDF ) announced that it has
NOW
$0.00773
+10.27%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 20:23
Turkey to enforce stricter controls on crypto transactions to prevent money laundering
Turkey’s Ministry of Treasury and Finance is rolling out new regulations to strengthen oversight of crypto transactions. Turkey’s Ministry of Treasury and Finance is stepping up efforts to combat money laundering through crypto. According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency,…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 20:21
Japan’s FSA eyes crypto reclassification under FIEA to lower capital gains tax to 20%
Japan’s Financial Services Agency considers reclassifying crypto assets as financial products under Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (FIEA), which would reduce capital gains tax on crypto to a flat 20%. On June 24, Japan’s Financial Services Agency released a new…
ACT
$0.04084
-1.08%
GAINS
$0.02538
-0.74%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 20:20
Ark Invest dumps more Circle shares to renew bets on other stocks
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest is showing no signs of slowing down its Circle shares sell-off and has made yet another sizable dump as part of its ongoing portfolio reshuffle. On Monday, June 23, 2025, Ark Invest offloaded another major portion…
MORE
$0.09995
-0.12%
MAJOR
$0.1628
+2.19%
PART
$0.1781
+0.05%
ARK
$0.4482
+1.24%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 20:19
Michael Saylor: Strategy's Bitcoin revenue this year reached $9 billion
PANews reported on June 24 that Michael Saylor tweeted that Strategy ($MSTR) has earned 85,871 bitcoins this year, which is worth about $9 billion at current prices.
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 20:18
Investment bank Jefferies: Bitcoin mining revenue increased by nearly 20% in May
PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinDesk , investment bank Jefferies said that due to the 20% increase in Bitcoin prices and a small increase of 3.5% in
BANK
$0.05681
+0.69%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 20:11
Biological Traps in Trading: Why Small Wins Are More Reliable Than 100x?
Author: VKTR Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News I recently started actively trading perpetual options again after a long break. It got me thinking back to when I first started trading
MORE
$0.09995
-0.12%
LUFFY
$0.00003331
--%
ME
$0.7821
+0.11%
WHY
$0.00000002899
+6.77%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 20:00
Japan proposes reclassifying crypto, paving way for ETFs and lower taxes
Japan’s FSA proposes classifying crypto as financial products, paving the way for ETFs and a flat 20% capital gains tax.
GAINS
$0.02538
-0.74%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 19:57
Trump: Iran will never rebuild its nuclear facilities
PANews reported on June 24 that Trump posted on Truth Social that "Iran will never rebuild their nuclear facilities."
TRUMP
$9.17
-0.34%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 19:41
Trump releases message that "Israel will not attack Iran" and says all planes will return
PANews reported on June 24 that Trump posted a message on Truth Social saying that "Israel will not attack Iran" and that all aircraft will return while conducting "friendly flight
NOT
$0.002117
+9.80%
TRUMP
$9.17
-0.34%
Share
PANews
2025/06/24 19:32
Trending News
More
World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round
Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week
US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets
Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift