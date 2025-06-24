2025-08-01 Friday

Foreign media: Trump is now talking with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

Foreign media: Trump is now talking with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Iran's Tasnim News Agency: The Iranian Revolutionary Guard said that they launched 14 missiles targeting Israeli military centers a few minutes before
PANews2025/06/24 19:26
Hut 8 Expands Bitcoin-Collateralized Credit Line to $130 Million

Hut 8 Expands Bitcoin-Collateralized Credit Line to $130 Million

PANews reported on June 24 that according to GlobeNewswire , Hut 8 announced that it had signed the third revised and restated credit agreement with Coinbase Credit, Inc. , increasing
PANews2025/06/24 19:24
CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy

CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy

PANews reported on June 24 that Nano Labs Ltd had previously announced that it would use BNB as its only strategic reserve and inject $500 million. CZ said that he
PANews2025/06/24 19:19
US housing agency may allow crypto assets in mortgage qualification

US housing agency may allow crypto assets in mortgage qualification

The US Federal Housing Finance Agency is reviewing whether crypto holdings like Bitcoin could be used to qualify for mortgages.
PANews2025/06/24 19:10
Web3 lawyers’ in-depth analysis: one article details the stablecoin regulatory framework in the EU, UAE, and Singapore

Web3 lawyers' in-depth analysis: one article details the stablecoin regulatory framework in the EU, UAE, and Singapore

In previous articles, the Crypto Salad team introduced the stablecoin regulatory frameworks in the United States and Hong Kong from multiple perspectives. In addition to the United States and Hong
PANews2025/06/24 19:00
Trump believes that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire agreement and said that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated

Trump believes that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire agreement and said that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated

PANews reported on June 24 that US President Trump was interviewed before going to the NATO summit. When asked whether the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel was violated, Trump
PANews2025/06/24 18:44
Michael Saylor publishes BTC credit model to support risk and spread assessment

Michael Saylor publishes BTC credit model to support risk and spread assessment

PANews reported on June 24 that Bill Pulte, director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency, said the agency is exploring how to include cryptocurrency holdings in mortgage eligibility requirements.
PANews2025/06/24 18:42
Turkey tightens crypto rules with source, purpose checks on transfers

Turkey tightens crypto rules with source, purpose checks on transfers

Turkey’s Finance Ministry plans new rules requiring crypto platforms to collect source and purpose data, with limits on stablecoin transfers.
PANews2025/06/24 18:41
Bitcoin reclaims $105,000 after Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

Bitcoin reclaims $105,000 after Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

Bitcoin managed to reclaim its previous spot above $105,000 following a miraculous rebound as tensions cool between Israel and Iran after the U.S. ushers in a ceasefire. According to data from crypto.news, BTC (BTC) experienced a price surge following news…
Crypto.news2025/06/24 18:39
Ripple’s Arthur Britto resurfaces on X after 14-year silence

Ripple's Arthur Britto resurfaces on X after 14-year silence

A mysterious Ripple co-founder and co-developer of XRP Ledger has resurfaced on X after 14 years of silence, sparking speculation that his reappearance means big things are ahead for XRP. Arthur Britto, a mysterious co-creator of the XRP Ledger alongside…
Crypto.news2025/06/24 18:35

