Fed cuts ‘reputational risk’ scrutiny used to ‘assassinate’ crypto firms
Under Operation Chokepoint 2.0, more than 30 technology and crypto companies were denied banking services in the US after the collapse of crypto-friendly banks in 2023.
$0.09989
-0.18%
PANews
2025/06/24 12:42
Iran says ceasefire between Israel and Iran enters implementation phase
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, CCTV reporters learned on the 24th local time that the ceasefire between Israel and Iran has
PANews
2025/06/24 12:40
Fintech Firm Fiserv Taps PayPal and Circle to Power Its Stablecoin Initiative
Fiserv, one of the largest fintech firms in the US, announced plans Monday to launch its own US dollar-backed stablecoin , FIUSD. The company is teaming up with PayPal and Circle to expand digital asset services across its banking and payments network. It aims to roll out the token by the end of the year, tapping into infrastructure provided by Paxos and Circle. FIUSD will initially run on the Solana blockchain. Also, it will be integrated with Fiserv’s existing digital platforms, including its Finxact core banking engine. The move comes just days after the US Senate passed long-awaited stablecoin legislation , signaling growing institutional confidence in regulated digital dollar equivalents. $90 billion financial services giant @Fiserv launches stablecoin platform on @solana pic.twitter.com/x5FimFtShj — Mike Dudas (@mdudas) June 23, 2025 Partnership Eyes Cross-Border Payments Using FIUSD and PYUSD As regulatory clarity improves in Washington, Fiserv appears poised to act swiftly. It aims to provide financial institutions and merchants with new ways to settle payments. In addition, it plans to support remittances and invoice reconciliation using tokenized dollars. Additionally, the partnership with PayPal includes plans to explore joint use of FIUSD and PYUSD, which launched in 2023. Now, both firms aim to integrate the two stablecoins into cross-border transfers and merchant payment solutions. PYUSD is already used within PayPal’s remittance service Xoom and for vendor settlement. Fiserv Leverages Vast Client Network to Scale Stablecoin Adoption Fiserv’s stablecoin strategy builds on its broad network, which includes ties to over 10,000 financial institutions and six million merchants. This existing scale, the company said, gives clients a way to adopt digital asset tools without needing to overhaul legacy systems. Moreover, the FIUSD token is designed to work seamlessly with other stablecoins. This could help Fiserv attract additional partners over time. Beyond FIUSD, the company is also exploring support for deposit tokens. These would let banks offer digital payment solutions while still maintaining regulatory protections and the capital advantages of traditional deposits. Following the announcement, shares of Milwaukee-based Fiserv rose nearly 5%. The increase reflects investor confidence in the company’s move into regulated digital currency infrastructure. With stablecoin legislation gaining momentum in the US, Fiserv’s entry positions it as one of the first major banking tech providers to integrate tokenized dollars into its core ecosystem.
COM
$0.019923
-9.00%
CORE
$0.5184
-0.99%
MAJOR
$0.16265
+2.09%
SIX
$0.02049
-1.72%
CryptoNews
2025/06/24 12:32
Ethereum developers propose halving block time to 6 seconds
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, Ethereum core developer Barnabé Monnot recently discussed the EIP-7782 improvement proposal, which intends to reduce the block generation time from 12
CORE
$0.5184
-0.99%
PANews
2025/06/24 12:04
Iran launches five missile strikes against Israel
PANews reported on June 24 that CCTV International News quoted the Israeli military as saying that the fifth round of missiles were detected being launched from Iran towards Israel. The
PANews
2025/06/24 12:02
Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $101 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow
PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$101 million yesterday (June 23, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
--%
NET
$0.00010394
-5.35%
PANews
2025/06/24 12:01
Multi-dimensional comparison: Sui Ecosystem Walrus and Irys data competition
Author: Ponyo Compiled by: Sui Network Summary of key points ? Architecture: Irys is a fully-featured, all-in-one Layer 1 “datachain” that provides native blob access to contracts, but requires a
SUI
$3.7402
+0.09%
LAYER
$0.6325
-0.64%
MULTI
$0.08005
+1.90%
PANews
2025/06/24 12:00
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $350 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 10 consecutive days
PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$350 million yesterday (June 23, Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
--%
NET
$0.00010394
-5.35%
PANews
2025/06/24 12:00
Israeli military: Iran launches fourth wave of missiles at Israel
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Reuters, the Israeli military said that Iran launched a fourth wave of missiles at Israel.
PANews
2025/06/24 11:43
Texas passes SB 1498, authorizing the seizure of criminal-related Bitcoin and digital assets
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, Texas officially signed SB 1498 into law, allowing the state to seize Bitcoin and digital assets related to specific crimes. The
PANews
2025/06/24 11:42
