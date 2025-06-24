2025-08-01 Friday

Data: Russians hold over $25.4 billion in cryptocurrencies

Data: Russians hold over $25.4 billion in cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Bitcoin.com, Vasily Girya, CEO of GIS Mining, a mining data center operator, said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2025) that
PANews2025/06/24 11:38
The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, as the situation in the Middle East cooled down and Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the crypto
PANews2025/06/24 11:16
Iran and Israel announce official ceasefire

Iran and Israel announce official ceasefire

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CCTV news, Iran and Israel announced a formal ceasefire.
PANews2025/06/24 11:15
The total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded $80 billion

The total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded $80 billion

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded 80 billion US dollars, more than twice PayPal's latest
PANews2025/06/24 11:12
Iranian state TV: Iran ceases fire against Israel

Iranian state TV: Iran ceases fire against Israel

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cailian Press, citing Reference News, Iran's state television officially announced on the 24th that Iran had ceased fire against Israel.
PANews2025/06/24 11:11
Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

PANews reported on June 24 that Celestia co-founder Mustafa Al-Bassam posted on the X platform that despite the current FUD, all Celestia founders, early employees and core engineers are sticking
PANews2025/06/24 11:08
Barron Trump has earned nearly $40 million through the WLFI project

Barron Trump has earned nearly $40 million through the WLFI project

PANews reported on June 24 that according to BusinessFocus, the latest developments in the Trump family's investment in the field of cryptocurrency show that Trump's youngest son Barron Trump has
PANews2025/06/24 11:02
Coinbase: Will support the migration of ZEN tokens to the Base chain, and suspend deposits, withdrawals and transactions during this period

Coinbase: Will support the migration of ZEN tokens to the Base chain, and suspend deposits, withdrawals and transactions during this period

PANews reported on June 24 that Coinbase announced that Horizen is transitioning from the Layer 1 Horizen blockchain to the Base-based ERC-20 token. The upgrade is expected to take place
PANews2025/06/24 11:01
EIP-1559: Ethereum from "World Computer" to "World Central Bank"

EIP-1559: Ethereum from "World Computer" to "World Central Bank"

Author:Haotian Many people regard Vitalik Buterin's emphasis on Ethereum as the "world ledger" as a new strategic adjustment, but in fact, this transformation was completed the moment EIP-1559 was launched.
PANews2025/06/24 11:00
Wetour, a subsidiary of Weiba International, releases Web3 roadmap, covering stablecoin payments, tokenized loyalty programs, etc.

Wetour, a subsidiary of Weiba International, releases Web3 roadmap, covering stablecoin payments, tokenized loyalty programs, etc.

PANews June 24 news, according to investing.com, Nasdaq-listed mobile travel service provider Webus International's US innovation department Wetour Travel Tech LLC released a Web3 roadmap to reshape the global tourism
PANews2025/06/24 10:51

