2025-08-01 Friday

Iran wants US to pay 'direct' price, estimates war will last two years

Iran wants US to pay 'direct' price, estimates war will last two years

PANews June 23, CNN reported that a senior Iranian official said on Monday that the Iranian government hopes that the United States will "directly" pay for the war instead of
PANews2025/06/23 22:37
IDF Spokesman: Israel will attack Iranian military infrastructure in the coming days

IDF Spokesman: Israel will attack Iranian military infrastructure in the coming days

PANews reported on June 23 that an Israel Defense Forces spokesman said Israel will attack Iran’s military infrastructure in the next few days.
PANews2025/06/23 22:33
1inch launches five major bug bounty programs with a maximum reward of $500,000

1inch launches five major bug bounty programs with a maximum reward of $500,000

PANews reported on June 23 that according to the official blog of 1inch , 1inch announced the official launch of five bug bounty programs, covering core products such as smart
PANews2025/06/23 22:32
The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the cumulative trading volume of the US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars since its launch
PANews2025/06/23 22:31
BCGame Coin (BC) breaks through $0.007, up more than 89% in 24 hours

BCGame Coin (BC) breaks through $0.007, up more than 89% in 24 hours

PANews reported on June 23 that according to GMGN market data, the price of BC.GAME platform token BC exceeded $0.007, with a 24-hour increase of 89.07%. Earlier this month, BC's
PANews2025/06/23 22:18
Bloomberg ETF analyst: IBIT funds have strong inflows and are expected to reach the top

Bloomberg ETF analyst: IBIT funds have strong inflows and are expected to reach the top

PANews reported on June 23 that Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg, said that $IBIT (BlackRock's Bitcoin spot ETF) has jumped to fourth place in the year-to-date fund inflow
PANews2025/06/23 22:16
Fed Governor Bowman: Now is the time to consider adjusting policy rates

Fed Governor Bowman: Now is the time to consider adjusting policy rates

PANews reported on June 23 that Fed Governor Bowman said: Now is the time to consider adjusting the policy interest rate. If inflation continues to fall or the labor market
PANews2025/06/23 22:07
Circle's stock price exceeds $260, with a total market value of approximately $58 billion

Circle's stock price exceeds $260, with a total market value of approximately $58 billion

PANews reported on June 23 that the U.S. stock market showed that Circle's share price broke through $260 and is now $261, up more than 9% on the day, with
PANews2025/06/23 21:57
Dow Jones flat amid muted reaction to U.S. strikes on Iran nuclear sites

Dow Jones flat amid muted reaction to U.S. strikes on Iran nuclear sites

Stocks opened slightly higher Monday morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average largely flat as oil prices remained muted amid ongoing concerns of a potential escalation in the Middle East conflict. While cryptocurrencies bore the brunt of the sell-off in…
Crypto.news2025/06/23 21:55

